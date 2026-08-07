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B2B Software Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

B2B SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of B2B Software Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.79 Closed
2.57₹ 0.62
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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B2B Software Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.05₹25.00
₹24.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.81₹38.02
₹24.79
Open Price
₹24.17
Prev. Close
₹24.17
Volume
11,107

Source: Dion Global

B2B Software Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
B2B Software Technologies		-10.833.46-1.94-30.5720.389.85-1.40
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, B2B Software Technologies has gained 20.38% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, B2B Software Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

B2B Software Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

B2B Software Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.6425.67
1027.326.06
2025.825.91
502525.67
10026.9425.7
20024.6324.95

Source: Dion Global

B2B Software Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, B2B Software Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.53%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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B2B Software Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTB2B Soft. Tech. - Newspaper Advertisement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTB2B Soft. Tech. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTB2B Soft. Tech. - 32Nd Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 28Th August, 2026.
Jul 17, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTB2B Soft. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 17, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTB2B Soft. Tech. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About B2B Software Technologies

B2B Software Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC018351 and registration number is 018351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Avinash Yaramati
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. V Bala Subramanyam
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Parvatha Samntha Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sreeramulu Kavuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lakshminarayana Bolisetty
    Independent Director

FAQs on B2B Software Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of B2B Software Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B2B Software Technologies is ₹24.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is B2B Software Technologies?

The B2B Software Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B2B Software Technologies?

The market cap of B2B Software Technologies is ₹43.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of B2B Software Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of B2B Software Technologies are ₹25.00 and ₹24.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B2B Software Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B2B Software Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B2B Software Technologies is ₹38.02 and 52-week low of B2B Software Technologies is ₹15.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the B2B Software Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The B2B Software Technologies has shown returns of 2.57% over the past day, 3.46% for the past month, -1.94% over 3 months, 20.38% over 1 year, 9.85% across 3 years, and -1.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B2B Software Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B2B Software Technologies are 13.86 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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