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Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

LAKHOTIA POLYESTERS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹55.60 Closed
4.16₹ 2.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.20₹57.70
₹55.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.50₹185.70
₹55.60
Open Price
₹52.80
Prev. Close
₹53.38
Volume
281

Source: Dion Global

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lakhotia Polyesters (India)		-0.71-11.17-14.93-2.0424.9416.8241.88
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lakhotia Polyesters (India) has gained 24.94% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Lakhotia Polyesters (India) has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.7257.54
1059.1258.33
2059.8759.3
5061.0660.96
10062.7162.95
20073.8763.81

Source: Dion Global

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lakhotia Polyesters (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTLakhotia Polyesters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Jul 17, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTLakhotia Polyesters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 17, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTLakhotia Polyesters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 17, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTLakhotia Polyesters - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The QuarterEnded June 30, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTLakhotia Polyesters - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On July 17, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Lakhotia Polyesters (India)

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH2005PLC155146 and registration number is 155146. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Jayshri Lakhotia
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Madhusudan Lakhotia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Khajanchi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vashishtha Mohan Pandiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Shrawan Bihani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanhaiya Lal Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Lakhotia Polyesters (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakhotia Polyesters (India) is ₹55.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lakhotia Polyesters (India)?

The Lakhotia Polyesters (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lakhotia Polyesters (India)?

The market cap of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) is ₹58.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lakhotia Polyesters (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) are ₹57.70 and ₹52.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakhotia Polyesters (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakhotia Polyesters (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) is ₹185.70 and 52-week low of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lakhotia Polyesters (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lakhotia Polyesters (India) has shown returns of 4.16% over the past day, -11.17% for the past month, -14.93% over 3 months, 24.94% over 1 year, 16.82% across 3 years, and 41.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lakhotia Polyesters (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) are 31.47 and 3.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) News

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