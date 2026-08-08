What is the share price of Sayaji Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sayaji Industries is ₹106.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sayaji Industries? The Sayaji Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sayaji Industries? The market cap of Sayaji Industries is ₹267.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sayaji Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sayaji Industries are ₹110.00 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sayaji Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sayaji Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sayaji Industries is ₹146.79 and 52-week low of Sayaji Industries is ₹53.75 as on .

How has the Sayaji Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sayaji Industries has shown returns of 5.53% over the past day, 3.97% for the past month, -3.61% over 3 months, 87.61% over 1 year, 32.57% across 3 years, and 9.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sayaji Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sayaji Industries are 195.75 and 2.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global