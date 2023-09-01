Follow Us

Sancode Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SANCODE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹79.00 Closed
-2.65-2.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sancode Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.00₹81.15
₹79.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.70₹94.60
₹79.00
Open Price
₹81.15
Prev. Close
₹81.15
Volume
9,000

Sancode Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R180.43
  • R281.87
  • R382.58
  • Pivot
    79.72
  • S178.28
  • S277.57
  • S376.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.1682.06
  • 106.0879.92
  • 203.0475.01
  • 501.2269.35
  • 1000.610
  • 2000.30

Sancode Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.3931.6729.5129.9329.9329.9329.93
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Sancode Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Sancode Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Sancode Technologies Ltd.

IT Consulting & Software

Management

  • Mr. Mihir Deepak Vora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukeshkumar Devichand Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumesh Ashok Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ayushi Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kush Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sancode Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sancode Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Sancode Technologies Ltd. is ₹32.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sancode Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sancode Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sancode Technologies Ltd. is 4.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sancode Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sancode Technologies Ltd. is ₹79.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sancode Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sancode Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sancode Technologies Ltd. is ₹94.60 and 52-week low of Sancode Technologies Ltd. is ₹51.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

