Here's the live share price of Bhagawati Gas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bhagawati Gas has gained 0.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.00%.
Bhagawati Gas's current P/E helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Linde India
|5.8
|4.15
|16.96
|10.2
|19.36
|22.76
|32.37
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|1.13
|-8.74
|-37.36
|-60.04
|-59.57
|-26.06
|-16.57
|Refex Industries
|-4.32
|-10.56
|-30.48
|-41.32
|-45.39
|61.88
|64.18
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|6.28
|-30.22
|-37.65
|-34.64
|72.44
|2.42
|1.45
|Rajasthan Securities
|-0.5
|-10.3
|-11.58
|-5.64
|-27.71
|65.69
|49.9
|Mapro Industries
|-4.38
|-10.54
|-18.33
|-21.17
|-21.17
|-7.62
|-4.65
|National Oxygen
|-4.11
|-17.79
|-32.62
|-43.62
|-43.49
|-2.29
|11.48
|Gagan Gases
|17.65
|9.63
|-7.07
|-12.45
|2.22
|29.87
|30.83
|Bhagawati Oxygen
|-4.28
|-8.38
|-10.14
|-17.25
|-4.32
|-2.55
|20.76
|Southern Gas
|0
|5
|5
|5
|5
|-40.42
|-26.71
Over the last one year, Linde India has gained 19.36% compared to peers like Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-59.57%), Refex Industries (-45.39%), Stallion India Fluorochemicals (72.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Linde India has outperformed peers relative to Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-16.57%) and Refex Industries (64.18%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.07
|1.12
|10
|0.94
|1.01
|20
|0.74
|0.87
|50
|0.69
|0.75
|100
|0.69
|0.76
|200
|0.9
|0.85
In the latest quarter, Bhagawati Gas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
|Bhagawati Gas - Revocation Of Suspension Of Trading In Equity Shares Of The Company.
|Feb 20, 2026, 9:59 PM IST
|Bhagawati Gas - Revocation Of Suspension In Trading Of Equity Shares
|Feb 16, 2026, 6:27 AM IST
|Bhagawati Gas - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On December 31, 2025
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
|Bhagawati Gas - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 13, 2026
|Feb 07, 2026, 9:40 PM IST
|Bhagawati Gas - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Q
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagawati Gas is ₹1.22 as on Mar 12, 2026.
The Bhagawati Gas is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhagawati Gas is ₹0.00 Cr as on Mar 12, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhagawati Gas are ₹1.22 and ₹1.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagawati Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagawati Gas is ₹1.22 and 52-week low of Bhagawati Gas is ₹0.79 as on Mar 12, 2026.
The Bhagawati Gas has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio and PB ratio of Bhagawati Gas are available on Mar 12, 2026. The company gives a dividend yield per annum.