Here's the live share price of Nitco along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nitco
|-9.13
|-13.12
|-3.80
|13.61
|-21.13
|73.30
|33.11
|Kajaria Ceramics
|-3.54
|-4.64
|5.03
|20.86
|-8.55
|-7.21
|2.24
|Cera Sanitaryware
|-1.01
|-4.94
|10.92
|15.01
|-2.81
|-8.57
|5.54
|Carysil
|1.39
|6.57
|24.03
|25.48
|49.88
|19.26
|12.90
|Somany Ceramics
|1.23
|-4.86
|4.90
|23.21
|-3.80
|-13.25
|-6.45
|Hindware Home Innovation
|0.41
|-11.04
|-9.39
|-11.59
|-22.67
|-28.28
|-9.18
|Asian Granito India
|-0.05
|12.56
|-14.48
|-25.99
|-4.68
|5.57
|-11.38
|Orient Bell
|-0.93
|0.35
|-11.61
|7.66
|4.47
|-13.53
|-1.09
|Exxaro Tiles
|3.97
|-4.84
|-9.76
|-11.78
|-17.89
|-20.65
|-13.81
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|2.42
|0.03
|-7.71
|-10.30
|-28.75
|-8.56
|0.68
|Manoj Ceramic
|9.63
|-1.00
|30.26
|10.00
|-23.55
|8.32
|4.91
|Regency Ceramics
|-6.51
|-12.29
|-28.05
|-30.55
|-32.81
|8.92
|85.49
|Restile Ceramics
|-7.31
|-10.65
|-22.76
|-11.29
|-35.51
|15.79
|13.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nitco has declined 21.13% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Nitco has outperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|104.71
|105.25
|10
|105.11
|105.52
|20
|106.63
|105.98
|50
|103.99
|103.83
|100
|95.71
|99.8
|200
|92.93
|99.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nitco remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.62%, FII holding fell to 2.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 76.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Nitco - Board Meeting Intimation for For The Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Nitco - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|Nitco - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:21 AM IST IST
|Nitco - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Nitco - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Nitco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26920MH1966PLC016547 and registration number is 016547. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ceramic products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 539.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 240.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitco is ₹98.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nitco is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nitco is ₹2,475.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nitco are ₹102.50 and ₹98.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitco stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitco is ₹141.95 and 52-week low of Nitco is ₹64.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nitco has shown returns of -3.83% over the past day, -13.12% for the past month, -3.8% over 3 months, -21.13% over 1 year, 73.3% across 3 years, and 33.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nitco are 85.66 and 6.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global