Here's the live share price of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lakhotia Polyesters (India)
|-0.71
|-11.17
|-14.93
|-2.04
|24.94
|16.82
|41.88
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lakhotia Polyesters (India) has gained 24.94% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Lakhotia Polyesters (India) has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.72
|57.54
|10
|59.12
|58.33
|20
|59.87
|59.3
|50
|61.06
|60.96
|100
|62.71
|62.95
|200
|73.87
|63.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lakhotia Polyesters (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Lakhotia Polyesters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Lakhotia Polyesters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Lakhotia Polyesters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Lakhotia Polyesters - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The QuarterEnded June 30, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Lakhotia Polyesters - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On July 17, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH2005PLC155146 and registration number is 155146. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakhotia Polyesters (India) is ₹55.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lakhotia Polyesters (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) is ₹58.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) are ₹57.70 and ₹52.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakhotia Polyesters (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) is ₹185.70 and 52-week low of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lakhotia Polyesters (India) has shown returns of 4.16% over the past day, -11.17% for the past month, -14.93% over 3 months, 24.94% over 1 year, 16.82% across 3 years, and 41.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) are 31.47 and 3.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global