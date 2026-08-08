What is the share price of Mini Diamonds (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mini Diamonds (India) is ₹5.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Mini Diamonds (India)? The Mini Diamonds (India) is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mini Diamonds (India)? The market cap of Mini Diamonds (India) is ₹122.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mini Diamonds (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mini Diamonds (India) are ₹5.42 and ₹5.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mini Diamonds (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mini Diamonds (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mini Diamonds (India) is ₹19.23 and 52-week low of Mini Diamonds (India) is ₹4.61 as on .

How has the Mini Diamonds (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Mini Diamonds (India) has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, -17.2% for the past month, -31.85% over 3 months, -69.61% over 1 year, 38.04% across 3 years, and 51.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mini Diamonds (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mini Diamonds (India) are 62.80 and 1.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global