Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sayaji Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAYAJI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹185.00 Closed
-0.03-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sayaji Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹185.00₹185.00
₹185.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.00₹231.90
₹185.00
Open Price
₹185.00
Prev. Close
₹185.05
Volume
60

Sayaji Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1185
  • R2185
  • R3185
  • Pivot
    185
  • S1185
  • S2185
  • S3185

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5216.59183.63
  • 10219.59184.47
  • 20218.26184.67
  • 50213.16180.77
  • 100209.69177.36
  • 200215.97180.33

Sayaji Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.634.5220.9913.50-10.5863.07-30.71
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Sayaji Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sayaji Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sayaji Industries Ltd.

Sayaji Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1941PLC000471 and registration number is 000471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 764.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Priyam B Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun P Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal P Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit N Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujata P Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • CA. Chirag M Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Dr. Gaurang K Dalal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Dr. Janak D Desai
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Chiranjiv Patel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Jaysheel Hazarat
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Birad Yajnik
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Sayaji Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sayaji Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sayaji Industries Ltd. is ₹116.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sayaji Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sayaji Industries Ltd. is 158.32 and PB ratio of Sayaji Industries Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sayaji Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sayaji Industries Ltd. is ₹185.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sayaji Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sayaji Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sayaji Industries Ltd. is ₹231.90 and 52-week low of Sayaji Industries Ltd. is ₹140.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data