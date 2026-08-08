Here's the live share price of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|2.90
|-2.50
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills has declined 7.35% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.29
|33.72
|10
|33.56
|33.3
|20
|31.5
|32.2
|50
|29.35
|30.52
|100
|29.36
|30.39
|200
|31.98
|31.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Pasupati Spg. & Wvg. - Board Meeting Intimation for 12/08/2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Pasupati Spg. & Wvg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|Pasupati Spg. & Wvg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Pasupati Spg. & Wvg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 26, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Pasupati Spg. & Wvg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900HR1979PLC009789 and registration number is 009789. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills is ₹34.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills is ₹32.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills are ₹34.40 and ₹31.16.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills is ₹43.49 and 52-week low of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills is ₹25.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 19.49% for the past month, 27.41% over 3 months, -7.35% over 1 year, 4.21% across 3 years, and 6.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills are 14.47 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global