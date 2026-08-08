Here's the live share price of STL Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|STL Global
|1.50
|-0.59
|-15.10
|-16.14
|-29.35
|-10.10
|-9.18
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, STL Global has declined 29.35% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, STL Global has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.88
|9.9
|10
|9.85
|9.91
|20
|9.99
|9.99
|50
|10.41
|10.34
|100
|10.86
|10.86
|200
|11.92
|11.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, STL Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|STL Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|STL Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|STL Global - Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 21, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|STL Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Discuss, Take On Record And Approve, Inter Alia, The Audited Financial Results Of T
|Apr 13, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|STL Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
STL Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1997PLC088667 and registration number is 088667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted cotton fabrics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for STL Global is ₹10.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The STL Global is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of STL Global is ₹27.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of STL Global are ₹10.59 and ₹9.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which STL Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of STL Global is ₹20.68 and 52-week low of STL Global is ₹8.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The STL Global has shown returns of 1.5% over the past day, -0.59% for the past month, -15.1% over 3 months, -29.35% over 1 year, -10.1% across 3 years, and -9.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of STL Global are -130.51 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global