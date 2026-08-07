Here's the live share price of Bharat Gears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Gears
|-15.31
|-15.98
|-9.52
|-11.95
|20.98
|-5.98
|5.10
|JTEKT India
|-1.13
|-3.60
|-1.38
|-6.29
|10.15
|-2.47
|4.12
|Shanthi Gears
|-2.07
|-8.87
|-12.08
|-10.96
|-25.39
|-3.59
|16.97
|Carraro India
|-6.74
|-4.99
|-14.64
|-12.76
|15.54
|-7.66
|-4.67
|SAR Auto Products
|-8.02
|27.21
|63.96
|94.38
|119.58
|46.93
|66.30
|Racl Geartech
|16.63
|11.21
|10.63
|31.01
|55.80
|4.68
|22.19
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|-0.17
|-15.02
|-8.88
|-13.68
|-16.93
|13.46
|12.40
|ZF Steering Gear (India)
|-0.21
|-2.44
|-18.51
|-16.97
|-40.84
|-6.43
|5.98
|HIM Teknoforge
|-1.94
|34.76
|21.13
|25.20
|23.06
|27.06
|15.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Gears has gained 20.98% compared to peers like JTEKT India (10.15%), Shanthi Gears (-25.39%), Carraro India (15.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Gears has underperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (4.12%) and Shanthi Gears (16.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|125.56
|117.98
|10
|123.6
|120.48
|20
|122.73
|122
|50
|122.44
|120.92
|100
|113.28
|117.01
|200
|111.46
|111.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Gears remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Bharat Gears - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirem
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Bharat Gears - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting 2/26-27
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Bharat Gears - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirem
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Bharat Gears - Intimation Of Record Date For Declaration Of Dividend
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Bharat Gears - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Gears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130HR1971PLC034365 and registration number is 034365. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Gears & Drive. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 784.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Gears is ₹106.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Gears is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Gears is ₹163.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Gears are ₹107.30 and ₹105.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Gears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Gears is ₹154.35 and 52-week low of Bharat Gears is ₹83.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Gears has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -15.98% for the past month, -9.52% over 3 months, 20.98% over 1 year, -5.98% across 3 years, and 5.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Gears are 10.89 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.
Source: Dion Global