Here's the live share price of Jaipan Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jaipan Industries
|-2.17
|16.42
|39.99
|32.44
|9.70
|-5.12
|25.01
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jaipan Industries has gained 9.70% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Jaipan Industries has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.93
|36.64
|10
|35.05
|35.91
|20
|34.51
|34.63
|50
|29.9
|31.73
|100
|28.51
|29.89
|200
|28.29
|29.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jaipan Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 35.13%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Jaipan Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Jaipan Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Jaipan Industries Limited
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Jaipan Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Disclosure Of Financial Result For The Period Ended 30Th June 2025
|May 30, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Jaipan Industries - Outcome For The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Jaipan Industries Limited ('The Company') For The Ye
|May 22, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Jaipan Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Jaipan Industries Li
Source: Dion Global
Jaipan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991MH1965PLC013188 and registration number is 013188. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other households goods [includes wholesale of household equipment and appliances, n.e.c; photographic equipment, games, toys and sports goods (also includes bicycles, cycle rickshaw, tonga & other non-mechanised vehicles); leather goods and travel accessories; cleaning materials etc.]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaipan Industries is ₹36.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jaipan Industries is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jaipan Industries is ₹22.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaipan Industries are ₹37.95 and ₹35.72.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaipan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaipan Industries is ₹45.00 and 52-week low of Jaipan Industries is ₹22.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jaipan Industries has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, 16.42% for the past month, 39.99% over 3 months, 9.7% over 1 year, -5.12% across 3 years, and 25.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaipan Industries are 6.52 and 2.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global