Here's the live share price of Maxgrow India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Maxgrow India has gained 107.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 631.64%.
Maxgrow India’s current P/E of -8.85x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maxgrow India
|0
|-9.17
|70.96
|330.02
|631.64
|94.13
|105.53
|Crisil
|-4.16
|-10.43
|-3.04
|-14.60
|-3.01
|8.44
|17.58
|National Securities Depository
|-1.91
|-9.83
|-16.86
|-27.72
|-4.11
|-1.39
|-0.84
|Urban Company
|-5.40
|-16.51
|-20.68
|-38.10
|-38.10
|-14.78
|-9.15
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.23
|-2.54
|-0.47
|-6.29
|-11.07
|-11.49
|-7.06
|Indegene
|0.05
|-4.10
|-9.79
|-13.30
|-9.08
|-5.65
|-3.43
|WeWork India Management
|-5.93
|-16.65
|-18.85
|-22.45
|-22.45
|-8.13
|-4.96
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.29
|-15.34
|-27.24
|-32.87
|1.18
|4.90
|SIS
|3.32
|-11.27
|-7.69
|-18.59
|-3.54
|-5.67
|-6.74
|PDS
|-2.98
|-14.04
|-14.69
|-7.37
|-29.37
|-3.19
|18.27
|Quess Corp
|-4.15
|-9.26
|-7.62
|-29.15
|-67.16
|-19.32
|-23.60
|TeamLease Services
|-5.40
|-15.76
|-25.33
|-35.48
|-37.90
|-22.30
|-19.15
|Updater Services
|-0.49
|2.67
|-13.83
|-39.10
|-47.33
|-18.51
|-11.56
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-4.01
|-2.02
|9.17
|-13.28
|41.78
|-5.56
|-3.37
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.47
|-16.13
|-27.25
|-36.08
|-38.92
|-15.16
|-9.39
|IIRM Holdings India
|-9.57
|-12.45
|8.51
|-0.95
|-11.54
|118.00
|59.62
|NDL Ventures
|-0.78
|17.32
|18.54
|30.43
|25.77
|-2.00
|-24.28
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-4.79
|-21.90
|-32.44
|-37.19
|-40.88
|-28.38
|-19.32
|Qualitek Labs
|0.62
|-2.46
|-21.39
|-16.58
|39.65
|16.69
|9.70
|Majestic Auto
|-11.27
|-14.93
|-16.18
|-15.15
|-6.27
|26.81
|19.38
Over the last one year, Maxgrow India has gained 631.64% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Maxgrow India has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.59
|63.23
|10
|61.62
|60.21
|20
|50.97
|52.14
|50
|30.16
|35.59
|100
|15.8
|23.1
|200
|8.59
|14.06
In the latest quarter, Maxgrow India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 7.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 23, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
|Maxgrow India - Shifting Of Registered Office Of The Company
|Dec 29, 2025, 6:59 PM IST
|Maxgrow India - Shifting Of Registered Office Of The Company
|Dec 29, 2025, 6:53 PM IST
|Maxgrow India - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2025
|Dec 29, 2025, 6:52 PM IST
|Maxgrow India - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2025
|Nov 15, 2025, 3:07 AM IST
|Maxgrow India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration AndApproval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarte
Maxgrow India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1994PLC076018 and registration number is 076018. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maxgrow India is ₹57.58 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Maxgrow India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maxgrow India is ₹230.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maxgrow India are ₹57.58 and ₹57.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maxgrow India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maxgrow India is ₹73.36 and 52-week low of Maxgrow India is ₹7.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Maxgrow India has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 5.11% for the past month, 88.42% over 3 months, 631.64% over 1 year, 94.13% across 3 years, and 107.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maxgrow India are -8.85 and 0.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.