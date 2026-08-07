What is the share price of Bharat Gears? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Gears is ₹106.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Gears? The Bharat Gears is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Gears? The market cap of Bharat Gears is ₹163.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Gears? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Gears are ₹107.30 and ₹105.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Gears? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Gears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Gears is ₹154.35 and 52-week low of Bharat Gears is ₹83.65 as on .

How has the Bharat Gears performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Gears has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -15.98% for the past month, -9.52% over 3 months, 20.98% over 1 year, -5.98% across 3 years, and 5.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Gears? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Gears are 10.89 and 1.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global