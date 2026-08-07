Here's the live share price of B2B Software Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|B2B Software Technologies
|-10.83
|3.46
|-1.94
|-30.57
|20.38
|9.85
|-1.40
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, B2B Software Technologies has gained 20.38% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, B2B Software Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.64
|25.67
|10
|27.3
|26.06
|20
|25.8
|25.91
|50
|25
|25.67
|100
|26.94
|25.7
|200
|24.63
|24.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, B2B Software Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.53%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|B2B Soft. Tech. - Newspaper Advertisement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|B2B Soft. Tech. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|B2B Soft. Tech. - 32Nd Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 28Th August, 2026.
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|B2B Soft. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|B2B Soft. Tech. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
B2B Software Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC018351 and registration number is 018351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B2B Software Technologies is ₹24.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The B2B Software Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of B2B Software Technologies is ₹43.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of B2B Software Technologies are ₹25.00 and ₹24.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B2B Software Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B2B Software Technologies is ₹38.02 and 52-week low of B2B Software Technologies is ₹15.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The B2B Software Technologies has shown returns of 2.57% over the past day, 3.46% for the past month, -1.94% over 3 months, 20.38% over 1 year, 9.85% across 3 years, and -1.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B2B Software Technologies are 13.86 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.03 per annum.
Source: Dion Global