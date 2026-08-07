Here's the live share price of G G Automotive Gears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|G G Automotive Gears
|-2.64
|-6.84
|-4.54
|-32.28
|-45.94
|40.53
|71.93
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, G G Automotive Gears has declined 45.94% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, G G Automotive Gears has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|159.85
|163.67
|10
|161.07
|162.93
|20
|164.9
|161.97
|50
|153.03
|159.55
|100
|157.11
|167.82
|200
|207.26
|185.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, G G Automotive Gears remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|G G Automotive Gears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|G G Automotive Gears - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|G G Automotive Gears - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On August 06, 2026, Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|G G Automotive Gears - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|G G Automotive Gears - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
Source: Dion Global
G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MP1974PLC035049 and registration number is 035049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G G Automotive Gears is ₹154.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The G G Automotive Gears is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of G G Automotive Gears is ₹154.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of G G Automotive Gears are ₹158.00 and ₹140.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G G Automotive Gears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G G Automotive Gears is ₹323.00 and 52-week low of G G Automotive Gears is ₹125.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The G G Automotive Gears has shown returns of -4.29% over the past day, -6.66% for the past month, -4.35% over 3 months, -45.84% over 1 year, 40.62% across 3 years, and 72.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G G Automotive Gears are 16.12 and 2.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global