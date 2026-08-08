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National Plywood Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATIONAL PLYWOOD INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of National Plywood Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.77 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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National Plywood Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.77₹2.77
₹2.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.65₹6.36
₹2.77
Open Price
₹2.77
Prev. Close
₹2.77
Volume
1,458

Source: Dion Global

National Plywood Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
National Plywood Industries		1.4713.52-15.81-37.61-28.05-17.87-16.07
Euro Pratik Sales		3.482.8613.0931.6926.898.264.88
Dhabriya Polywood		8.9722.3123.6258.6022.5618.8242.32
Megamont		7.49-13.933.77177.60243.22179.8794.10
The Indian Wood Products Company		01.39-5.071.15-15.105.13-4.58
Pratik Panels		-20.11-23.51-34.45-27.58-19.82-11.471.20
Bloom Dekor		-5.14-29.78-30.00-44.49-42.62-14.31-8.73
Diksha Greens		-3.85-2.91-11.50-37.50-70.85-25.52-21.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, National Plywood Industries has declined 28.05% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.89%), Dhabriya Polywood (22.56%), Megamont (243.22%). From a 5 year perspective, National Plywood Industries has underperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.88%) and Dhabriya Polywood (42.32%).

National Plywood Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

National Plywood Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.672.73
102.592.67
202.522.62
502.652.77
1003.523.09
2003.233.45

Source: Dion Global

National Plywood Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, National Plywood Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 59.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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National Plywood Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the National Plywood Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About National Plywood Industries

National Plywood Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211AS1973PLC001856 and registration number is 001856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Piyush Periwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Periwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Malvika Periwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Bharat Shethia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Gopal Jaju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Laxmi Narain Baheti
    Independent Director

FAQs on National Plywood Industries Share Price

What is the share price of National Plywood Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Plywood Industries is ₹2.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is National Plywood Industries?

The National Plywood Industries is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Plywood Industries?

The market cap of National Plywood Industries is ₹6.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of National Plywood Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of National Plywood Industries are ₹2.77 and ₹2.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Plywood Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Plywood Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Plywood Industries is ₹6.36 and 52-week low of National Plywood Industries is ₹1.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the National Plywood Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The National Plywood Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 13.52% for the past month, -15.81% over 3 months, -28.05% over 1 year, -17.87% across 3 years, and -16.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Plywood Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Plywood Industries are -3.61 and -0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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