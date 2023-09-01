Follow Us

BHARAT GEARS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Gears & Drive | Smallcap | NSE
₹124.75 Closed
0.60.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bharat Gears Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.25₹125.90
₹124.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.10₹172.72
₹124.75
Open Price
₹124.75
Prev. Close
₹124.00
Volume
53,570

Bharat Gears Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1125.92
  • R2127.23
  • R3128.57
  • Pivot
    124.58
  • S1123.27
  • S2121.93
  • S3120.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5147.64123.92
  • 10144.65123.57
  • 20147.57124.1
  • 50137.75124.67
  • 100114.83124.13
  • 200108.17122.58

Bharat Gears Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.55-4.924.755.10-6.88264.7615.30
7.808.2311.3640.7073.05348.18273.54
1.19-12.088.7922.8846.7975.791.95
3.10-1.1544.0757.1183.51200.64-10.75

Bharat Gears Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharat Gears Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Aug, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue

About Bharat Gears Ltd.

Bharat Gears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130HR1971PLC034365 and registration number is 034365. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Gears & Drive. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 729.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surinder P Kanwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sameer Kanwar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Nagar Venkatraman Srinivasan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Wolfgang Rudolf Schilha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Chopra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Virendra Kumar Pargal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Hiroo Suresh Advani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bharat Gears Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Gears Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Gears Ltd. is ₹191.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Gears Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Gears Ltd. is 22.72 and PB ratio of Bharat Gears Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Gears Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Gears Ltd. is ₹124.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Gears Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Gears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Gears Ltd. is ₹172.72 and 52-week low of Bharat Gears Ltd. is ₹98.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

