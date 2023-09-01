Follow Us

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. Share Price

PASUPATI SPINNING & WEAVING MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.25 Closed
51.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.20₹26.25
₹26.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.35₹32.00
₹26.25
Open Price
₹24.21
Prev. Close
₹25.00
Volume
1,986

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.93
  • R227.62
  • R328.98
  • Pivot
    25.57
  • S124.88
  • S223.52
  • S322.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.2825.82
  • 1023.6426.46
  • 2023.0526.41
  • 5021.9324.51
  • 10021.6223.17
  • 20022.9722.52

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87
-1.68-7.36-1.6893.29388.10172.53288.42

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900HR1979PLC009789 and registration number is 009789. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vidit Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. CM Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Umesh Chandra Tripath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Das Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Rathore
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reema Kalhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is ₹24.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is 49.07 and PB ratio of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is ₹26.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is ₹15.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

