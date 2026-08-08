What is the share price of PMC Fincorp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PMC Fincorp is ₹1.70 as on .

What kind of stock is PMC Fincorp? The PMC Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PMC Fincorp? The market cap of PMC Fincorp is ₹121.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PMC Fincorp? Today’s highest and lowest price of PMC Fincorp are ₹1.71 and ₹1.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PMC Fincorp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PMC Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PMC Fincorp is ₹2.27 and 52-week low of PMC Fincorp is ₹1.48 as on .

How has the PMC Fincorp performed historically in terms of returns? The PMC Fincorp has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, -5.52% for the past month, -16.59% over 3 months, -21.2% over 1 year, 8.23% across 3 years, and -6.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PMC Fincorp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PMC Fincorp are 19.68 and 0.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global