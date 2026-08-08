What is the share price of National Plywood Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Plywood Industries is ₹2.77 as on .

What kind of stock is National Plywood Industries? The National Plywood Industries is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Plywood Industries? The market cap of National Plywood Industries is ₹6.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of National Plywood Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of National Plywood Industries are ₹2.77 and ₹2.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Plywood Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Plywood Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Plywood Industries is ₹6.36 and 52-week low of National Plywood Industries is ₹1.65 as on .

How has the National Plywood Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The National Plywood Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 13.52% for the past month, -15.81% over 3 months, -28.05% over 1 year, -17.87% across 3 years, and -16.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Plywood Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Plywood Industries are -3.61 and -0.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global