Valson Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VALSON INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.49 Closed
2.780.77
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Valson Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.50₹28.90
₹28.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.62₹33.95
₹28.49
Open Price
₹27.90
Prev. Close
₹27.72
Volume
2,352

Valson Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.43
  • R230.36
  • R331.83
  • Pivot
    27.96
  • S127.03
  • S225.56
  • S324.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.7225.69
  • 1022.8824.58
  • 2022.6523.65
  • 5023.2522.73
  • 10020.5422.24
  • 20020.4221.9

Valson Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
2.429.630.3913.46-24.08323.8944.51

Valson Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Valson Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Valson Industries Ltd.

Valson Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1983PLC030117 and registration number is 030117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament yarn, tenacity yarn whether or not textured including high tenacity yarn. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh N Mutreja
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Asha S Mutreja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Varun S Mutreja
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kunal S Mutreja
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Chandan S Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Suri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradip C Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Valson Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Valson Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Valson Industries Ltd. is ₹21.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Valson Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Valson Industries Ltd. is 102.85 and PB ratio of Valson Industries Ltd. is 0.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Valson Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valson Industries Ltd. is ₹28.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Valson Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valson Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valson Industries Ltd. is ₹33.95 and 52-week low of Valson Industries Ltd. is ₹18.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

