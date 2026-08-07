Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Daikaffil Chemicals India Share Price

NSE
BSE

DAIKAFFIL CHEMICALS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Daikaffil Chemicals India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.90 Closed
3.60₹ 1.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Daikaffil Chemicals India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.50₹48.99
₹48.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.48₹169.90
₹48.90
Open Price
₹47.00
Prev. Close
₹47.20
Volume
2,538

Source: Dion Global

Daikaffil Chemicals India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Daikaffil Chemicals India		6.28-2.5933.46-4.62-62.9527.794.55
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Daikaffil Chemicals India has declined 62.95% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Daikaffil Chemicals India has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Daikaffil Chemicals India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Daikaffil Chemicals India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.644.89
1044.0944.91
2045.4545.36
5044.2545.05
10042.4648.15
20060.465.11

Source: Dion Global

Daikaffil Chemicals India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Daikaffil Chemicals India saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.80%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Daikaffil Chemicals India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTDaikaffil Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTDaikaffil Chemicals - Revised Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTDaikaffil Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On July 14, 2026.
Jul 09, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTDaikaffil Chemicals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTDaikaffil Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Daikaffil Chemicals India

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114MH1992PLC067309 and registration number is 067309. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sadashiv K Shetty
    Chairman
  • Mr. Raghuram K Shetty
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Omprakash Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhagavati Kalpesh Donga
    Independent Director

FAQs on Daikaffil Chemicals India Share Price

What is the share price of Daikaffil Chemicals India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Daikaffil Chemicals India is ₹48.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Daikaffil Chemicals India?

The Daikaffil Chemicals India is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Daikaffil Chemicals India?

The market cap of Daikaffil Chemicals India is ₹29.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Daikaffil Chemicals India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Daikaffil Chemicals India are ₹48.99 and ₹46.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Daikaffil Chemicals India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Daikaffil Chemicals India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Daikaffil Chemicals India is ₹169.90 and 52-week low of Daikaffil Chemicals India is ₹28.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Daikaffil Chemicals India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Daikaffil Chemicals India has shown returns of 3.6% over the past day, -2.59% for the past month, 33.46% over 3 months, -62.95% over 1 year, 27.79% across 3 years, and 4.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Daikaffil Chemicals India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Daikaffil Chemicals India are 0.00 and 4.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Daikaffil Chemicals India News

More Daikaffil Chemicals India News
Market Pulse