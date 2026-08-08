Here's the live share price of Sayaji Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sayaji Industries
|4.59
|3.97
|-3.61
|47.98
|87.61
|32.57
|9.05
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sayaji Industries has gained 87.61% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Sayaji Industries has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|100.68
|101.95
|10
|100.86
|101.89
|20
|103.13
|103.51
|50
|115.55
|108.04
|100
|109.82
|105.99
|200
|92.79
|97.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sayaji Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Sayaji Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Sayaji Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Sayaji Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Sayaji Industries - Submission Of Un- Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Sayaji Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Sayaji Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1941PLC000471 and registration number is 000471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1007.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sayaji Industries is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sayaji Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sayaji Industries is ₹267.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sayaji Industries are ₹110.00 and ₹101.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sayaji Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sayaji Industries is ₹146.79 and 52-week low of Sayaji Industries is ₹53.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sayaji Industries has shown returns of 5.53% over the past day, 3.97% for the past month, -3.61% over 3 months, 87.61% over 1 year, 32.57% across 3 years, and 9.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sayaji Industries are 195.75 and 2.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global