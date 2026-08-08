Here's the live share price of Sancode Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sancode Technologies
|8.22
|39.85
|87.79
|200.03
|523.88
|99.10
|50.38
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sancode Technologies has gained 523.88% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sancode Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|415.53
|432.58
|10
|396.01
|413.12
|20
|360.56
|380.18
|50
|293.66
|319.39
|100
|233.32
|263.45
|200
|167.95
|202.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sancode Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.59%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 12.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Sancode Technologies - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Sancode Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Sancode Technologies - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Sancode Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Sancode Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Sancode Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2016PLC280315 and registration number is 280315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sancode Technologies is ₹467.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sancode Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sancode Technologies is ₹242.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sancode Technologies are ₹467.60 and ₹467.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sancode Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sancode Technologies is ₹467.60 and 52-week low of Sancode Technologies is ₹74.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sancode Technologies has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 39.85% for the past month, 87.79% over 3 months, 523.88% over 1 year, 99.1% across 3 years, and 50.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sancode Technologies are 503.88 and 46.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global