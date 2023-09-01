Follow Us

NATIONAL PLYWOOD INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.73 Closed
4.950.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

National Plywood Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.21₹5.73
₹5.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.06₹9.25
₹5.73
Open Price
₹5.46
Prev. Close
₹5.46
Volume
1,071

National Plywood Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.9
  • R26.08
  • R36.42
  • Pivot
    5.56
  • S15.38
  • S25.04
  • S34.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.735.11
  • 108.565.01
  • 208.444.97
  • 508.645.01
  • 1008.975.36
  • 2009.896.2

National Plywood Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.1411.9111.05-11.16-36.26-22.57-80.87
3.764.3322.1635.172.67351.28209.38
3.6311.0917.2933.43-16.04721.06839.80
-2.45-3.290.6518.38-14.8881.04-20.28
10.2535.74128.38218.57215.14929.87268.08
-0.7231.309.6834.3316.6719.32-62.68
-1.07-7.55-14.9341.201.23526.7869.79
0.56-5.03-2.3816.89-31.69151.4018.41
0.535.6230.3012.95-17.59824.81891.94
-0.64-5.477.8733.028.32183.09183.09
0-4.55-10.10-25.0331.58374.45225.00
2.9627.3954.1459.0551.5233.56-1.36
0.098.8011.11-4.88-30.2235.61-51.17
01.82-6.67-7.44-31.71-38.19-38.19
17.1648.5421.9943.7252.36-77.24-90.11

National Plywood Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

National Plywood Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Feb, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Feb, 2020Board MeetingOthers
14 Aug, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
30 May, 2019Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
08 Apr, 2019Board MeetingOthers

About National Plywood Industries Ltd.

National Plywood Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211AS1973PLC001856 and registration number is 001856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.

Management

  • Mr. Piyush Periwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Periwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Malvika Periwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Bharat Shethia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Gopal Jaju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Laxmi Narain Baheti
    Independent Director

FAQs on National Plywood Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of National Plywood Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of National Plywood Industries Ltd. is ₹14.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of National Plywood Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of National Plywood Industries Ltd. is -7.47 and PB ratio of National Plywood Industries Ltd. is -1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of National Plywood Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Plywood Industries Ltd. is ₹5.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Plywood Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Plywood Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Plywood Industries Ltd. is ₹9.25 and 52-week low of National Plywood Industries Ltd. is ₹4.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

