Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.91
|12.89
|8.35
|120.84
|172.92
|536.54
|536.54
|2.63
|6.92
|15.22
|18.80
|22.91
|190.38
|152.89
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|0
|1.77
|44.11
|118.19
|132.62
|141.50
|16.83
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|26.85
|34.21
|117.38
|148.20
|313.14
|447.32
|92.01
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|18.14
|15.34
|94.64
|143.19
|273.83
|112.96
|157.91
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.59
|0.97
|60.44
|90.05
|261.14
|1,158.92
|965.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MP1974PLC035049 and registration number is 035049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is ₹51.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is 21.16 and PB ratio of G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is 2.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is ₹65.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G G Automotive Gears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is ₹67.00 and 52-week low of G G Automotive Gears Ltd. is ₹22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.