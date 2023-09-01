National Plywood Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211AS1973PLC001856 and registration number is 001856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.