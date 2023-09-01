Follow Us

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. Share Price

LAKHOTIA POLYESTERS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.50 Closed
1.970.61
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.50₹31.50
₹31.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.10₹57.40
₹31.50
Open Price
₹31.50
Prev. Close
₹30.89
Volume
521

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.5
  • R231.5
  • R331.5
  • Pivot
    31.5
  • S131.5
  • S231.5
  • S331.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.8431.59
  • 1017.8632.29
  • 2017.3832.64
  • 5015.4332.31
  • 10012.2329.74
  • 20010.3524.42

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.05-4.400.1343.8465.35254.73239.44
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd.

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH2005PLC155146 and registration number is 155146. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Jayshree Lakhotia
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Madhusudan Lakhotia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Khajanchi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Srigopal Mundra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vashishtha Mohan Pandiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is ₹32.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is -16.18 and PB ratio of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is 3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is ₹31.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is ₹57.40 and 52-week low of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is ₹18.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

