Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Maxgrow India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAXGROW INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Maxgrow India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.58 Closed
-5.00₹ -3.03
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Maxgrow India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.58₹57.58
₹57.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.50₹73.36
₹57.58
Open Price
₹57.58
Prev. Close
₹60.61
Volume
11,520

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Maxgrow India has gained 107.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 631.64%.

Maxgrow India’s current P/E of -8.85x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Maxgrow India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maxgrow India		0-9.1770.96330.02631.6494.13105.53
Crisil		-4.16-10.43-3.04-14.60-3.018.4417.58
National Securities Depository		-1.91-9.83-16.86-27.72-4.11-1.39-0.84
Urban Company		-5.40-16.51-20.68-38.10-38.10-14.78-9.15
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.23-2.54-0.47-6.29-11.07-11.49-7.06
Indegene		0.05-4.10-9.79-13.30-9.08-5.65-3.43
WeWork India Management		-5.93-16.65-18.85-22.45-22.45-8.13-4.96
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.29-15.34-27.24-32.871.184.90
SIS		3.32-11.27-7.69-18.59-3.54-5.67-6.74
PDS		-2.98-14.04-14.69-7.37-29.37-3.1918.27
Quess Corp		-4.15-9.26-7.62-29.15-67.16-19.32-23.60
TeamLease Services		-5.40-15.76-25.33-35.48-37.90-22.30-19.15
Updater Services		-0.492.67-13.83-39.10-47.33-18.51-11.56
Krystal Integrated Services		-4.01-2.029.17-13.2841.78-5.56-3.37
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.47-16.13-27.25-36.08-38.92-15.16-9.39
IIRM Holdings India		-9.57-12.458.51-0.95-11.54118.0059.62
NDL Ventures		-0.7817.3218.5430.4325.77-2.00-24.28
Radiant Cash Management Services		-4.79-21.90-32.44-37.19-40.88-28.38-19.32
Qualitek Labs		0.62-2.46-21.39-16.5839.6516.699.70
Majestic Auto		-11.27-14.93-16.18-15.15-6.2726.8119.38

Over the last one year, Maxgrow India has gained 631.64% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Maxgrow India has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).

Maxgrow India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Maxgrow India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.5963.23
1061.6260.21
2050.9752.14
5030.1635.59
10015.823.1
2008.5914.06

Maxgrow India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maxgrow India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 7.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Maxgrow India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 23, 2026, 11:15 PM ISTMaxgrow India - Shifting Of Registered Office Of The Company
Dec 29, 2025, 6:59 PM ISTMaxgrow India - Shifting Of Registered Office Of The Company
Dec 29, 2025, 6:53 PM ISTMaxgrow India - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2025
Dec 29, 2025, 6:52 PM ISTMaxgrow India - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2025
Nov 15, 2025, 3:07 AM ISTMaxgrow India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration AndApproval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarte

About Maxgrow India

Maxgrow India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1994PLC076018 and registration number is 076018. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Roshni Rahul Saraf
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Gita Devi Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit kumar singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maxgrow India Share Price

What is the share price of Maxgrow India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maxgrow India is ₹57.58 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maxgrow India?

The Maxgrow India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maxgrow India?

The market cap of Maxgrow India is ₹230.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maxgrow India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maxgrow India are ₹57.58 and ₹57.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maxgrow India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maxgrow India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maxgrow India is ₹73.36 and 52-week low of Maxgrow India is ₹7.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Maxgrow India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maxgrow India has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 5.11% for the past month, 88.42% over 3 months, 631.64% over 1 year, 94.13% across 3 years, and 107.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maxgrow India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maxgrow India are -8.85 and 0.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Maxgrow India News

More Maxgrow India News
icon
Market Pulse