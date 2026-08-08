Here's the live share price of National Plywood Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|National Plywood Industries
|1.47
|13.52
|-15.81
|-37.61
|-28.05
|-17.87
|-16.07
|Euro Pratik Sales
|3.48
|2.86
|13.09
|31.69
|26.89
|8.26
|4.88
|Dhabriya Polywood
|8.97
|22.31
|23.62
|58.60
|22.56
|18.82
|42.32
|Megamont
|7.49
|-13.93
|3.77
|177.60
|243.22
|179.87
|94.10
|The Indian Wood Products Company
|0
|1.39
|-5.07
|1.15
|-15.10
|5.13
|-4.58
|Pratik Panels
|-20.11
|-23.51
|-34.45
|-27.58
|-19.82
|-11.47
|1.20
|Bloom Dekor
|-5.14
|-29.78
|-30.00
|-44.49
|-42.62
|-14.31
|-8.73
|Diksha Greens
|-3.85
|-2.91
|-11.50
|-37.50
|-70.85
|-25.52
|-21.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, National Plywood Industries has declined 28.05% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.89%), Dhabriya Polywood (22.56%), Megamont (243.22%). From a 5 year perspective, National Plywood Industries has underperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.88%) and Dhabriya Polywood (42.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.67
|2.73
|10
|2.59
|2.67
|20
|2.52
|2.62
|50
|2.65
|2.77
|100
|3.52
|3.09
|200
|3.23
|3.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, National Plywood Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 59.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the National Plywood Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
National Plywood Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211AS1973PLC001856 and registration number is 001856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Plywood Industries is ₹2.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Plywood Industries is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of National Plywood Industries is ₹6.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of National Plywood Industries are ₹2.77 and ₹2.77.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Plywood Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Plywood Industries is ₹6.36 and 52-week low of National Plywood Industries is ₹1.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Plywood Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 13.52% for the past month, -15.81% over 3 months, -28.05% over 1 year, -17.87% across 3 years, and -16.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Plywood Industries are -3.61 and -0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global