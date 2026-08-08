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Universal Autofoundry Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIVERSAL AUTOFOUNDRY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Universal Autofoundry along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.78 Closed
-1.42₹ -0.73
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Universal Autofoundry Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.09₹52.75
₹50.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.90₹75.24
₹50.78
Open Price
₹51.02
Prev. Close
₹51.51
Volume
13,146

Source: Dion Global

Universal Autofoundry Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Universal Autofoundry		-2.27-2.91-15.04-17.48-27.87-27.605.31
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Universal Autofoundry has declined 27.87% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Universal Autofoundry has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Universal Autofoundry Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Universal Autofoundry Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
554.2252.08
1053.6252.63
2052.7652.76
5052.7953.26
10054.3454.7
20057.8359.56

Source: Dion Global

Universal Autofoundry Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Universal Autofoundry saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.15%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Universal Autofoundry Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTUniversal Autofoundr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 29, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTUniversal Autofoundr - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 27, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTUniversal Autofoundr - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 27, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTUniversal Autofoundr - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 18, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTUniversal Autofoundr - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Securities A

Source: Dion Global

About Universal Autofoundry

Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310RJ2009PLC030038 and registration number is 030038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vimal Chand Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikram Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gajendra Kumar Tyagi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vinit Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kranti Kumar Bakiwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akhil Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aditi Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anupam Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Universal Autofoundry Share Price

What is the share price of Universal Autofoundry?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Autofoundry is ₹50.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Universal Autofoundry?

The Universal Autofoundry is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Autofoundry?

The market cap of Universal Autofoundry is ₹63.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Universal Autofoundry?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Universal Autofoundry are ₹52.75 and ₹49.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universal Autofoundry?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Autofoundry stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Autofoundry is ₹75.24 and 52-week low of Universal Autofoundry is ₹41.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Universal Autofoundry performed historically in terms of returns?

The Universal Autofoundry has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, -2.91% for the past month, -15.04% over 3 months, -27.87% over 1 year, -27.6% across 3 years, and 5.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Universal Autofoundry?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universal Autofoundry are 0.00 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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