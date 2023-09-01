Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1987PLC042515 and registration number is 042515. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is ₹6.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is 15.68 and PB ratio of Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is ₹18.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is ₹28.25 and 52-week low of Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. is ₹16.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.