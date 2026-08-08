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Mehai Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEHAI TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Mehai Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.16 Closed
1.75₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mehai Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.13₹1.18
₹1.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.11₹10.43
₹1.16
Open Price
₹1.13
Prev. Close
₹1.14
Volume
22,68,158

Source: Dion Global

Mehai Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.247.820.2824.13-10.3319.3317.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mehai Technology has declined 88.42% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Mehai Technology has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Mehai Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mehai Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.161.16
101.161.16
201.161.17
501.241.23
1001.31.48
2001.962.55

Source: Dion Global

Mehai Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mehai Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mehai Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTMehai Technology - Board Meeting Intimation for For Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listi
Jul 15, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTMehai Technology - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 04:22 AM IST ISTMehai Technology - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 28 MAY 2026
May 29, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTMehai Technology - Appointment Of M/S. Subham Sinha & Associates, As The Secretarial Auditor Of The Company.
May 29, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTMehai Technology - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27 May 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Mehai Technology

Mehai Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110RJ2013PLC066946 and registration number is 094159. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akash Tak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirmalya Sircar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Bhagat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Devi Bhagat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prabir Kundu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priya Rudra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Mallick
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mehai Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Mehai Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mehai Technology is ₹1.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mehai Technology?

The Mehai Technology is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mehai Technology?

The market cap of Mehai Technology is ₹85.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mehai Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mehai Technology are ₹1.18 and ₹1.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mehai Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mehai Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mehai Technology is ₹10.43 and 52-week low of Mehai Technology is ₹1.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mehai Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mehai Technology has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -20.55% over 3 months, -88.42% over 1 year, 8.77% across 3 years, and -16.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mehai Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mehai Technology are 11.11 and 0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mehai Technology News

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