NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ZENITH FIBRES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY | Smallcap | BSE
₹65.50 Closed
2.181.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zenith Fibres Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.10₹68.00
₹65.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.00₹89.00
₹65.50
Open Price
₹64.15
Prev. Close
₹64.10
Volume
3,239

Zenith Fibres Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R167.63
  • R269.77
  • R371.53
  • Pivot
    65.87
  • S163.73
  • S261.97
  • S359.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 568.2964.16
  • 1067.0264.17
  • 2064.464.32
  • 5063.864.33
  • 10059.8765.14
  • 20059.9465.77

Zenith Fibres Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.36-0.743.98-9.89-10.5272.82-12.14
-0.66-16.57-9.69-13.24-33.87143.5855.69
-0.734.618.254.02-9.56190.59107.57
4.59-0.44-17.69-27.39-62.81-5.79-78.22
-9.849.277.148.20-35.8010.00-61.54
-2.44-22.33-44.83-46.67-69.81-83.51-86.55

Zenith Fibres Ltd. Share Holdings

Zenith Fibres Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zenith Fibres Ltd.

Zenith Fibres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100MH1989PLC054580 and registration number is 054580. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Rungta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Aman Rungta
    Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Desai
    Director
  • Mr. Mukund Beriwala
    Director

FAQs on Zenith Fibres Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Fibres Ltd.?

The market cap of Zenith Fibres Ltd. is ₹25.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zenith Fibres Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zenith Fibres Ltd. is 16.35 and PB ratio of Zenith Fibres Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zenith Fibres Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Fibres Ltd. is ₹65.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenith Fibres Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Fibres Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Fibres Ltd. is ₹89.00 and 52-week low of Zenith Fibres Ltd. is ₹59.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

