Here's the live share price of PMC Fincorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PMC Fincorp
|-2.30
|-6.08
|-17.07
|-1.73
|-21.66
|8.01
|-6.29
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PMC Fincorp has declined 21.66% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, PMC Fincorp has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.73
|1.72
|10
|1.74
|1.73
|20
|1.77
|1.76
|50
|1.85
|1.82
|100
|1.9
|1.86
|200
|1.87
|1.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PMC Fincorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|PMC Fincorp - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|PMC Fincorp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|PMC Fincorp - Disclosure Of Statement On Deviation Or Variation For Proceeds Of Preferential Issue (Warrant Allotment)
|May 28, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|PMC Fincorp - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|PMC Fincorp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 28, 2026 Considered And Approved The Audited Sta
Source: Dion Global
PMC Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109UP1985PLC006998 and registration number is 006998. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PMC Fincorp is ₹1.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PMC Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PMC Fincorp is ₹121.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PMC Fincorp are ₹1.71 and ₹1.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PMC Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PMC Fincorp is ₹2.27 and 52-week low of PMC Fincorp is ₹1.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PMC Fincorp has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, -5.52% for the past month, -16.59% over 3 months, -21.2% over 1 year, 8.23% across 3 years, and -6.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PMC Fincorp are 19.68 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global