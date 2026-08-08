What is the share price of Lakhotia Polyesters (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakhotia Polyesters (India) is ₹55.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Lakhotia Polyesters (India)? The Lakhotia Polyesters (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lakhotia Polyesters (India)? The market cap of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) is ₹58.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lakhotia Polyesters (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) are ₹57.70 and ₹52.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakhotia Polyesters (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakhotia Polyesters (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) is ₹185.70 and 52-week low of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) is ₹34.50 as on .

How has the Lakhotia Polyesters (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Lakhotia Polyesters (India) has shown returns of 4.16% over the past day, -11.17% for the past month, -14.93% over 3 months, 24.94% over 1 year, 16.82% across 3 years, and 41.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lakhotia Polyesters (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) are 31.47 and 3.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global