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STL Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

STL GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of STL Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.18 Closed
1.50₹ 0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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STL Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.71₹10.59
₹10.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.53₹20.68
₹10.18
Open Price
₹9.71
Prev. Close
₹10.03
Volume
4,496

Source: Dion Global

STL Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
STL Global		1.50-0.59-15.10-16.14-29.35-10.10-9.18
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, STL Global has declined 29.35% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, STL Global has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

STL Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

STL Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.889.9
109.859.91
209.999.99
5010.4110.34
10010.8610.86
20011.9211.76

Source: Dion Global

STL Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, STL Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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STL Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTSTL Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results
Jul 14, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTSTL Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTSTL Global - Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 21, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTSTL Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Discuss, Take On Record And Approve, Inter Alia, The Audited Financial Results Of T
Apr 13, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTSTL Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About STL Global

STL Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1997PLC088667 and registration number is 088667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted cotton fabrics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Armaan Aggarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Payal Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on STL Global Share Price

What is the share price of STL Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for STL Global is ₹10.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is STL Global?

The STL Global is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of STL Global?

The market cap of STL Global is ₹27.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of STL Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of STL Global are ₹10.59 and ₹9.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of STL Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which STL Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of STL Global is ₹20.68 and 52-week low of STL Global is ₹8.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the STL Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The STL Global has shown returns of 1.5% over the past day, -0.59% for the past month, -15.1% over 3 months, -29.35% over 1 year, -10.1% across 3 years, and -9.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of STL Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of STL Global are -130.51 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

STL Global News

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