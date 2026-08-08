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Sancode Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANCODE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Sancode Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹467.60 Closed
2.00₹ 9.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sancode Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹467.60₹467.60
₹467.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.95₹467.60
₹467.60
Open Price
₹467.60
Prev. Close
₹458.45
Volume
1,000

Source: Dion Global

Sancode Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sancode Technologies		8.2239.8587.79200.03523.8899.1050.38
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sancode Technologies has gained 523.88% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sancode Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Sancode Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sancode Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5415.53432.58
10396.01413.12
20360.56380.18
50293.66319.39
100233.32263.45
200167.95202.69

Source: Dion Global

Sancode Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sancode Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.59%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 12.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sancode Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTSancode Technologies - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
Jul 24, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTSancode Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 17, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTSancode Technologies - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 16, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTSancode Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 15, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTSancode Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Sancode Technologies

Sancode Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2016PLC280315 and registration number is 280315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Vijay Jain
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Mihir Deepak Vora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukeshkumar Devichand Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumesh Ashok Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ayushi Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kush Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sancode Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Sancode Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sancode Technologies is ₹467.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sancode Technologies?

The Sancode Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sancode Technologies?

The market cap of Sancode Technologies is ₹242.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sancode Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sancode Technologies are ₹467.60 and ₹467.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sancode Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sancode Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sancode Technologies is ₹467.60 and 52-week low of Sancode Technologies is ₹74.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sancode Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sancode Technologies has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 39.85% for the past month, 87.79% over 3 months, 523.88% over 1 year, 99.1% across 3 years, and 50.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sancode Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sancode Technologies are 503.88 and 46.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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