Here's the live share price of Daikaffil Chemicals India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Daikaffil Chemicals India
|6.28
|-2.59
|33.46
|-4.62
|-62.95
|27.79
|4.55
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Daikaffil Chemicals India has declined 62.95% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Daikaffil Chemicals India has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.6
|44.89
|10
|44.09
|44.91
|20
|45.45
|45.36
|50
|44.25
|45.05
|100
|42.46
|48.15
|200
|60.4
|65.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Daikaffil Chemicals India saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.80%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Daikaffil Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Daikaffil Chemicals - Revised Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Daikaffil Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On July 14, 2026.
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Daikaffil Chemicals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Daikaffil Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114MH1992PLC067309 and registration number is 067309. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Daikaffil Chemicals India is ₹48.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Daikaffil Chemicals India is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Daikaffil Chemicals India is ₹29.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Daikaffil Chemicals India are ₹48.99 and ₹46.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Daikaffil Chemicals India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Daikaffil Chemicals India is ₹169.90 and 52-week low of Daikaffil Chemicals India is ₹28.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Daikaffil Chemicals India has shown returns of 3.6% over the past day, -2.59% for the past month, 33.46% over 3 months, -62.95% over 1 year, 27.79% across 3 years, and 4.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Daikaffil Chemicals India are 0.00 and 4.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global