What is the share price of Zenith Fibres? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Fibres is ₹51.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Zenith Fibres? The Zenith Fibres is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Fibres? The market cap of Zenith Fibres is ₹20.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zenith Fibres? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenith Fibres are ₹53.50 and ₹51.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenith Fibres? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Fibres stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Fibres is ₹72.97 and 52-week low of Zenith Fibres is ₹45.00 as on .

How has the Zenith Fibres performed historically in terms of returns? The Zenith Fibres has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, -2.46% for the past month, -4.65% over 3 months, -28.24% over 1 year, -8.35% across 3 years, and -5.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zenith Fibres? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenith Fibres are 6.95 and 0.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global