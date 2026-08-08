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Mini Diamonds (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

MINI DIAMONDS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Mini Diamonds (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.20 Closed
-0.57₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mini Diamonds (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.17₹5.42
₹5.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.61₹19.23
₹5.20
Open Price
₹5.28
Prev. Close
₹5.23
Volume
3,39,232

Source: Dion Global

Mini Diamonds (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mini Diamonds (India)		-0.19-17.20-31.85-55.11-69.6138.0451.81
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mini Diamonds (India) has declined 69.61% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Mini Diamonds (India) has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Mini Diamonds (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mini Diamonds (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.255.25
105.335.32
205.655.53
506.346.22
1007.367.43
20010.139.45

Source: Dion Global

Mini Diamonds (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mini Diamonds (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 95.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mini Diamonds (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTMini Diamonds - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Aug 03, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTMini Diamonds - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), 2015.
Aug 03, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTMini Diamonds - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTMini Diamonds - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 03, 2026, 07:41 PM IST ISTMini Diamonds - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Mini Diamonds (India)

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1987PLC042515 and registration number is 042515. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 567.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Upendra N Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ronish U Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Narayanbhai Kevadia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Chintan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Niharika Roongta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Tiwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mini Diamonds (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Mini Diamonds (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mini Diamonds (India) is ₹5.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mini Diamonds (India)?

The Mini Diamonds (India) is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mini Diamonds (India)?

The market cap of Mini Diamonds (India) is ₹122.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mini Diamonds (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mini Diamonds (India) are ₹5.42 and ₹5.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mini Diamonds (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mini Diamonds (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mini Diamonds (India) is ₹19.23 and 52-week low of Mini Diamonds (India) is ₹4.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mini Diamonds (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mini Diamonds (India) has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, -17.2% for the past month, -31.85% over 3 months, -69.61% over 1 year, 38.04% across 3 years, and 51.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mini Diamonds (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mini Diamonds (India) are 62.80 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mini Diamonds (India) News

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