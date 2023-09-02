Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.36
|-0.74
|3.98
|-9.89
|-10.52
|72.82
|-12.14
|-0.66
|-16.57
|-9.69
|-13.24
|-33.87
|143.58
|55.69
|-0.73
|4.61
|8.25
|4.02
|-9.56
|190.59
|107.57
|4.59
|-0.44
|-17.69
|-27.39
|-62.81
|-5.79
|-78.22
|-9.84
|9.27
|7.14
|8.20
|-35.80
|10.00
|-61.54
|-2.44
|-22.33
|-44.83
|-46.67
|-69.81
|-83.51
|-86.55
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zenith Fibres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100MH1989PLC054580 and registration number is 054580. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zenith Fibres Ltd. is ₹25.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zenith Fibres Ltd. is 16.35 and PB ratio of Zenith Fibres Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Fibres Ltd. is ₹65.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Fibres Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Fibres Ltd. is ₹89.00 and 52-week low of Zenith Fibres Ltd. is ₹59.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.