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G G Automotive Gears Share Price

NSE
BSE

G G AUTOMOTIVE GEARS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of G G Automotive Gears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹154.60 Closed
-4.48₹ -7.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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G G Automotive Gears Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.00₹158.00
₹154.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.30₹323.00
₹154.60
Open Price
₹149.25
Prev. Close
₹161.85
Volume
54,531

Source: Dion Global

G G Automotive Gears Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
G G Automotive Gears		-2.64-6.84-4.54-32.28-45.9440.5371.93
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, G G Automotive Gears has declined 45.94% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, G G Automotive Gears has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

G G Automotive Gears Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

G G Automotive Gears Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5159.85163.67
10161.07162.93
20164.9161.97
50153.03159.55
100157.11167.82
200207.26185.8

Source: Dion Global

G G Automotive Gears Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, G G Automotive Gears remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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G G Automotive Gears Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTG G Automotive Gears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTG G Automotive Gears - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 06, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTG G Automotive Gears - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On August 06, 2026, Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI
Aug 03, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTG G Automotive Gears - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
Jul 16, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTG G Automotive Gears - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio

Source: Dion Global

About G G Automotive Gears

G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MP1974PLC035049 and registration number is 035049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kennedy Ram Gajra
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Anmol Gajra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kumar Shishodiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divyanshi Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shriram Mishra
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on G G Automotive Gears Share Price

What is the share price of G G Automotive Gears?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G G Automotive Gears is ₹154.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is G G Automotive Gears?

The G G Automotive Gears is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G G Automotive Gears?

The market cap of G G Automotive Gears is ₹154.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of G G Automotive Gears?

Today’s highest and lowest price of G G Automotive Gears are ₹158.00 and ₹140.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G G Automotive Gears?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G G Automotive Gears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G G Automotive Gears is ₹323.00 and 52-week low of G G Automotive Gears is ₹125.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the G G Automotive Gears performed historically in terms of returns?

The G G Automotive Gears has shown returns of -4.29% over the past day, -6.66% for the past month, -4.35% over 3 months, -45.84% over 1 year, 40.62% across 3 years, and 72.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G G Automotive Gears?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G G Automotive Gears are 16.12 and 2.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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