What is the share price of Jaipan Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaipan Industries is ₹36.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Jaipan Industries? The Jaipan Industries is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jaipan Industries? The market cap of Jaipan Industries is ₹22.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jaipan Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaipan Industries are ₹37.95 and ₹35.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaipan Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaipan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaipan Industries is ₹45.00 and 52-week low of Jaipan Industries is ₹22.50 as on .

How has the Jaipan Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Jaipan Industries has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, 16.42% for the past month, 39.99% over 3 months, 9.7% over 1 year, -5.12% across 3 years, and 25.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jaipan Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaipan Industries are 6.52 and 2.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global