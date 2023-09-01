Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.55
|-4.92
|4.75
|5.10
|-6.88
|264.76
|15.30
|7.80
|8.23
|11.36
|40.70
|73.05
|348.18
|273.54
|1.19
|-12.08
|8.79
|22.88
|46.79
|75.79
|1.95
|3.10
|-1.15
|44.07
|57.11
|83.51
|200.64
|-10.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
Bharat Gears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130HR1971PLC034365 and registration number is 034365. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Gears & Drive. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 729.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharat Gears Ltd. is ₹191.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharat Gears Ltd. is 22.72 and PB ratio of Bharat Gears Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Gears Ltd. is ₹124.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Gears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Gears Ltd. is ₹172.72 and 52-week low of Bharat Gears Ltd. is ₹98.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.