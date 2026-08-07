What is the share price of G G Automotive Gears? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G G Automotive Gears is ₹154.60 as on .

What kind of stock is G G Automotive Gears? The G G Automotive Gears is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G G Automotive Gears? The market cap of G G Automotive Gears is ₹154.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of G G Automotive Gears? Today’s highest and lowest price of G G Automotive Gears are ₹158.00 and ₹140.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G G Automotive Gears? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G G Automotive Gears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G G Automotive Gears is ₹323.00 and 52-week low of G G Automotive Gears is ₹125.30 as on .

How has the G G Automotive Gears performed historically in terms of returns? The G G Automotive Gears has shown returns of -4.29% over the past day, -6.66% for the past month, -4.35% over 3 months, -45.84% over 1 year, 40.62% across 3 years, and 72.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G G Automotive Gears? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G G Automotive Gears are 16.12 and 2.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global