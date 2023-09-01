Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jaipan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991MH1965PLC013188 and registration number is 013188. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other households goods [includes wholesale of household equipment and appliances, n.e.c; photographic equipment, games, toys and sports goods (also includes bicycles, cycle rickshaw, tonga & other non-mechanised vehicles); leather goods and travel accessories; cleaning materials etc.]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jaipan Industries Ltd. is ₹26.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jaipan Industries Ltd. is 25.6 and PB ratio of Jaipan Industries Ltd. is 1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaipan Industries Ltd. is ₹43.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaipan Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaipan Industries Ltd. is ₹59.64 and 52-week low of Jaipan Industries Ltd. is ₹21.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.