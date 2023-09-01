What is the Market Cap of Nitco Ltd.? The market cap of Nitco Ltd. is ₹150.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nitco Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nitco Ltd. is -1.04 and PB ratio of Nitco Ltd. is -0.44 as on .

What is the share price of Nitco Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitco Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on .