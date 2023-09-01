Follow Us

B2B SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.55 Closed
-0.75-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

B2B Software Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.07₹26.90
₹26.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.70₹31.05
₹26.55
Open Price
₹26.90
Prev. Close
₹26.75
Volume
2,455

B2B Software Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.94
  • R227.34
  • R327.77
  • Pivot
    26.51
  • S126.11
  • S225.68
  • S325.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.8326.55
  • 1026.6826.44
  • 2026.9326.6
  • 5027.826.89
  • 10028.0926.88
  • 20033.6827.31

B2B Software Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.65-3.49-2.964.61-3.10175.7078.19
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

B2B Software Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

B2B Software Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About B2B Software Technologies Ltd.

B2B Software Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC018351 and registration number is 018351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Y Satyanarayana
    Director
  • Mr. Ch. Suresh
    Director
  • Mr. V Bala Subramanyam
    Executive Director
  • Mr. M Rambabu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Rambabu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajeswari Immani
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on B2B Software Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of B2B Software Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of B2B Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹30.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of B2B Software Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of B2B Software Technologies Ltd. is 13.34 and PB ratio of B2B Software Technologies Ltd. is 1.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of B2B Software Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B2B Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹26.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B2B Software Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B2B Software Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B2B Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹31.05 and 52-week low of B2B Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹21.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

