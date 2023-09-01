What is the Market Cap of B2B Software Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of B2B Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹30.76 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of B2B Software Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of B2B Software Technologies Ltd. is 13.34 and PB ratio of B2B Software Technologies Ltd. is 1.76 as on .

What is the share price of B2B Software Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B2B Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹26.55 as on .