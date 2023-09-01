Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.75
|11.14
|16.71
|-5.84
|-11.60
|11.73
|-68.52
|0.19
|1.08
|14.59
|34.76
|22.99
|233.52
|207.57
|1.88
|23.83
|24.81
|44.94
|93.84
|278.26
|250.11
|3.02
|14.77
|25.08
|116.03
|137.08
|1,105.82
|127.36
|7.48
|-6.49
|10.39
|61.02
|64.06
|573.47
|266.97
|3.32
|-4.29
|11.93
|33.28
|13.43
|364.27
|55.38
|2.14
|-3.97
|20.06
|17.22
|-6.00
|234.92
|234.92
|16.53
|41.14
|36.94
|65.81
|-1.75
|-61.58
|-56.10
|-4.47
|-5.93
|-13.29
|-10.67
|-25.68
|363.50
|107.64
|9.31
|26.52
|25.63
|16.24
|26.24
|8.73
|8.73
|4.04
|0.61
|-0.36
|21.18
|40.14
|157.50
|28.35
|3.04
|15.31
|18.91
|51.36
|90.03
|2,950.00
|868.25
Nitco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26920MH1966PLC016547 and registration number is 016547. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ceramic products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 408.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nitco Ltd. is ₹150.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nitco Ltd. is -1.04 and PB ratio of Nitco Ltd. is -0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitco Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitco Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitco Ltd. is ₹31.05 and 52-week low of Nitco Ltd. is ₹16.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.