UNIVERSAL AUTOFOUNDRY LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | BSE
₹283.00 Closed
-2.04-5.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Universal Autofoundry Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹275.00₹295.00
₹283.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.55₹309.45
₹283.00
Open Price
₹294.95
Prev. Close
₹288.90
Volume
41,219

Universal Autofoundry Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1293.67
  • R2304.33
  • R3313.67
  • Pivot
    284.33
  • S1273.67
  • S2264.33
  • S3253.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5117.13265.99
  • 10120.69233.22
  • 20117.11199.49
  • 50112.47168.29
  • 10083.97154.48
  • 20064.39138.46

Universal Autofoundry Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.96110.49107.25102.22120.32767.03420.22
1.509.3821.9336.5640.84101.85115.14
3.3016.9845.5797.2786.53351.58214.45
12.692.4451.0145.3944.68902.14450.76
10.4831.6139.8938.1056.07590.00269.24
1.421.9814.444.066.11142.8536.66
-1.0516.5548.7531.8875.35153.0962.58
11.217.660.20-23.11470.69470.69470.69
8.2420.8080.37104.48178.39403.23279.52
1.42-1.1126.3061.9124.10135.06144.11
-1.419.56-2.01115.32286.54874.52553.87
6.254.8560.5682.0051.00342.46217.35
2.31-2.69-1.5647.4476.31189.8618.23
19.98-1.4133.0841.8824.4891.63-32.24
6.93-5.616.034.7816.10255.68-9.38
6.2428.3342.5513.91274.29644.32347.10
-2.33-6.3427.4453.5772.57314.46242.07
18.2029.2944.7492.48127.63329.51-13.82
4.163.111.2325.7950.7144.5574.34
-5.00-18.535.6013.761.96131.7455.73

Universal Autofoundry Ltd. Share Holdings

Universal Autofoundry Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Universal Autofoundry Ltd.

Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310RJ2009PLC030038 and registration number is 030038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vimal Chand Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Veenu Jain
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Kranti Kumar Bakiwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Universal Autofoundry Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Autofoundry Ltd.?

The market cap of Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is ₹342.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Universal Autofoundry Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is 32.05 and PB ratio of Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is 14.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Universal Autofoundry Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is ₹283.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universal Autofoundry Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Autofoundry Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is ₹309.45 and 52-week low of Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is ₹84.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

