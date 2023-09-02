What is the Market Cap of Zenith Fibres Ltd.? The market cap of Zenith Fibres Ltd. is ₹25.83 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zenith Fibres Ltd.? P/E ratio of Zenith Fibres Ltd. is 16.35 and PB ratio of Zenith Fibres Ltd. is 0.48 as on .

What is the share price of Zenith Fibres Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Fibres Ltd. is ₹65.50 as on .