Here's the live share price of Mehai Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|7.82
|0.28
|24.13
|-10.33
|19.33
|17.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mehai Technology has declined 88.42% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Mehai Technology has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.16
|1.16
|10
|1.16
|1.16
|20
|1.16
|1.17
|50
|1.24
|1.23
|100
|1.3
|1.48
|200
|1.96
|2.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mehai Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Mehai Technology - Board Meeting Intimation for For Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listi
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Mehai Technology - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 04:22 AM IST IST
|Mehai Technology - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 28 MAY 2026
|May 29, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Mehai Technology - Appointment Of M/S. Subham Sinha & Associates, As The Secretarial Auditor Of The Company.
|May 29, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Mehai Technology - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27 May 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Mehai Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110RJ2013PLC066946 and registration number is 094159. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mehai Technology is ₹1.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mehai Technology is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mehai Technology is ₹85.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mehai Technology are ₹1.18 and ₹1.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mehai Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mehai Technology is ₹10.43 and 52-week low of Mehai Technology is ₹1.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mehai Technology has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -20.55% over 3 months, -88.42% over 1 year, 8.77% across 3 years, and -16.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mehai Technology are 11.11 and 0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global