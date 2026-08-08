Here's the live share price of Valson Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Valson Industries
|-1.73
|-0.58
|27.68
|14.53
|37.55
|18.06
|8.55
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Valson Industries has gained 37.55% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Valson Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.37
|35.24
|10
|34.51
|34.95
|20
|34.46
|34.53
|50
|32.55
|33.16
|100
|30.47
|31.57
|200
|29.08
|30.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Valson Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:21 PM IST IST
|Valson Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-June-2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Valson Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Valson Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jun 24, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Valson Industries - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jun 24, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Valson Industries - Clarification sought from Valson Industries Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Valson Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1983PLC030117 and registration number is 030117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament yarn, tenacity yarn whether or not textured including high tenacity yarn. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valson Industries is ₹35.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Valson Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Valson Industries is ₹27.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Valson Industries are ₹37.00 and ₹34.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valson Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valson Industries is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Valson Industries is ₹23.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Valson Industries has shown returns of 3.74% over the past day, -0.58% for the past month, 27.68% over 3 months, 37.55% over 1 year, 18.06% across 3 years, and 8.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valson Industries are 54.72 and 0.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global