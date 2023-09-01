Follow Us

PMC FINCORP LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.75 Closed
-1.13-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PMC Fincorp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.70₹1.80
₹1.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.40₹3.58
₹1.75
Open Price
₹1.80
Prev. Close
₹1.77
Volume
13,07,182

PMC Fincorp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.8
  • R21.85
  • R31.9
  • Pivot
    1.75
  • S11.7
  • S21.65
  • S31.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.611.81
  • 102.711.77
  • 202.831.71
  • 503.191.69
  • 1003.291.8
  • 2004.562.13

PMC Fincorp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.4118.24-11.62-21.17-48.98446.88230.19
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

PMC Fincorp Ltd. Share Holdings

PMC Fincorp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PMC Fincorp Ltd.

PMC Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109UP1985PLC006998 and registration number is 006998. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Modi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahavir Prasad Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on PMC Fincorp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PMC Fincorp Ltd.?

The market cap of PMC Fincorp Ltd. is ₹93.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PMC Fincorp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PMC Fincorp Ltd. is -17.71 and PB ratio of PMC Fincorp Ltd. is 0.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PMC Fincorp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PMC Fincorp Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PMC Fincorp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PMC Fincorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PMC Fincorp Ltd. is ₹3.58 and 52-week low of PMC Fincorp Ltd. is ₹1.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

