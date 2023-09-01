Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|21.14
|11.91
|11.05
|-11.16
|-36.26
|-22.57
|-80.87
|3.76
|4.33
|22.16
|35.17
|2.67
|351.28
|209.38
|3.63
|11.09
|17.29
|33.43
|-16.04
|721.06
|839.80
|-2.45
|-3.29
|0.65
|18.38
|-14.88
|81.04
|-20.28
|10.25
|35.74
|128.38
|218.57
|215.14
|929.87
|268.08
|-0.72
|31.30
|9.68
|34.33
|16.67
|19.32
|-62.68
|-1.07
|-7.55
|-14.93
|41.20
|1.23
|526.78
|69.79
|0.56
|-5.03
|-2.38
|16.89
|-31.69
|151.40
|18.41
|0.53
|5.62
|30.30
|12.95
|-17.59
|824.81
|891.94
|-0.64
|-5.47
|7.87
|33.02
|8.32
|183.09
|183.09
|0
|-4.55
|-10.10
|-25.03
|31.58
|374.45
|225.00
|2.96
|27.39
|54.14
|59.05
|51.52
|33.56
|-1.36
|0.09
|8.80
|11.11
|-4.88
|-30.22
|35.61
|-51.17
|0
|1.82
|-6.67
|-7.44
|-31.71
|-38.19
|-38.19
|17.16
|48.54
|21.99
|43.72
|52.36
|-77.24
|-90.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Feb, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Feb, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Aug, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|30 May, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|08 Apr, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Others
National Plywood Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211AS1973PLC001856 and registration number is 001856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.
The market cap of National Plywood Industries Ltd. is ₹14.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of National Plywood Industries Ltd. is -7.47 and PB ratio of National Plywood Industries Ltd. is -1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Plywood Industries Ltd. is ₹5.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Plywood Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Plywood Industries Ltd. is ₹9.25 and 52-week low of National Plywood Industries Ltd. is ₹4.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.