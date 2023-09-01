Follow Us

Nitco Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NITCO LTD.

Sector : Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware | Smallcap | NSE
₹21.00 Closed
-2.1-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nitco Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.70₹21.90
₹21.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.70₹31.05
₹21.00
Open Price
₹21.70
Prev. Close
₹21.45
Volume
11,08,238

Nitco Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.67
  • R222.38
  • R322.87
  • Pivot
    21.18
  • S120.47
  • S219.98
  • S319.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.2719.29
  • 1023.1818.76
  • 2022.8618.59
  • 5023.3918.67
  • 10023.6519.2
  • 20025.4220.49

Nitco Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.7511.1416.71-5.84-11.6011.73-68.52
0.191.0814.5934.7622.99233.52207.57
1.8823.8324.8144.9493.84278.26250.11
3.0214.7725.08116.03137.081,105.82127.36
7.48-6.4910.3961.0264.06573.47266.97
3.32-4.2911.9333.2813.43364.2755.38
2.14-3.9720.0617.22-6.00234.92234.92
16.5341.1436.9465.81-1.75-61.58-56.10
-4.47-5.93-13.29-10.67-25.68363.50107.64
9.3126.5225.6316.2426.248.738.73
4.040.61-0.3621.1840.14157.5028.35
3.0415.3118.9151.3690.032,950.00868.25

Nitco Ltd. Share Holdings

Nitco Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
    Melisma Finance and Trading Private Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy of Disclosures under Regulation 10(6)-Report to stock Exchange in respect of any acquisition made in reliance upon exemption provided for in regulation 10 of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011.
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:58 AM

About Nitco Ltd.

Nitco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26920MH1966PLC016547 and registration number is 016547. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ceramic products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 408.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Talwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharath Bolar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bharti Dhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Grover
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kashimpuria
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Nitco Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nitco Ltd.?

The market cap of Nitco Ltd. is ₹150.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nitco Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nitco Ltd. is -1.04 and PB ratio of Nitco Ltd. is -0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nitco Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitco Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nitco Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitco Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitco Ltd. is ₹31.05 and 52-week low of Nitco Ltd. is ₹16.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

