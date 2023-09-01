Follow Us

STL Global Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STL GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹14.45 Closed
1.40.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

STL Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.20₹14.80
₹14.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.05₹27.90
₹14.45
Open Price
₹14.80
Prev. Close
₹14.25
Volume
19,163

STL Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.8
  • R215.1
  • R315.4
  • Pivot
    14.5
  • S114.2
  • S213.9
  • S313.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.7414.27
  • 1022.6114.21
  • 2023.4214.11
  • 5025.1814.09
  • 10025.5714.51
  • 20027.5416.05

STL Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

STL Global Ltd. Share Holdings

STL Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About STL Global Ltd.

STL Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1997PLC088667 and registration number is 088667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted cotton fabrics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satya Narain Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manav Rastogi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Anjana Mehra
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on STL Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of STL Global Ltd.?

The market cap of STL Global Ltd. is ₹39.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of STL Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of STL Global Ltd. is -22.44 and PB ratio of STL Global Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of STL Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for STL Global Ltd. is ₹14.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of STL Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which STL Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of STL Global Ltd. is ₹27.90 and 52-week low of STL Global Ltd. is ₹11.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

