Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

G G Automotive Gears Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

G G AUTOMOTIVE GEARS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹65.50 Closed
4.12.58
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

G G Automotive Gears Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.00₹65.50
₹65.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.00₹67.00
₹65.50
Open Price
₹60.00
Prev. Close
₹62.92
Volume
24,583

G G Automotive Gears Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R167.33
  • R269.17
  • R372.83
  • Pivot
    63.67
  • S161.83
  • S258.17
  • S356.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.7661.84
  • 1026.5260.43
  • 2025.3659.44
  • 5024.5857.2
  • 10023.6551.98
  • 20024.8244.46

G G Automotive Gears Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.9112.898.35120.84172.92536.54536.54
2.636.9215.2218.8022.91190.38152.89
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
26.8534.21117.38148.20313.14447.3292.01
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
18.1415.3494.64143.19273.83112.96157.91
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

G G Automotive Gears Ltd. Share Holdings

G G Automotive Gears Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About G G Automotive Gears Ltd.

G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MP1974PLC035049 and registration number is 035049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kennedy Ram Gajra
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Anmol Gajra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Sogani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Ajmera
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kumar Shishodiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on G G Automotive Gears Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of G G Automotive Gears Ltd.?

The market cap of G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is ₹51.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of G G Automotive Gears Ltd.?

P/E ratio of G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is 21.16 and PB ratio of G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is 2.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of G G Automotive Gears Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is ₹65.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G G Automotive Gears Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G G Automotive Gears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is ₹67.00 and 52-week low of G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is ₹22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data