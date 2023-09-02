Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310RJ2009PLC030038 and registration number is 030038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is ₹342.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is 32.05 and PB ratio of Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is 14.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is ₹283.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Autofoundry Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is ₹309.45 and 52-week low of Universal Autofoundry Ltd. is ₹84.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.