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Valson Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

VALSON INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Valson Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.79 Closed
3.74₹ 1.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Valson Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.30₹37.00
₹35.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.58₹42.00
₹35.79
Open Price
₹37.00
Prev. Close
₹34.50
Volume
40,035

Source: Dion Global

Valson Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Valson Industries		-1.73-0.5827.6814.5337.5518.068.55
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Valson Industries has gained 37.55% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Valson Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Valson Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Valson Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.3735.24
1034.5134.95
2034.4634.53
5032.5533.16
10030.4731.57
20029.0830.24

Source: Dion Global

Valson Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Valson Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Valson Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:21 PM IST ISTValson Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-June-2026
Jul 14, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTValson Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTValson Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jun 24, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTValson Industries - Clarification On Price Movement
Jun 24, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTValson Industries - Clarification sought from Valson Industries Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Valson Industries

Valson Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1983PLC030117 and registration number is 030117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament yarn, tenacity yarn whether or not textured including high tenacity yarn. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Mutreja
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit Mutreja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Varun Mutreja
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kunal Mutreja
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Ratika Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dheeraj Suri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nischal Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Valson Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Valson Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valson Industries is ₹35.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Valson Industries?

The Valson Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Valson Industries?

The market cap of Valson Industries is ₹27.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Valson Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Valson Industries are ₹37.00 and ₹34.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Valson Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valson Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valson Industries is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Valson Industries is ₹23.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Valson Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Valson Industries has shown returns of 3.74% over the past day, -0.58% for the past month, 27.68% over 3 months, 37.55% over 1 year, 18.06% across 3 years, and 8.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Valson Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valson Industries are 54.72 and 0.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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