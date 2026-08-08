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Sayaji Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAYAJI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Sayaji Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹106.00 Closed
5.53₹ 5.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sayaji Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.00₹110.00
₹106.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.75₹146.79
₹106.00
Open Price
₹101.05
Prev. Close
₹100.45
Volume
4,858

Source: Dion Global

Sayaji Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sayaji Industries		4.593.97-3.6147.9887.6132.579.05
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sayaji Industries has gained 87.61% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Sayaji Industries has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Sayaji Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sayaji Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5100.68101.95
10100.86101.89
20103.13103.51
50115.55108.04
100109.82105.99
20092.7997.5

Source: Dion Global

Sayaji Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sayaji Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sayaji Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTSayaji Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTSayaji Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTSayaji Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Aug 07, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTSayaji Industries - Submission Of Un- Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,
Aug 07, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTSayaji Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Sayaji Industries

Sayaji Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1941PLC000471 and registration number is 000471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1007.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Priyam B Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun P Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal P Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit N Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujata P Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chiranjiv Patel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Jaysheel Hazarat
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Birad Yajnik
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Bharat Pranjivandas Mandalia
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Mrunal Upendra Gandhi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Sayaji Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sayaji Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sayaji Industries is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sayaji Industries?

The Sayaji Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sayaji Industries?

The market cap of Sayaji Industries is ₹267.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sayaji Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sayaji Industries are ₹110.00 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sayaji Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sayaji Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sayaji Industries is ₹146.79 and 52-week low of Sayaji Industries is ₹53.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sayaji Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sayaji Industries has shown returns of 5.53% over the past day, 3.97% for the past month, -3.61% over 3 months, 87.61% over 1 year, 32.57% across 3 years, and 9.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sayaji Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sayaji Industries are 195.75 and 2.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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