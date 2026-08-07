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Bharat Gears Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT GEARS

Raunaq Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Bharat Gears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹106.45 Closed
-1.21₹ -1.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharat Gears Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹105.05₹107.30
₹106.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.65₹154.35
₹106.45
Open Price
₹105.30
Prev. Close
₹107.75
Volume
5,630

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Gears Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Gears		-15.31-15.98-9.52-11.9520.98-5.985.10
JTEKT India		-1.13-3.60-1.38-6.2910.15-2.474.12
Shanthi Gears		-2.07-8.87-12.08-10.96-25.39-3.5916.97
Carraro India		-6.74-4.99-14.64-12.7615.54-7.66-4.67
SAR Auto Products		-8.0227.2163.9694.38119.5846.9366.30
Racl Geartech		16.6311.2110.6331.0155.804.6822.19
The Hi-Tech Gears		-0.17-15.02-8.88-13.68-16.9313.4612.40
ZF Steering Gear (India)		-0.21-2.44-18.51-16.97-40.84-6.435.98
HIM Teknoforge		-1.9434.7621.1325.2023.0627.0615.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Gears has gained 20.98% compared to peers like JTEKT India (10.15%), Shanthi Gears (-25.39%), Carraro India (15.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Gears has underperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (4.12%) and Shanthi Gears (16.97%).

Bharat Gears Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Gears Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5125.56117.98
10123.6120.48
20122.73122
50122.44120.92
100113.28117.01
200111.46111.81

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Gears Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Gears remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bharat Gears Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTBharat Gears - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirem
Aug 03, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTBharat Gears - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting 2/26-27
Jul 31, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTBharat Gears - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirem
Jul 20, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTBharat Gears - Intimation Of Record Date For Declaration Of Dividend
Jul 20, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTBharat Gears - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Gears

Bharat Gears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130HR1971PLC034365 and registration number is 034365. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Gears & Drive. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 784.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Surinder P Kanwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Verma
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Mr. Nagar Venkatraman Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Wolfgang Rudolf Schilha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raman Nanda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kavita Jha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Dev Singh Kanwar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satya Prakash Mangal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bharat Gears Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Gears?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Gears is ₹106.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Gears?

The Bharat Gears is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Gears?

The market cap of Bharat Gears is ₹163.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Gears?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Gears are ₹107.30 and ₹105.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Gears?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Gears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Gears is ₹154.35 and 52-week low of Bharat Gears is ₹83.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharat Gears performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Gears has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -15.98% for the past month, -9.52% over 3 months, 20.98% over 1 year, -5.98% across 3 years, and 5.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Gears?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Gears are 10.89 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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