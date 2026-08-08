What is the share price of Nitco? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitco is ₹98.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Nitco? The Nitco is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nitco? The market cap of Nitco is ₹2,475.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nitco? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nitco are ₹102.50 and ₹98.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nitco? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitco stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitco is ₹141.95 and 52-week low of Nitco is ₹64.20 as on .

How has the Nitco performed historically in terms of returns? The Nitco has shown returns of -3.83% over the past day, -13.12% for the past month, -3.8% over 3 months, -21.13% over 1 year, 73.3% across 3 years, and 33.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nitco? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nitco are 85.66 and 6.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global