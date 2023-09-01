Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.05
|-4.40
|0.13
|43.84
|65.35
|254.73
|239.44
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-1.80
|0.56
|-10.35
|45.41
|52.64
|962.70
|3,832.00
|0.11
|-0.19
|8.49
|14.10
|4.50
|163.93
|103.53
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH2005PLC155146 and registration number is 155146. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is ₹32.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is -16.18 and PB ratio of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is 3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is ₹31.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is ₹57.40 and 52-week low of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is ₹18.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.