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Nitco Share Price

NSE
BSE

NITCO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Nitco along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹98.00 Closed
-3.83₹ -3.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nitco Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹98.00₹102.50
₹98.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.20₹141.95
₹98.00
Open Price
₹102.00
Prev. Close
₹101.90
Volume
47,374

Source: Dion Global

Nitco Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nitco		-9.13-13.12-3.8013.61-21.1373.3033.11
Kajaria Ceramics		-3.54-4.645.0320.86-8.55-7.212.24
Cera Sanitaryware		-1.01-4.9410.9215.01-2.81-8.575.54
Carysil		1.396.5724.0325.4849.8819.2612.90
Somany Ceramics		1.23-4.864.9023.21-3.80-13.25-6.45
Hindware Home Innovation		0.41-11.04-9.39-11.59-22.67-28.28-9.18
Asian Granito India		-0.0512.56-14.48-25.99-4.685.57-11.38
Orient Bell		-0.930.35-11.617.664.47-13.53-1.09
Exxaro Tiles		3.97-4.84-9.76-11.78-17.89-20.65-13.81
Murudeshwar Ceramics		2.420.03-7.71-10.30-28.75-8.560.68
Manoj Ceramic		9.63-1.0030.2610.00-23.558.324.91
Regency Ceramics		-6.51-12.29-28.05-30.55-32.818.9285.49
Restile Ceramics		-7.31-10.65-22.76-11.29-35.5115.7913.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nitco has declined 21.13% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Nitco has outperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).

Nitco Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nitco Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5104.71105.25
10105.11105.52
20106.63105.98
50103.99103.83
10095.7199.8
20092.9399.12

Source: Dion Global

Nitco Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nitco remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.62%, FII holding fell to 2.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 76.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nitco Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTNitco - Board Meeting Intimation for For The Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
Jul 28, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTNitco - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Jul 27, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTNitco - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Jul 25, 2026, 03:21 AM IST ISTNitco - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 24, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTNitco - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Nitco

Nitco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26920MH1966PLC016547 and registration number is 016547. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ceramic products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 539.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 240.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Talwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Poonam Talwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Ajay Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Kedia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santhosh Kumar Shet
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nitco Share Price

What is the share price of Nitco?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitco is ₹98.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nitco?

The Nitco is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nitco?

The market cap of Nitco is ₹2,475.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nitco?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nitco are ₹102.50 and ₹98.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nitco?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitco stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitco is ₹141.95 and 52-week low of Nitco is ₹64.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nitco performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nitco has shown returns of -3.83% over the past day, -13.12% for the past month, -3.8% over 3 months, -21.13% over 1 year, 73.3% across 3 years, and 33.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nitco?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nitco are 85.66 and 6.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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