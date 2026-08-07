What is the share price of B2B Software Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B2B Software Technologies is ₹24.79 as on .

What kind of stock is B2B Software Technologies? The B2B Software Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B2B Software Technologies? The market cap of B2B Software Technologies is ₹43.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of B2B Software Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of B2B Software Technologies are ₹25.00 and ₹24.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B2B Software Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B2B Software Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B2B Software Technologies is ₹38.02 and 52-week low of B2B Software Technologies is ₹15.81 as on .

How has the B2B Software Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The B2B Software Technologies has shown returns of 2.57% over the past day, 3.46% for the past month, -1.94% over 3 months, 20.38% over 1 year, 9.85% across 3 years, and -1.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B2B Software Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B2B Software Technologies are 13.86 and 1.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global