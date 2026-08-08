What is the share price of Sancode Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sancode Technologies is ₹467.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Sancode Technologies? The Sancode Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sancode Technologies? The market cap of Sancode Technologies is ₹242.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sancode Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sancode Technologies are ₹467.60 and ₹467.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sancode Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sancode Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sancode Technologies is ₹467.60 and 52-week low of Sancode Technologies is ₹74.95 as on .

How has the Sancode Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Sancode Technologies has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 39.85% for the past month, 87.79% over 3 months, 523.88% over 1 year, 99.1% across 3 years, and 50.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sancode Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sancode Technologies are 503.88 and 46.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global