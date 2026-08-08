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Zenith Fibres Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZENITH FIBRES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Zenith Fibres along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹51.50 Closed
-0.10₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zenith Fibres Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.50₹53.50
₹51.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.00₹72.97
₹51.50
Open Price
₹51.56
Prev. Close
₹51.55
Volume
1,664

Source: Dion Global

Zenith Fibres Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zenith Fibres		-0.96-2.46-4.65-11.66-28.24-8.35-5.31
Sumeet Industries		-22.53-44.46-33.73-24.73-19.52252.8464.78
Sky Industries		-2.688.985.959.33-7.9611.343.35
Gujarat Craft Industries		0.76-5.18-10.53-21.55-27.937.679.03
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics		-8.8719.9134.94-26.56-4.76128.4030.23
Krishna Filament Industries		9.47-2.392.11-21.53-16.2221.0411.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zenith Fibres has declined 28.24% compared to peers like Sumeet Industries (-19.52%), Sky Industries (-7.96%), Gujarat Craft Industries (-27.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Zenith Fibres has underperformed peers relative to Sumeet Industries (64.78%) and Sky Industries (3.35%).

Zenith Fibres Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zenith Fibres Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.252.39
1052.2452.36
2052.5452.4
5052.3952.44
10051.9553.12
20055.8456.24

Source: Dion Global

Zenith Fibres Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zenith Fibres remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Zenith Fibres Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTZenith Fibres - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The F
Jul 09, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTZenith Fibres - Intimation To The Holders Of Physical Securities For Furnish KYC Details
Jul 07, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTZenith Fibres - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTZenith Fibres - Please Find Enclosed A Specimen Copy Of The Letter Sent To The Shareholders Informing Them To Claim Their Equ
Jul 01, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTZenith Fibres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Zenith Fibres

Zenith Fibres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100MH1989PLC054580 and registration number is 054580. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Rungta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Aman Rungta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Rashmi Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Somani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zenith Fibres Share Price

What is the share price of Zenith Fibres?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Fibres is ₹51.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zenith Fibres?

The Zenith Fibres is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Fibres?

The market cap of Zenith Fibres is ₹20.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zenith Fibres?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenith Fibres are ₹53.50 and ₹51.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenith Fibres?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Fibres stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Fibres is ₹72.97 and 52-week low of Zenith Fibres is ₹45.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zenith Fibres performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zenith Fibres has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, -2.46% for the past month, -4.65% over 3 months, -28.24% over 1 year, -8.35% across 3 years, and -5.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zenith Fibres?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenith Fibres are 6.95 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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