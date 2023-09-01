Follow Us

MINI DIAMONDS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.20 Closed
1.110.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.10₹18.36
₹18.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.30₹28.25
₹18.20
Open Price
₹18.36
Prev. Close
₹18.00
Volume
2,013

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.67
  • R219.15
  • R319.93
  • Pivot
    17.89
  • S117.41
  • S216.63
  • S316.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.5418.18
  • 1021.718.35
  • 2022.2418.58
  • 5021.4918.73
  • 10018.918.82
  • 20021.0318.89

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.25-6.76-3.452.65-7.38519.05102.22
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd.

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1987PLC042515 and registration number is 042515. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Upendra N Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilip Jaswant Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ronish U Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Chintan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Niharika Roongta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayanbhai Kevadia
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is ₹6.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is 15.68 and PB ratio of Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is ₹18.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is ₹28.25 and 52-week low of Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is ₹16.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

