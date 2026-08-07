What is the share price of IIRM Holdings India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IIRM Holdings India is ₹138.00 as on .

What kind of stock is IIRM Holdings India? The IIRM Holdings India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IIRM Holdings India? The market cap of IIRM Holdings India is ₹940.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IIRM Holdings India? Today’s highest and lowest price of IIRM Holdings India are ₹139.00 and ₹136.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IIRM Holdings India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IIRM Holdings India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IIRM Holdings India is ₹151.85 and 52-week low of IIRM Holdings India is ₹68.00 as on .

How has the IIRM Holdings India performed historically in terms of returns? The IIRM Holdings India has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, 6.11% for the past month, 53.32% over 3 months, 71.68% over 1 year, 91.1% across 3 years, and 77.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IIRM Holdings India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IIRM Holdings India are 38.60 and 6.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global