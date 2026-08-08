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PMC Fincorp Share Price

NSE
BSE

PMC FINCORP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of PMC Fincorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.70 Closed
0.59₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PMC Fincorp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.67₹1.71
₹1.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.48₹2.27
₹1.70
Open Price
₹1.69
Prev. Close
₹1.69
Volume
2,59,798

Source: Dion Global

PMC Fincorp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PMC Fincorp		-2.30-6.08-17.07-1.73-21.668.01-6.29
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PMC Fincorp has declined 21.66% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, PMC Fincorp has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

PMC Fincorp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PMC Fincorp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.731.72
101.741.73
201.771.76
501.851.82
1001.91.86
2001.871.94

Source: Dion Global

PMC Fincorp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PMC Fincorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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PMC Fincorp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTPMC Fincorp - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTPMC Fincorp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTPMC Fincorp - Disclosure Of Statement On Deviation Or Variation For Proceeds Of Preferential Issue (Warrant Allotment)
May 28, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTPMC Fincorp - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTPMC Fincorp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 28, 2026 Considered And Approved The Audited Sta

Source: Dion Global

About PMC Fincorp

PMC Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109UP1985PLC006998 and registration number is 006998. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Modi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahavir Prasad Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepali Sehgal Kulshrestha
    Independent Director

FAQs on PMC Fincorp Share Price

What is the share price of PMC Fincorp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PMC Fincorp is ₹1.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PMC Fincorp?

The PMC Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PMC Fincorp?

The market cap of PMC Fincorp is ₹121.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PMC Fincorp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PMC Fincorp are ₹1.71 and ₹1.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PMC Fincorp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PMC Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PMC Fincorp is ₹2.27 and 52-week low of PMC Fincorp is ₹1.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PMC Fincorp performed historically in terms of returns?

The PMC Fincorp has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, -5.52% for the past month, -16.59% over 3 months, -21.2% over 1 year, 8.23% across 3 years, and -6.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PMC Fincorp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PMC Fincorp are 19.68 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

PMC Fincorp News

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