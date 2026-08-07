Here's the live share price of IIRM Holdings India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
|NDL Ventures
|-1.08
|-3.43
|4.19
|26.57
|93.53
|-2.97
|-21.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IIRM Holdings India has gained 71.68% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, IIRM Holdings India has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|139.59
|138.02
|10
|134.04
|136.46
|20
|131.44
|133.58
|50
|125.11
|125.37
|100
|107.49
|114.32
|200
|94.72
|102.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IIRM Holdings India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.66%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|IIRM Holdings India - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For Th
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:09 AM IST IST
|IIRM Holdings India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:00 AM IST IST
|IIRM Holdings India - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|IIRM Holdings India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|IIRM Holdings India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
IIRM Holdings India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TS1992PLC189999 and registration number is 189999. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IIRM Holdings India is ₹138.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IIRM Holdings India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IIRM Holdings India is ₹940.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IIRM Holdings India are ₹139.00 and ₹136.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IIRM Holdings India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IIRM Holdings India is ₹151.85 and 52-week low of IIRM Holdings India is ₹68.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IIRM Holdings India has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, 6.11% for the past month, 53.32% over 3 months, 71.68% over 1 year, 91.1% across 3 years, and 77.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IIRM Holdings India are 38.60 and 6.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global