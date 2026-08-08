Here's the live share price of KS Smart Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KS Smart Technologies has gained 54.70% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, KS Smart Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|111.1
|107.77
|10
|116.03
|112.11
|20
|122.22
|119.94
|50
|149.54
|143.79
|100
|188.46
|163.44
|200
|168.49
|158.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KS Smart Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 8.53%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|KS Smart Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|KS Smart Tech. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|KS Smart Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|May 24, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|KS Smart Tech. - Quarter And Year End Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 24, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|KS Smart Tech. - Board Meeting Outcome for Enclosed Is The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 23, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
KS Smart Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21093MH1991PLC064085 and registration number is 064085. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 164.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KS Smart Technologies is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KS Smart Technologies is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KS Smart Technologies is ₹1,739.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KS Smart Technologies are ₹113.50 and ₹106.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KS Smart Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KS Smart Technologies is ₹290.95 and 52-week low of KS Smart Technologies is ₹65.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KS Smart Technologies has shown returns of -3.24% over the past day, -12.79% for the past month, -57.36% over 3 months, 54.7% over 1 year, 62.22% across 3 years, and 33.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KS Smart Technologies are 0.00 and 5.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global