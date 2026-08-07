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IIRM Holdings India Share Price

NSE
BSE

IIRM HOLDINGS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of IIRM Holdings India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹138.00 Closed
-0.22₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IIRM Holdings India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹136.20₹139.00
₹138.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.00₹151.85
₹138.00
Open Price
₹139.00
Prev. Close
₹138.30
Volume
4,725

Source: Dion Global

IIRM Holdings India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67
NDL Ventures		-1.08-3.434.1926.5793.53-2.97-21.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IIRM Holdings India has gained 71.68% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, IIRM Holdings India has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

IIRM Holdings India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IIRM Holdings India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5139.59138.02
10134.04136.46
20131.44133.58
50125.11125.37
100107.49114.32
20094.72102.84

Source: Dion Global

IIRM Holdings India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IIRM Holdings India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.66%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IIRM Holdings India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTIIRM Holdings India - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For Th
Aug 05, 2026, 04:09 AM IST ISTIIRM Holdings India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 04:00 AM IST ISTIIRM Holdings India - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTIIRM Holdings India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 31, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTIIRM Holdings India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About IIRM Holdings India

IIRM Holdings India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TS1992PLC189999 and registration number is 189999. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vurakaranam Rama Krishna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Deepali Anantha Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rama Mohana Rao Bandlamudi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Srikant Sastri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yugandhara Rao Sunkara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Guru Venkata Subbaraya Sharma Varanasi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Ramudu Jasthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Chhabra
    Independent Director

FAQs on IIRM Holdings India Share Price

What is the share price of IIRM Holdings India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IIRM Holdings India is ₹138.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IIRM Holdings India?

The IIRM Holdings India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IIRM Holdings India?

The market cap of IIRM Holdings India is ₹940.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IIRM Holdings India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IIRM Holdings India are ₹139.00 and ₹136.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IIRM Holdings India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IIRM Holdings India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IIRM Holdings India is ₹151.85 and 52-week low of IIRM Holdings India is ₹68.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IIRM Holdings India performed historically in terms of returns?

The IIRM Holdings India has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, 6.11% for the past month, 53.32% over 3 months, 71.68% over 1 year, 91.1% across 3 years, and 77.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IIRM Holdings India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IIRM Holdings India are 38.60 and 6.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

IIRM Holdings India News

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