Here's the live share price of Mini Diamonds (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mini Diamonds (India)
|-0.19
|-17.20
|-31.85
|-55.11
|-69.61
|38.04
|51.81
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mini Diamonds (India) has declined 69.61% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Mini Diamonds (India) has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.25
|5.25
|10
|5.33
|5.32
|20
|5.65
|5.53
|50
|6.34
|6.22
|100
|7.36
|7.43
|200
|10.13
|9.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mini Diamonds (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 95.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Mini Diamonds - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Mini Diamonds - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), 2015.
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Mini Diamonds - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Mini Diamonds - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:41 PM IST IST
|Mini Diamonds - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1987PLC042515 and registration number is 042515. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 567.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mini Diamonds (India) is ₹5.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mini Diamonds (India) is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mini Diamonds (India) is ₹122.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mini Diamonds (India) are ₹5.42 and ₹5.17.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mini Diamonds (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mini Diamonds (India) is ₹19.23 and 52-week low of Mini Diamonds (India) is ₹4.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mini Diamonds (India) has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, -17.2% for the past month, -31.85% over 3 months, -69.61% over 1 year, 38.04% across 3 years, and 51.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mini Diamonds (India) are 62.80 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global