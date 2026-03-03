Facebook Pixel Code
Automobiles
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Kross along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹193.50 Closed
-1.90₹ -3.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Kross Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹184.05₹203.00
₹193.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.15₹237.15
₹193.50
Open Price
₹184.05
Prev. Close
₹197.25
Volume
16,715

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kross has declined 5.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 15.83%.

Kross’s current P/E of 25.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Kross Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kross		-2.74-6.1116.43-3.7618.17-9.32-5.70
TVS Holdings		2.75-4.51-0.2420.7980.9446.9633.17
Belrise Industries		2.373.8212.5033.6792.6724.4314.01
Neetu Yoshi		-6.090.63-25.64-34.22-19.37-6.92-4.21
CLN Energy		0.03-11.41-28.28-47.3613.918.054.75
Bhagwati Autocast		-5.23-4.52-5.3340.6344.4024.7833.37
SNL Bearings		-3.63-1.50-3.69-12.368.7211.2911.08
Resourceful Automobile		2.54-13.05-24.83-41.62-28.04-31.21-20.11
Newtrac Foods & Beverages		2.855.21-21.09-41.42-17.893.803.25

Over the last one year, Kross has gained 18.17% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (80.94%), Belrise Industries (92.67%), Neetu Yoshi (-19.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Kross has underperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (33.17%) and Belrise Industries (14.01%).

Kross Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Kross Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5200.58200.47
10210.67204.41
20209.64205.82
50201.3200.66
100188.67195.06
200189.46192.31

Kross Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kross remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.78%, FII holding rose to 2.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kross Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,16,7020.8215.88
7,50,0000.6114.58
6,77,2440.4513.17
1,77,4560.993.45

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Kross Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 11:30 PM ISTKross - Business Update - Axle Beam Extrusion Plant
Feb 27, 2026, 11:26 PM ISTKross - Intimation Of Capacity Addition Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
Feb 04, 2026, 12:09 AM ISTKross - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 30, 2026, 7:41 PM ISTKross - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 30, 2026, 1:45 AM ISTKross - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Kross

Kross Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29100JH1991PLC004465 and registration number is 004465. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motor vehicles, trailers, semi-trailers and other Transport Vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 620.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Rai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kunal Rai
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Anita Rai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sumeet Rai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Paul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurvinder Singh Ahuja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kross Share Price

What is the share price of Kross?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kross is ₹193.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kross?

The Kross is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kross?

The market cap of Kross is ₹1,248.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kross?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kross are ₹203.00 and ₹184.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kross?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kross stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kross is ₹237.15 and 52-week low of Kross is ₹131.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Kross performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kross has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, 0.1% for the past month, 15.01% over 3 months, 15.83% over 1 year, -9.32% across 3 years, and -5.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kross?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kross are 25.01 and 2.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

