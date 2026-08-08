What is the share price of Universal Autofoundry? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Autofoundry is ₹50.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Universal Autofoundry? The Universal Autofoundry is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Autofoundry? The market cap of Universal Autofoundry is ₹63.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Universal Autofoundry? Today’s highest and lowest price of Universal Autofoundry are ₹52.75 and ₹49.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universal Autofoundry? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Autofoundry stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Autofoundry is ₹75.24 and 52-week low of Universal Autofoundry is ₹41.90 as on .

How has the Universal Autofoundry performed historically in terms of returns? The Universal Autofoundry has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, -2.91% for the past month, -15.04% over 3 months, -27.87% over 1 year, -27.6% across 3 years, and 5.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Universal Autofoundry? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universal Autofoundry are 0.00 and 2.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global