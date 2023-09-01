Follow Us

Mehai Technology Ltd. Share Price

MEHAI TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.44 Closed
-1.97-0.37
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mehai Technology Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.44₹18.44
₹18.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.30₹35.40
₹18.44
Open Price
₹18.44
Prev. Close
₹18.81
Volume
409

Mehai Technology Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.44
  • R218.44
  • R318.44
  • Pivot
    18.44
  • S118.44
  • S218.44
  • S318.44

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.619.08
  • 1017.9818.42
  • 2019.7517.85
  • 5027.418.4
  • 10035.5819.08
  • 20039.1621.36

Mehai Technology Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.296.96-23.5221.56-46.24-44.71-71.41
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64

Mehai Technology Ltd. Share Holdings

Mehai Technology Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Issue of Warrants
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of equity shares
02 Mar, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mehai Technology Ltd.

Mehai Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110RJ2013PLC066946 and registration number is 094159. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akash Tak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukul Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Bhagat
    Additional Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Devi Bhagat
    Additional Director

FAQs on Mehai Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mehai Technology Ltd.?

The market cap of Mehai Technology Ltd. is ₹19.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mehai Technology Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mehai Technology Ltd. is 32.81 and PB ratio of Mehai Technology Ltd. is 1.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mehai Technology Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mehai Technology Ltd. is ₹18.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mehai Technology Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mehai Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mehai Technology Ltd. is ₹35.40 and 52-week low of Mehai Technology Ltd. is ₹12.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

