What is the share price of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills is ₹34.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills? The Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills? The market cap of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills is ₹32.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills are ₹34.40 and ₹31.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills is ₹43.49 and 52-week low of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills is ₹25.67 as on .

How has the Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 19.49% for the past month, 27.41% over 3 months, -7.35% over 1 year, 4.21% across 3 years, and 6.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills are 14.47 and 0.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global