Bhagawati Gas Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHAGAWATI GAS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Bhagawati Gas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.22 Closed
4.27₹ 0.05
As on Mar 12, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bhagawati Gas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.22₹1.22
₹1.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.79₹1.22
₹1.22
Open Price
₹1.22
Prev. Close
₹1.17
Volume
650

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bhagawati Gas has gained 0.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.00%.

Bhagawati Gas’s current P/E of nullx helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bhagawati Gas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Linde India		5.84.1516.9610.219.3622.7632.37
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		1.13-8.74-37.36-60.04-59.57-26.06-16.57
Refex Industries		-4.32-10.56-30.48-41.32-45.3961.8864.18
Stallion India Fluorochemicals		6.28-30.22-37.65-34.6472.442.421.45
Rajasthan Securities		-0.5-10.3-11.58-5.64-27.7165.6949.9
Mapro Industries		-4.38-10.54-18.33-21.17-21.17-7.62-4.65
National Oxygen		-4.11-17.79-32.62-43.62-43.49-2.2911.48
Gagan Gases		17.659.63-7.07-12.452.2229.8730.83
Bhagawati Oxygen		-4.28-8.38-10.14-17.25-4.32-2.5520.76
Southern Gas		05555-40.42-26.71

Over the last one year, Linde India has gained 19.36% compared to peers like Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-59.57%), Refex Industries (-45.39%), Stallion India Fluorochemicals (72.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Linde India has outperformed peers relative to Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-16.57%) and Refex Industries (64.18%).

Bhagawati Gas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Bhagawati Gas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.071.12
100.941.01
200.740.87
500.690.75
1000.690.76
2000.90.85

Bhagawati Gas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhagawati Gas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bhagawati Gas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 11:16 PM ISTBhagawati Gas - Revocation Of Suspension Of Trading In Equity Shares Of The Company.
Feb 20, 2026, 9:59 PM ISTBhagawati Gas - Revocation Of Suspension In Trading Of Equity Shares
Feb 16, 2026, 6:27 AM ISTBhagawati Gas - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On December 31, 2025
Feb 13, 2026, 11:35 PM ISTBhagawati Gas - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 13, 2026
Feb 07, 2026, 9:40 PM ISTBhagawati Gas - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Q

About Bhagawati Gas

Industrial Gases

Management

  • Mr. Kailash Chand Kedia
    Director
  • Mr. Ganga Charan
    Director
  • Mrs. Shachi Bhardwaj
    Director

FAQs on Bhagawati Gas Share Price

What is the share price of Bhagawati Gas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagawati Gas is ₹1.22 as on Mar 12, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhagawati Gas?

The Bhagawati Gas is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagawati Gas?

The market cap of Bhagawati Gas is ₹0.00 Cr as on Mar 12, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhagawati Gas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhagawati Gas are ₹1.22 and ₹1.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhagawati Gas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagawati Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagawati Gas is ₹1.22 and 52-week low of Bhagawati Gas is ₹0.79 as on Mar 12, 2026.

How has the Bhagawati Gas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhagawati Gas has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhagawati Gas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhagawati Gas are and on Mar 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Bhagawati Gas News

