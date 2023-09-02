Valson Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1983PLC030117 and registration number is 030117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament yarn, tenacity yarn whether or not textured including high tenacity yarn. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.