Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Stock Market Statistics

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

Trending Stocks Gainers

Here is a list of stocks that are trending in the markets with significant gains over the last five trading sessions.

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
Electronics Mart India		165.7015.7510.50%149.95171.25143.802086.36
BirlaNu		1639.3091.005.88%1548.301656.001474.156.51
Kennametal India		3300.00172.855.53%3127.153344.903091.606.67
Restaurant Brands Asia		95.174.805.31%90.3796.5089.511499.38
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia		30.961.474.98%29.4930.9628.8053.58
Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts		135.006.054.69%128.95141.00129.0087.59
View All

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Over these five trading sessions, Electronics Mart India has recorded a gain of 27.12%. Other trending gainers during this period are BirlaNu (up 22.50%) and Kennametal India (up 17.19%). You can see the full list of top trending gainers here...

Trending Stocks Losers

Here is a list of stocks that are trending in the markets with significant losses over the last five trading sessions.

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
Stanley Lifestyles		147.60-6.05-3.94%153.65154.35146.7014.18
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)		119.45-2.70-2.21%122.15123.25117.00181.06
Cemindia Projects		1219.30-25.30-2.03%1244.601255.401182.4040.22
Nuvama Wealth Management		1635.00-23.85-1.44%1658.851675.001635.0027.01
HDB Financial Services		666.30-8.65-1.28%674.95674.90663.40137.34
Indostar Capital Finance		230.00-2.95-1.27%232.95235.15229.001.72
View All

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

Over these five trading sessions, Stanley Lifestyles has recorded a decline of 5.84%. Other trending losers during this period are KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) (down 6.39%) and Cemindia Projects (down 10.96%). You can see the full list of top trending losers here...

Loading insights...

Top Sector Gainers

Here is a list of sectors that have shown significant gains during today’s trading session.

Name
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Prev Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Change (%)
Best Sectoral Screens
90508.3185908.795.35%
76854.5573473.974.60%
860820.71843348.472.07%
543498.46532741.782.02%
324294.21317925.672.00%
828941.82814965.351.71%
View All

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Adani Group Stocks
Reliance Group Stocks
Metal Stocks
Tata Stocks
GMR Stocks
Pharma Stocks
Aditya Birla Stocks
Jaypee Stocks
Energy Stocks
GMR Stocks
Banking Stocks
Vedanta Stocks
IT Stocks
Automobile Stocks
FMCG Stocks

During today’s trading session, Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) has recorded a gain of 5.35% in market capitalization.

Other top gainer sectors today are Restaurant (up 4.60%), Auto Ancillaries (up 2.07%). You can see the full list of top sector gainers here.

Top Sector Losers

Here is a list of sectors that have shown significant losses during today’s trading session.

Name
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Prev Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Change (%)
Best Sectoral Screens
2749700.142827065.16-2.74%
720894.96739388.09-2.50%
73360.5874817.23-1.95%
6418731.026536142.15-1.80%
541611.57551500.95-1.79%
5495189.495584218.37-1.59%
View All

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

During today’s trading session, NBFC has recorded a decline of 2.74% in market capitalization.

Other top losers sectors today are Holding Companies (down 2.50%), Petrochemicals (down 1.95%). You can see the full list of top sector losers here.

Top Index Performers

Here is a list of BSE indices that are moving the most in the markets today.

Index
Points
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Advance / Decline
BSE Focused IT
check Technicals
38142.48541.601.44
BSE Auto
check Technicals
65073.81856.351.33
BSE Information Technology
check Technicals
30304.54348.251.16
BSE TECK
check Technicals
15832.24117.870.75
BSE Select Business Groups
check Technicals
4546.3123.750.53
BSE Healthcare
check Technicals
51234.81252.500.50
View All

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

The top mover today is the BSE Focused IT (up 1.44%). Within this index, the leading movers are Tata Technologies (up 8.84%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.53%) and LTM (up 2.90%). Among the other indices which are moving the most are BSE Auto (up 1.33%) and BSE Information Technology (up 1.16%).

BSE Top Gainers

Here is a list of the best performing stocks in the markets today.

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
Tata Consultancy Services		2453.7083.703.53%2370.002456.502375.00230.25
Nestle India		1540.0040.002.67%1500.001553.001511.2051.67
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.53%3415.003503.003404.25204.07
IndusInd Bank		1025.0019.001.89%1006.001025.001004.4545.32
State Bank of India		1096.0511.201.03%1084.851124.401075.301974.77
Tech Mahindra		1649.9014.900.91%1635.001681.501634.00391.09
View All

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The top gainers are Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.53%), Nestle India (up 2.67%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.53%). On the other hand, some of the stocks on the losing side include Bajaj Finance (down 5.90%), Bajaj Finserv (down 4.18%) and ICICI Bank (down 3.72%).

BSE Top Losers

Here is a list of stocks that are down in the markets today.

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
Bajaj Finance		1082.00-67.90-5.90%1149.901120.001075.00985.66
Bajaj Finserv		2001.90-87.35-4.18%2089.252070.001988.20135.52
ICICI Bank		1422.00-54.95-3.72%1476.951456.651418.401379.91
Trent		3000.00-110.00-3.54%3110.003111.452987.00176.19
Axis Bank		1238.00-15.00-1.20%1253.001257.951238.0068.47
Asian Paints		2721.00-28.00-1.02%2749.002755.002696.2021.96
View All

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The top losers are Bajaj Finance (down 5.90%), Bajaj Finserv (down 4.18%) and ICICI Bank (down 3.72%). On the other hand, some of the stocks on the gaining side include Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.53%), Nestle India (up 2.67%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.53%).

BSE 52 Week High

Here is a list of BSE stocks that hit 52-Week High today.

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
Today's High (Rs)
Today's Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
Varroc Engineering		812.4576.2510.36%736.20836.00714.00884.31
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.2514.259.25%154.00169.40155.204502.11
Tata Technologies		873.3570.958.84%802.40879.50797.801534.09
Travel Food Services		1424.6092.656.96%1331.951465.101368.5569.79
Neuland Laboratories		22843.551,343.606.25%21499.9523450.7521544.2012.79
Aurobindo Pharma		1661.0071.504.50%1589.501661.001579.30120.47
View All

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

Among the stocks that hit a 52-week high today are Varroc Engineering (up 10.36%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 9.25%) and Tata Technologies (up 8.84%). You can see the full list of BSE gainers here...

BSE 52 Week Low

Here is a list of BSE stocks that hit 52-Week Low today.

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
Today's High (Rs)
Today's Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
Star Cement		201.20-2.05-1.01%203.25204.05196.6539.76
Afcons Infrastructure		273.20-5.60-2.01%278.80286.00265.40118.45
Chemplast Sanmar		185.20-9.90-5.07%195.10193.00182.4579.53
View All

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

Among the stocks that hit a 52-week low today are Star Cement (down 1.01%), Afcons Infrastructure (down 2.01%) and Chemplast Sanmar (down 5.07%). You can see the full list of BSE losers here...

BSE Buyers

Here is a list of stocks that have only Buyers, and no sellers today.

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Volume (000s)
Sicagen India		74.1412.3519.99%269.22
Maris Spinners		35.015.6119.08%217.45
Icon Facilitators		81.0010.7015.22%25.20
Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material		97.578.8710.00%148.18
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		55.805.079.99%1.93
Siddheswari Garments		16.221.479.97%0.02
View All

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

Among the stocks that have only buyers but no sellers today are Sicagen India (up 19.99%), Maris Spinners (up 19.08%) and Icon Facilitators (up 15.22%). You can see the full list of stocks with only buyers and no sellers here...

BSE Sellers

Here is a list of stocks that have only Sellers, and no buyers today.

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Volume (000s)
Bridge Securities		9.57-2.39-19.98%452.27
Vruddhi Engineering Works		200.00-34.00-14.53%10.50
Quality RO Industries		36.90-4.10-10.00%4.00
Aastha Spintex		74.62-8.28-9.99%1414.05
Scarnose International		39.95-4.43-9.98%3.00
Scintilla Commercial & Credit		9.92-1.10-9.98%2.29
View All

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

Among the stocks that have only sellers but no buyers today are Bridge Securities (down 19.98%), Vruddhi Engineering Works (down 14.53%) and Quality RO Industries (down 10.00%). You can see the full list of stocks with only sellers and no buyers here...

Stock Screener

Top screeners to spot growth, value, and momentum stocks.

Highest YOY Quarterly profit growth
Discover companies delivering the strongest year-over-year profit gains, key to sustained business success.
Consistently growing stocks
Invest in companies that deliver growth year after year, your path to compounding wealth.
High Growth High RoE Low PE
Are you looking for companies that grow rapidly, deliver solid returns, and still appear undervalued? This screener finds them for you.
Low Price Blue Chips stocks
Invest in high-quality, fundamentally sound companies at a lower price point.
Large cap stocks
Explore industry-leading giants known for stability, scale, and proven returns.
View All

Source: Dion Global

Upcoming IPOs

Here's all the information you need about IPOs.

Open
Upcoming
Listing Soon
Listed
IPO Name
Category
Issue Type
Offer Price Range(Rs)
Opening Date
Closing Date
Issue Size(Rs Cr)
MainboardOFS151.00-159.0007-Aug11-Aug2480.00
MainboardOFS200.00-212.0007-Aug11-Aug251.88
SMEOFS166.00-175.0007-Aug11-Aug108.50
SMEOFS88.00-94.0006-Aug10-Aug32.40
View All

Source: Dion Global

For more information, please see all details of upcoming IPOs

Upcoming IPOs
Listing Soon IPOs
Listed IPOs

Top Mutual Funds

EQUITY
TAX SAVER
DEBT
HYBRID
OTHERS

small cap

Bandhan Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y Return13.92
3Y Return109.81
5Y Return150.31
Fund Size28466.18 Cr.
ER0.63

ITI Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y Return20.27
3Y Return102.14
5Y Return135.87
Fund Size3321.83 Cr.
ER0.84

Invesco India Smallcap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y Return19.08
3Y Return94.72
5Y Return159.56
Fund Size13384.88 Cr.
ER0.67

Bank of India Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y Return25.28
3Y Return87.57
5Y Return154.29
Fund Size2572.4 Cr.
ER0.70

Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y Return17.58
3Y Return84.15
5Y Return-
Fund Size4930.36 Cr.
ER0.88

Source: Dion Global

View All
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Mutual Funds

Mutual Fund Screens

Explore mutual funds tailored to deliver growth, ensure stability, and drive performance. Find the right balance to match your financial goals.

Top Mutual Fund Screens

Mutual fund screens for growth, stability, and performance.

Best Mid Cap Mutual Funds
Explore the top-performing mid-cap mutual funds, carefully filtered to identify long-term wealth creators.
Top Return Mutual Funds
Discover mutual funds that delivered the highest returns over the past 5 years across all equity categories.
Best Index Funds
Find the best index funds, ranked by their 5-year CAGR, for low-cost passive investing.
Best Multicap Funds
Explore the best multicap funds, offering exposure across large, mid, and small companies.
Highest Return Mutual Funds in Last 10 Years
Identify the mutual funds that have delivered the strongest wealth creation over the past decade.
LOAD MORE

Source: Dion Global

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse