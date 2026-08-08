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Jaipan Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAIPAN INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Jaipan Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.09 Closed
-2.12₹ -0.78
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jaipan Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.72₹37.95
₹36.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.50₹45.00
₹36.09
Open Price
₹37.65
Prev. Close
₹36.87
Volume
6,025

Source: Dion Global

Jaipan Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jaipan Industries		-2.1716.4239.9932.449.70-5.1225.01
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jaipan Industries has gained 9.70% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Jaipan Industries has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Jaipan Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jaipan Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.9336.64
1035.0535.91
2034.5134.63
5029.931.73
10028.5129.89
20028.2929.53

Source: Dion Global

Jaipan Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jaipan Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 35.13%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jaipan Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTJaipan Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTJaipan Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Jaipan Industries Limited
Jul 07, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTJaipan Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Disclosure Of Financial Result For The Period Ended 30Th June 2025
May 30, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTJaipan Industries - Outcome For The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Jaipan Industries Limited ('The Company') For The Ye
May 22, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTJaipan Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Jaipan Industries Li

Source: Dion Global

About Jaipan Industries

Jaipan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991MH1965PLC013188 and registration number is 013188. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other households goods [includes wholesale of household equipment and appliances, n.e.c; photographic equipment, games, toys and sports goods (also includes bicycles, cycle rickshaw, tonga & other non-mechanised vehicles); leather goods and travel accessories; cleaning materials etc.]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Veena J Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vitthal Shankar Sontakke
    Director
  • Mr. Chadrant Bhaskar Balde
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Jainarain O Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. SanjayKumar Gopilal Dave
    Director

FAQs on Jaipan Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Jaipan Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaipan Industries is ₹36.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jaipan Industries?

The Jaipan Industries is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jaipan Industries?

The market cap of Jaipan Industries is ₹22.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jaipan Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaipan Industries are ₹37.95 and ₹35.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaipan Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaipan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaipan Industries is ₹45.00 and 52-week low of Jaipan Industries is ₹22.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jaipan Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jaipan Industries has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, 16.42% for the past month, 39.99% over 3 months, 9.7% over 1 year, -5.12% across 3 years, and 25.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jaipan Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaipan Industries are 6.52 and 2.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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