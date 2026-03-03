Here's the live share price of Kross along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kross has declined 5.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 15.83%.
Kross’s current P/E of 25.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kross
|-2.74
|-6.11
|16.43
|-3.76
|18.17
|-9.32
|-5.70
|TVS Holdings
|2.75
|-4.51
|-0.24
|20.79
|80.94
|46.96
|33.17
|Belrise Industries
|2.37
|3.82
|12.50
|33.67
|92.67
|24.43
|14.01
|Neetu Yoshi
|-6.09
|0.63
|-25.64
|-34.22
|-19.37
|-6.92
|-4.21
|CLN Energy
|0.03
|-11.41
|-28.28
|-47.36
|13.91
|8.05
|4.75
|Bhagwati Autocast
|-5.23
|-4.52
|-5.33
|40.63
|44.40
|24.78
|33.37
|SNL Bearings
|-3.63
|-1.50
|-3.69
|-12.36
|8.72
|11.29
|11.08
|Resourceful Automobile
|2.54
|-13.05
|-24.83
|-41.62
|-28.04
|-31.21
|-20.11
|Newtrac Foods & Beverages
|2.85
|5.21
|-21.09
|-41.42
|-17.89
|3.80
|3.25
Over the last one year, Kross has gained 18.17% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (80.94%), Belrise Industries (92.67%), Neetu Yoshi (-19.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Kross has underperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (33.17%) and Belrise Industries (14.01%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|200.58
|200.47
|10
|210.67
|204.41
|20
|209.64
|205.82
|50
|201.3
|200.66
|100
|188.67
|195.06
|200
|189.46
|192.31
In the latest quarter, Kross remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.78%, FII holding rose to 2.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,16,702
|0.82
|15.88
|7,50,000
|0.61
|14.58
|6,77,244
|0.45
|13.17
|1,77,456
|0.99
|3.45
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
|Kross - Business Update - Axle Beam Extrusion Plant
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
|Kross - Intimation Of Capacity Addition Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:09 AM IST
|Kross - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 30, 2026, 7:41 PM IST
|Kross - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 30, 2026, 1:45 AM IST
|Kross - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Kross Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29100JH1991PLC004465 and registration number is 004465. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motor vehicles, trailers, semi-trailers and other Transport Vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 620.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kross is ₹193.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kross is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kross is ₹1,248.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kross are ₹203.00 and ₹184.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kross stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kross is ₹237.15 and 52-week low of Kross is ₹131.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kross has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, 0.1% for the past month, 15.01% over 3 months, 15.83% over 1 year, -9.32% across 3 years, and -5.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kross are 25.01 and 2.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.