Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.58
|-13.65
|16.67
|12.90
|2.94
|252.82
|10.06
|6.09
|0.69
|47.59
|57.63
|4.27
|564.73
|313.50
|9.51
|11.31
|22.79
|12.69
|-17.32
|175.40
|101.74
|3.11
|8.56
|26.60
|27.87
|-8.87
|905.99
|1,003.12
|0
|4.97
|4.97
|-5.24
|4.38
|37.89
|24.76
|5.82
|5.06
|15.17
|31.19
|-12.30
|128.85
|23.05
|7.80
|9.34
|0.77
|22.86
|40.92
|366.52
|314.23
|-5.57
|-42.56
|-61.61
|14.73
|66.97
|545.95
|298.80
|-0.04
|-13.14
|6.24
|10.35
|-6.50
|242.93
|184.97
|9.65
|2.31
|20.69
|0.67
|14.82
|780.72
|4,045.56
|11.10
|8.56
|13.85
|17.83
|2.68
|186.49
|160.65
|6.00
|22.36
|16.39
|-0.19
|-23.95
|364.93
|102.45
|1.83
|4.32
|22.10
|9.01
|-12.73
|92.91
|-8.33
|4.99
|-1.12
|1.82
|-1.08
|-5.44
|249.13
|3.59
|0.18
|-3.90
|-4.23
|4.81
|-15.14
|121.19
|102.71
|-2.07
|0.14
|6.23
|3.28
|3.02
|248.58
|220.15
|3.39
|3.84
|9.36
|-2.88
|-27.97
|1,605.92
|591.47
|0.26
|-3.76
|-3.58
|-10.54
|-8.81
|581.01
|168.20
|10.83
|8.88
|16.08
|11.15
|0
|173.45
|41.87
|-1.68
|-7.36
|-1.68
|93.29
|388.10
|172.53
|288.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900HR1979PLC009789 and registration number is 009789. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is ₹24.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is 49.07 and PB ratio of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is ₹26.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is ₹15.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.