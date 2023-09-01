Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.40
|5.09
|3.58
|7.84
|-43.22
|51.31
|53.72
|6.65
|-0.33
|33.67
|73.46
|24.84
|223.88
|10.63
|-3.16
|14.49
|12.93
|21.24
|89.47
|689.24
|295.38
|-0.13
|-1.07
|4.11
|8.47
|-7.31
|75.64
|142.53
|-9.76
|-14.72
|-11.35
|-19.84
|-37.70
|-5.22
|-44.39
|9.25
|20.13
|26.77
|18.76
|-23.04
|161.64
|17.30
|0.44
|4.35
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|0.74
|10.81
|-7.17
|-46.41
|-84.31
|1,02,441.67
|68,261.11
|1.74
|6.19
|18.74
|24.38
|-16.32
|67.01
|-28.49
|5.90
|4.11
|1.53
|-14.15
|-30.58
|3,032.73
|1,130.71
|5.84
|1.50
|10.90
|14.41
|-3.82
|150.84
|22.93
|-6.12
|-28.13
|-69.13
|-69.13
|-78.50
|228.57
|-89.80
|-0.56
|-0.56
|-26.64
|-40.33
|-76.42
|-91.73
|-91.73
|3.98
|12.06
|15.79
|1.70
|2.45
|92.63
|-26.54
|0
|0
|-31.03
|-61.54
|-71.83
|-52.38
|-99.04
|2.90
|-2.35
|-6.96
|-10.39
|-34.58
|218.82
|25.93
|-5.59
|1.45
|-13.43
|11.62
|44.12
|135.58
|57.14
|-2.22
|-4.35
|-10.24
|-21.67
|-59.55
|31.27
|44.77
|2.54
|-3.36
|4.13
|1.51
|-17.08
|103.54
|56.20
|0
|11.11
|8.70
|-27.54
|-25.37
|38.89
|-76.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
STL Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1997PLC088667 and registration number is 088667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted cotton fabrics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of STL Global Ltd. is ₹39.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of STL Global Ltd. is -22.44 and PB ratio of STL Global Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for STL Global Ltd. is ₹14.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which STL Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of STL Global Ltd. is ₹27.90 and 52-week low of STL Global Ltd. is ₹11.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.