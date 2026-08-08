What is the share price of STL Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for STL Global is ₹10.18 as on .

What kind of stock is STL Global? The STL Global is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of STL Global? The market cap of STL Global is ₹27.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of STL Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of STL Global are ₹10.59 and ₹9.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of STL Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which STL Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of STL Global is ₹20.68 and 52-week low of STL Global is ₹8.53 as on .

How has the STL Global performed historically in terms of returns? The STL Global has shown returns of 1.5% over the past day, -0.59% for the past month, -15.1% over 3 months, -29.35% over 1 year, -10.1% across 3 years, and -9.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of STL Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of STL Global are -130.51 and 1.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global