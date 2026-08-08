Here is a list of stocks that are trending in the markets with significant gains over the last five trading sessions.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
|Electronics Mart India
|165.70
|15.75
|10.50%
|149.95
|171.25
|143.80
|2086.36
|BirlaNu
|1639.30
|91.00
|5.88%
|1548.30
|1656.00
|1474.15
|6.51
|Kennametal India
|3300.00
|172.85
|5.53%
|3127.15
|3344.90
|3091.60
|6.67
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|95.17
|4.80
|5.31%
|90.37
|96.50
|89.51
|1499.38
|Vishnu Prakash R Punglia
|30.96
|1.47
|4.98%
|29.49
|30.96
|28.80
|53.58
|Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts
|135.00
|6.05
|4.69%
|128.95
|141.00
|129.00
|87.59
Source: Dion Global
Over these five trading sessions, Electronics Mart India has recorded a gain of 27.12%. Other trending gainers during this period are BirlaNu (up 22.50%) and Kennametal India (up 17.19%). You can see the full list of top trending gainers here...
Here is a list of stocks that are trending in the markets with significant losses over the last five trading sessions.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
|Stanley Lifestyles
|147.60
|-6.05
|-3.94%
|153.65
|154.35
|146.70
|14.18
|KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)
|119.45
|-2.70
|-2.21%
|122.15
|123.25
|117.00
|181.06
|Cemindia Projects
|1219.30
|-25.30
|-2.03%
|1244.60
|1255.40
|1182.40
|40.22
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1635.00
|-23.85
|-1.44%
|1658.85
|1675.00
|1635.00
|27.01
|HDB Financial Services
|666.30
|-8.65
|-1.28%
|674.95
|674.90
|663.40
|137.34
|Indostar Capital Finance
|230.00
|-2.95
|-1.27%
|232.95
|235.15
|229.00
|1.72
Source: Dion Global
Over these five trading sessions, Stanley Lifestyles has recorded a decline of 5.84%. Other trending losers during this period are KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) (down 6.39%) and Cemindia Projects (down 10.96%). You can see the full list of top trending losers here...
Name
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Prev Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Change (%)
Best Sectoral Screens
|90508.31
|85908.79
|5.35%
|76854.55
|73473.97
|4.60%
|860820.71
|843348.47
|2.07%
|543498.46
|532741.78
|2.02%
|324294.21
|317925.67
|2.00%
|828941.82
|814965.35
|1.71%
Source: Dion Global
During today’s trading session, Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) has recorded a gain of 5.35% in market capitalization.
Other top gainer sectors today are Restaurant (up 4.60%), Auto Ancillaries (up 2.07%). You can see the full list of top sector gainers here.
Name
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Prev Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Change (%)
Best Sectoral Screens
|2749700.14
|2827065.16
|-2.74%
|720894.96
|739388.09
|-2.50%
|73360.58
|74817.23
|-1.95%
|6418731.02
|6536142.15
|-1.80%
|541611.57
|551500.95
|-1.79%
|5495189.49
|5584218.37
|-1.59%
Source: Dion Global
During today’s trading session, NBFC has recorded a decline of 2.74% in market capitalization.
Other top losers sectors today are Holding Companies (down 2.50%), Petrochemicals (down 1.95%). You can see the full list of top sector losers here.
Here is a list of BSE indices that are moving the most in the markets today.
Index
Points
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Advance / Decline
|BSE Focused IT
|38142.48
|541.60
|1.44
|BSE Auto
|65073.81
|856.35
|1.33
|BSE Information Technology
|30304.54
|348.25
|1.16
|BSE TECK
|15832.24
|117.87
|0.75
|BSE Select Business Groups
|4546.31
|23.75
|0.53
|BSE Healthcare
|51234.81
|252.50
|0.50
Source: Dion Global
The top mover today is the BSE Focused IT (up 1.44%). Within this index, the leading movers are Tata Technologies (up 8.84%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.53%) and LTM (up 2.90%). Among the other indices which are moving the most are BSE Auto (up 1.33%) and BSE Information Technology (up 1.16%).
Here is a list of the best performing stocks in the markets today.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2453.70
|83.70
|3.53%
|2370.00
|2456.50
|2375.00
|230.25
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|40.00
|2.67%
|1500.00
|1553.00
|1511.20
|51.67
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53%
|3415.00
|3503.00
|3404.25
|204.07
|IndusInd Bank
|1025.00
|19.00
|1.89%
|1006.00
|1025.00
|1004.45
|45.32
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03%
|1084.85
|1124.40
|1075.30
|1974.77
|Tech Mahindra
|1649.90
|14.90
|0.91%
|1635.00
|1681.50
|1634.00
|391.09
Source: Dion Global
The top gainers are Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.53%), Nestle India (up 2.67%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.53%). On the other hand, some of the stocks on the losing side include Bajaj Finance (down 5.90%), Bajaj Finserv (down 4.18%) and ICICI Bank (down 3.72%).
Here is a list of stocks that are down in the markets today.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
|Bajaj Finance
|1082.00
|-67.90
|-5.90%
|1149.90
|1120.00
|1075.00
|985.66
|Bajaj Finserv
|2001.90
|-87.35
|-4.18%
|2089.25
|2070.00
|1988.20
|135.52
|ICICI Bank
|1422.00
|-54.95
|-3.72%
|1476.95
|1456.65
|1418.40
|1379.91
|Trent
|3000.00
|-110.00
|-3.54%
|3110.00
|3111.45
|2987.00
|176.19
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-15.00
|-1.20%
|1253.00
|1257.95
|1238.00
|68.47
|Asian Paints
|2721.00
|-28.00
|-1.02%
|2749.00
|2755.00
|2696.20
|21.96
Source: Dion Global
The top losers are Bajaj Finance (down 5.90%), Bajaj Finserv (down 4.18%) and ICICI Bank (down 3.72%). On the other hand, some of the stocks on the gaining side include Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.53%), Nestle India (up 2.67%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.53%).
Here is a list of BSE stocks that hit 52-Week High today.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
Today's High (Rs)
Today's Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
|Varroc Engineering
|812.45
|76.25
|10.36%
|736.20
|836.00
|714.00
|884.31
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.25
|14.25
|9.25%
|154.00
|169.40
|155.20
|4502.11
|Tata Technologies
|873.35
|70.95
|8.84%
|802.40
|879.50
|797.80
|1534.09
|Travel Food Services
|1424.60
|92.65
|6.96%
|1331.95
|1465.10
|1368.55
|69.79
|Neuland Laboratories
|22843.55
|1,343.60
|6.25%
|21499.95
|23450.75
|21544.20
|12.79
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1661.00
|71.50
|4.50%
|1589.50
|1661.00
|1579.30
|120.47
Source: Dion Global
Among the stocks that hit a 52-week high today are Varroc Engineering (up 10.36%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 9.25%) and Tata Technologies (up 8.84%). You can see the full list of BSE gainers here...
Here is a list of BSE stocks that hit 52-Week Low today.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
Today's High (Rs)
Today's Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
|Star Cement
|201.20
|-2.05
|-1.01%
|203.25
|204.05
|196.65
|39.76
|Afcons Infrastructure
|273.20
|-5.60
|-2.01%
|278.80
|286.00
|265.40
|118.45
|Chemplast Sanmar
|185.20
|-9.90
|-5.07%
|195.10
|193.00
|182.45
|79.53
Source: Dion Global
Among the stocks that hit a 52-week low today are Star Cement (down 1.01%), Afcons Infrastructure (down 2.01%) and Chemplast Sanmar (down 5.07%). You can see the full list of BSE losers here...
Here is a list of stocks that have only Buyers, and no sellers today.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Volume (000s)
|Sicagen India
|74.14
|12.35
|19.99%
|269.22
|Maris Spinners
|35.01
|5.61
|19.08%
|217.45
|Icon Facilitators
|81.00
|10.70
|15.22%
|25.20
|Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material
|97.57
|8.87
|10.00%
|148.18
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|55.80
|5.07
|9.99%
|1.93
|Siddheswari Garments
|16.22
|1.47
|9.97%
|0.02
Source: Dion Global
Among the stocks that have only buyers but no sellers today are Sicagen India (up 19.99%), Maris Spinners (up 19.08%) and Icon Facilitators (up 15.22%). You can see the full list of stocks with only buyers and no sellers here...
Here is a list of stocks that have only Sellers, and no buyers today.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Volume (000s)
|Bridge Securities
|9.57
|-2.39
|-19.98%
|452.27
|Vruddhi Engineering Works
|200.00
|-34.00
|-14.53%
|10.50
|Quality RO Industries
|36.90
|-4.10
|-10.00%
|4.00
|Aastha Spintex
|74.62
|-8.28
|-9.99%
|1414.05
|Scarnose International
|39.95
|-4.43
|-9.98%
|3.00
|Scintilla Commercial & Credit
|9.92
|-1.10
|-9.98%
|2.29
Source: Dion Global
Among the stocks that have only sellers but no buyers today are Bridge Securities (down 19.98%), Vruddhi Engineering Works (down 14.53%) and Quality RO Industries (down 10.00%). You can see the full list of stocks with only sellers and no buyers here...
Source: Dion Global
Here's all the information you need about IPOs.
IPO Name
Category
Issue Type
Offer Price Range(Rs)
Opening Date
Closing Date
Issue Size(Rs Cr)
|Mainboard
|OFS
|151.00-159.00
|07-Aug
|11-Aug
|2480.00
|Mainboard
|OFS
|200.00-212.00
|07-Aug
|11-Aug
|251.88
|SME
|OFS
|166.00-175.00
|07-Aug
|11-Aug
|108.50
|SME
|OFS
|88.00-94.00
|06-Aug
|10-Aug
|32.40
Source: Dion Global
For more information, please see all details of upcoming IPOs
Source: Dion Global
Explore mutual funds tailored to deliver growth, ensure stability, and drive performance. Find the right balance to match your financial goals.
Source: Dion Global