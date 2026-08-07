What is the share price of Daikaffil Chemicals India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Daikaffil Chemicals India is ₹48.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Daikaffil Chemicals India? The Daikaffil Chemicals India is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Daikaffil Chemicals India? The market cap of Daikaffil Chemicals India is ₹29.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Daikaffil Chemicals India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Daikaffil Chemicals India are ₹48.99 and ₹46.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Daikaffil Chemicals India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Daikaffil Chemicals India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Daikaffil Chemicals India is ₹169.90 and 52-week low of Daikaffil Chemicals India is ₹28.48 as on .

How has the Daikaffil Chemicals India performed historically in terms of returns? The Daikaffil Chemicals India has shown returns of 3.6% over the past day, -2.59% for the past month, 33.46% over 3 months, -62.95% over 1 year, 27.79% across 3 years, and 4.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Daikaffil Chemicals India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Daikaffil Chemicals India are 0.00 and 4.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global