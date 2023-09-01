Follow Us

JAIPAN INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Domestic Appliances | Smallcap | BSE
₹43.00 Closed
-1.6-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jaipan Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.00₹44.00
₹43.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.45₹59.64
₹43.00
Open Price
₹44.00
Prev. Close
₹43.70
Volume
2,508

Jaipan Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.67
  • R244.33
  • R344.67
  • Pivot
    43.33
  • S142.67
  • S242.33
  • S341.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.8642.44
  • 1041.6241.38
  • 2041.1541.26
  • 5028.9641.67
  • 10021.5939.93
  • 20018.2636.07

Jaipan Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.092.3859.6730.6290.69430.8635.01
3.84-6.831.516.57-3.06144.92115.86
2.921.6318.334.28-15.5436.5735.77
2.583.264.0327.68-8.11-8.11-8.11
3.4313.6821.3016.06-5.36104.94-18.69
3.312.199.2914.6119.5143.16102.53
-0.472.547.39-8.76-21.16510.55306.56
-2.069.6319.7524.63-16.2217.8317.83
8.523.7841.5062.4416.49537.331,686.55
5.742.444.67-16.44-42.08144.0671.68
4.394.8810.679.230.9467.0878.35
-3.21-0.78-12.93-29.51-53.12955.00380.46
1.4010.7522.093.2218.03322.5323.17
0-1.94-3.180-7.88149.18245.45

Jaipan Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Jaipan Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jaipan Industries Ltd.

Jaipan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991MH1965PLC013188 and registration number is 013188. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other households goods [includes wholesale of household equipment and appliances, n.e.c; photographic equipment, games, toys and sports goods (also includes bicycles, cycle rickshaw, tonga & other non-mechanised vehicles); leather goods and travel accessories; cleaning materials etc.]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Veena J Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Mishra
    Director
  • Mr. Shirish Gotecha
    Director
  • Mr. Chadrant Bhaskar Balde
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Jain
    Director

FAQs on Jaipan Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jaipan Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Jaipan Industries Ltd. is ₹26.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jaipan Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jaipan Industries Ltd. is 25.6 and PB ratio of Jaipan Industries Ltd. is 1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jaipan Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaipan Industries Ltd. is ₹43.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaipan Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaipan Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaipan Industries Ltd. is ₹59.64 and 52-week low of Jaipan Industries Ltd. is ₹21.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

