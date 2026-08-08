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Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

PASUPATI SPINNING & WEAVING MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.40 Closed
4.97₹ 1.63
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.16₹34.40
₹34.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.67₹43.49
₹34.40
Open Price
₹34.40
Prev. Close
₹32.77
Volume
634

Source: Dion Global

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.362.90-2.502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills has declined 7.35% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.2933.72
1033.5633.3
2031.532.2
5029.3530.52
10029.3630.39
20031.9831.36

Source: Dion Global

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTPasupati Spg. & Wvg. - Board Meeting Intimation for 12/08/2026
Jul 07, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTPasupati Spg. & Wvg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 04, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTPasupati Spg. & Wvg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTPasupati Spg. & Wvg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 26, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTPasupati Spg. & Wvg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900HR1979PLC009789 and registration number is 009789. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vidit Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Chander Mohan Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Umesh Chandra Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti Aggarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills is ₹34.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills?

The Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills?

The market cap of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills is ₹32.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills are ₹34.40 and ₹31.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills is ₹43.49 and 52-week low of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills is ₹25.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 19.49% for the past month, 27.41% over 3 months, -7.35% over 1 year, 4.21% across 3 years, and 6.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills are 14.47 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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