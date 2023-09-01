Follow Us

DAIKAFFIL CHEMICALS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.00 Closed
-4.9-1.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.41₹36.40
₹34.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.35₹39.35
₹34.00
Open Price
₹36.40
Prev. Close
₹35.75
Volume
15,936

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.8
  • R237.59
  • R338.79
  • Pivot
    34.6
  • S132.81
  • S231.61
  • S329.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.0834.92
  • 1021.8832.68
  • 2023.3429.86
  • 5023.9627.08
  • 10023.4226.04
  • 20025.5425.52

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.7154.5532.2445.9247.83-5.29-43.24
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
17.1120.0631.4235.22-8.6525.46-29.98
7.847.8648.9050.118.6724.28-12.32
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. Share Holdings

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd.

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114MH1992PLC067309 and registration number is 067309. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Patel
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Aditya Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Merchant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maithili Siswawala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd.?

The market cap of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is ₹20.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is -10.19 and PB ratio of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is 1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is ₹34.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is ₹39.35 and 52-week low of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is ₹17.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

