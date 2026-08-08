Here's the live share price of Universal Autofoundry along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Universal Autofoundry
|-2.27
|-2.91
|-15.04
|-17.48
|-27.87
|-27.60
|5.31
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Universal Autofoundry has declined 27.87% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Universal Autofoundry has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|54.22
|52.08
|10
|53.62
|52.63
|20
|52.76
|52.76
|50
|52.79
|53.26
|100
|54.34
|54.7
|200
|57.83
|59.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Universal Autofoundry saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.15%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Universal Autofoundr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Universal Autofoundr - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Universal Autofoundr - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Universal Autofoundr - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Universal Autofoundr - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Securities A
Source: Dion Global
Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310RJ2009PLC030038 and registration number is 030038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Autofoundry is ₹50.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Universal Autofoundry is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Universal Autofoundry is ₹63.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Universal Autofoundry are ₹52.75 and ₹49.09.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Autofoundry stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Autofoundry is ₹75.24 and 52-week low of Universal Autofoundry is ₹41.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Universal Autofoundry has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, -2.91% for the past month, -15.04% over 3 months, -27.87% over 1 year, -27.6% across 3 years, and 5.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universal Autofoundry are 0.00 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global