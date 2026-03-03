Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Onesource Industries and Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.67 Closed
-9.38₹ -0.69
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Onesource Industries and Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.63₹7.00
₹6.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.17₹14.92
₹6.67
Open Price
₹6.63
Prev. Close
₹7.36
Volume
1,24,643

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Onesource Industries and Ventures has gained 96.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 266.00%.

Onesource Industries and Ventures’s current P/E of -0.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Onesource Industries and Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Onesource Industries and Ventures		-6.4513.24-20.6910.43266.0065.6296.62
Adani Enterprises		-2.71-3.56-3.00-4.263.465.2318.98
MMTC		-4.88-8.550.46-9.2620.1322.534.14
Lloyds Enterprises		-7.63-15.86-10.21-31.1433.1094.3781.11
SG Mart		9.3828.7335.7142.7444.66187.86148.22
MSTC		-0.42-1.13-6.78-6.445.4118.047.52
BN Agrochem		-7.41-15.17-28.74-24.6690.2581.6173.85
Shankara Buildpro		-2.9016.6013.2213.2213.224.232.52
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-2.89-4.26-12.05-3.5183.9871.0652.95
TCC Concept		-1.89-1.75-9.93-20.92-4.29198.2792.65
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.31-5.48-1.003.2517.2212.388.06
RRP Defense		0-2.96-11.33101.242,954.45257.37168.95
Mrugesh Trading		8.0844.27214.501,996.672,520.83210.5697.37
Hexa Tradex		-1.16-1.19-4.96-12.87-27.170.9017.49
Hardwyn India		1.647.054.1529.2539.122.1542.17
The Yamuna Syndicate		-2.873.32-15.21-27.73-12.5830.649.52
Uniphos Enterprises		-2.09-5.80-28.06-33.84-24.64-12.934.32
SMT Engineering		8.2242.69207.53924.484,113.10308.77132.75
State Trading Corporation Of India		-4.43-8.19-2.29-5.214.5215.182.83
Oswal Agro Mills		-6.49-15.52-25.91-43.52-25.0213.0431.95

Over the last one year, Onesource Industries and Ventures has gained 266.00% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Onesource Industries and Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).

Onesource Industries and Ventures Financials

Onesource Industries and Ventures Stock Technicals

DaySMAEMA
57.057.21
106.897.02
206.636.77
506.536.78
1007.856.87
2006.26.13

Onesource Industries and Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Onesource Industries and Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 71.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Onesource Industries and Ventures Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 10:58 PM ISTOnesource Ind.&Vent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Feb 18, 2026, 10:52 PM ISTOnesource Ind.&Vent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of 77,50,000 (Seventy-Seven Lakhs Fifty Thousand) Fully Convertibl
Feb 14, 2026, 11:34 PM ISTOnesource Ind.&Vent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Feb 14, 2026, 11:28 PM ISTOnesource Ind.&Vent. - Submission Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine-Months E
Feb 14, 2026, 11:21 PM ISTOnesource Ind.&Vent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On Saturday, 14Th February, 202

About Onesource Industries and Ventures

Onesource Industries and Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TN1994PLC097983 and registration number is 097983. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shibhu Maurya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit Kotwani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Maurya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Harshaben Tolaram Bhagwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kumar Lalwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ritik Wagh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Onesource Industries and Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Onesource Industries and Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onesource Industries and Ventures is ₹6.67 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Onesource Industries and Ventures?

The Onesource Industries and Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Onesource Industries and Ventures?

The market cap of Onesource Industries and Ventures is ₹2.05 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Onesource Industries and Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Onesource Industries and Ventures are ₹7.00 and ₹6.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Onesource Industries and Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onesource Industries and Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onesource Industries and Ventures is ₹14.92 and 52-week low of Onesource Industries and Ventures is ₹1.17 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Onesource Industries and Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Onesource Industries and Ventures has shown returns of -9.38% over the past day, 39.54% for the past month, -8.25% over 3 months, 266.0% over 1 year, 65.62% across 3 years, and 96.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Onesource Industries and Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Onesource Industries and Ventures are -0.94 and 0.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

