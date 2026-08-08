Here's the live share price of Zenith Fibres along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zenith Fibres
|-0.96
|-2.46
|-4.65
|-11.66
|-28.24
|-8.35
|-5.31
|Sumeet Industries
|-22.53
|-44.46
|-33.73
|-24.73
|-19.52
|252.84
|64.78
|Sky Industries
|-2.68
|8.98
|5.95
|9.33
|-7.96
|11.34
|3.35
|Gujarat Craft Industries
|0.76
|-5.18
|-10.53
|-21.55
|-27.93
|7.67
|9.03
|Rajasthan Petro Synthetics
|-8.87
|19.91
|34.94
|-26.56
|-4.76
|128.40
|30.23
|Krishna Filament Industries
|9.47
|-2.39
|2.11
|-21.53
|-16.22
|21.04
|11.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zenith Fibres has declined 28.24% compared to peers like Sumeet Industries (-19.52%), Sky Industries (-7.96%), Gujarat Craft Industries (-27.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Zenith Fibres has underperformed peers relative to Sumeet Industries (64.78%) and Sky Industries (3.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.2
|52.39
|10
|52.24
|52.36
|20
|52.54
|52.4
|50
|52.39
|52.44
|100
|51.95
|53.12
|200
|55.84
|56.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zenith Fibres remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Zenith Fibres - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The F
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Zenith Fibres - Intimation To The Holders Of Physical Securities For Furnish KYC Details
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Zenith Fibres - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Zenith Fibres - Please Find Enclosed A Specimen Copy Of The Letter Sent To The Shareholders Informing Them To Claim Their Equ
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Zenith Fibres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Zenith Fibres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100MH1989PLC054580 and registration number is 054580. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Fibres is ₹51.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zenith Fibres is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zenith Fibres is ₹20.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenith Fibres are ₹53.50 and ₹51.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Fibres stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Fibres is ₹72.97 and 52-week low of Zenith Fibres is ₹45.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zenith Fibres has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, -2.46% for the past month, -4.65% over 3 months, -28.24% over 1 year, -8.35% across 3 years, and -5.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenith Fibres are 6.95 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.94 per annum.
Source: Dion Global