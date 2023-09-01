Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.71
|54.55
|32.24
|45.92
|47.83
|-5.29
|-43.24
|6.30
|2.02
|9.13
|3.33
|-19.96
|23.52
|130.48
|1.92
|2.11
|11.17
|34.73
|8.42
|13.36
|16.72
|7.59
|16.17
|30.24
|34.52
|19.22
|429.95
|416.46
|9.28
|-18.40
|-28.30
|-23.27
|-40.53
|536.50
|135.15
|2.10
|-2.48
|-4.55
|-0.32
|-44.12
|-47.65
|-52.42
|8.55
|16.56
|39.16
|30.27
|18.10
|72.54
|70.68
|17.11
|20.06
|31.42
|35.22
|-8.65
|25.46
|-29.98
|7.84
|7.86
|48.90
|50.11
|8.67
|24.28
|-12.32
|3.34
|7.71
|26.27
|27.79
|-6.52
|25.26
|10.65
|2.60
|0.32
|-6.63
|-15.17
|-32.67
|1,727.37
|1,754.70
|-1.96
|30.70
|19.56
|33.98
|10.36
|90.03
|135.19
|6.01
|7.69
|11.44
|35.00
|40.39
|95.93
|47.96
|4.80
|15.47
|21.37
|32.88
|-9.43
|95.83
|106.70
|-6.79
|-4.14
|2.42
|57.58
|55.27
|180.38
|53.88
|-5.09
|0.77
|17.78
|19.90
|-22.33
|19.43
|-14.68
|1.74
|-2.74
|-7.62
|-7.80
|55.69
|663.18
|537.72
|5.58
|1.39
|10.00
|9.49
|-20.19
|6.32
|-49.77
|-0.80
|28.40
|24.92
|28.52
|-5.42
|45.59
|-32.17
|2.82
|8.19
|6.44
|33.47
|4.73
|46.72
|-9.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114MH1992PLC067309 and registration number is 067309. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is ₹20.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is -10.19 and PB ratio of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is 1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is ₹34.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is ₹39.35 and 52-week low of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is ₹17.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.