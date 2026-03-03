Here's the live share price of Onesource Industries and Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Onesource Industries and Ventures has gained 96.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 266.00%.
Onesource Industries and Ventures’s current P/E of -0.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Onesource Industries and Ventures
|-6.45
|13.24
|-20.69
|10.43
|266.00
|65.62
|96.62
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.71
|-3.56
|-3.00
|-4.26
|3.46
|5.23
|18.98
|MMTC
|-4.88
|-8.55
|0.46
|-9.26
|20.13
|22.53
|4.14
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-7.63
|-15.86
|-10.21
|-31.14
|33.10
|94.37
|81.11
|SG Mart
|9.38
|28.73
|35.71
|42.74
|44.66
|187.86
|148.22
|MSTC
|-0.42
|-1.13
|-6.78
|-6.44
|5.41
|18.04
|7.52
|BN Agrochem
|-7.41
|-15.17
|-28.74
|-24.66
|90.25
|81.61
|73.85
|Shankara Buildpro
|-2.90
|16.60
|13.22
|13.22
|13.22
|4.23
|2.52
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.89
|-4.26
|-12.05
|-3.51
|83.98
|71.06
|52.95
|TCC Concept
|-1.89
|-1.75
|-9.93
|-20.92
|-4.29
|198.27
|92.65
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.31
|-5.48
|-1.00
|3.25
|17.22
|12.38
|8.06
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|101.24
|2,954.45
|257.37
|168.95
|Mrugesh Trading
|8.08
|44.27
|214.50
|1,996.67
|2,520.83
|210.56
|97.37
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-4.96
|-12.87
|-27.17
|0.90
|17.49
|Hardwyn India
|1.64
|7.05
|4.15
|29.25
|39.12
|2.15
|42.17
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-2.87
|3.32
|-15.21
|-27.73
|-12.58
|30.64
|9.52
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-2.09
|-5.80
|-28.06
|-33.84
|-24.64
|-12.93
|4.32
|SMT Engineering
|8.22
|42.69
|207.53
|924.48
|4,113.10
|308.77
|132.75
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-4.43
|-8.19
|-2.29
|-5.21
|4.52
|15.18
|2.83
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-6.49
|-15.52
|-25.91
|-43.52
|-25.02
|13.04
|31.95
Over the last one year, Onesource Industries and Ventures has gained 266.00% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Onesource Industries and Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.05
|7.21
|10
|6.89
|7.02
|20
|6.63
|6.77
|50
|6.53
|6.78
|100
|7.85
|6.87
|200
|6.2
|6.13
In the latest quarter, Onesource Industries and Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 71.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 10:58 PM IST
|Onesource Ind.&Vent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Feb 18, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
|Onesource Ind.&Vent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of 77,50,000 (Seventy-Seven Lakhs Fifty Thousand) Fully Convertibl
|Feb 14, 2026, 11:34 PM IST
|Onesource Ind.&Vent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Feb 14, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
|Onesource Ind.&Vent. - Submission Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine-Months E
|Feb 14, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
|Onesource Ind.&Vent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On Saturday, 14Th February, 202
Onesource Industries and Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TN1994PLC097983 and registration number is 097983. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onesource Industries and Ventures is ₹6.67 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Onesource Industries and Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Onesource Industries and Ventures is ₹2.05 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Onesource Industries and Ventures are ₹7.00 and ₹6.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onesource Industries and Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onesource Industries and Ventures is ₹14.92 and 52-week low of Onesource Industries and Ventures is ₹1.17 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Onesource Industries and Ventures has shown returns of -9.38% over the past day, 39.54% for the past month, -8.25% over 3 months, 266.0% over 1 year, 65.62% across 3 years, and 96.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Onesource Industries and Ventures are -0.94 and 0.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.