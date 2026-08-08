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KS Smart Technologies Share Price

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BSE

KS SMART TECHNOLOGIES

Somany Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of KS Smart Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹106.00 Closed
-3.24₹ -3.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KS Smart Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.00₹113.50
₹106.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.26₹290.95
₹106.00
Open Price
₹113.50
Prev. Close
₹109.55
Volume
3,959

Source: Dion Global

KS Smart Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KS Smart Technologies has gained 54.70% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, KS Smart Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

KS Smart Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KS Smart Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5111.1107.77
10116.03112.11
20122.22119.94
50149.54143.79
100188.46163.44
200168.49158.19

Source: Dion Global

KS Smart Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KS Smart Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 8.53%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KS Smart Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTKS Smart Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jul 09, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTKS Smart Tech. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTKS Smart Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
May 24, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTKS Smart Tech. - Quarter And Year End Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 24, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTKS Smart Tech. - Board Meeting Outcome for Enclosed Is The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 23, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About KS Smart Technologies

KS Smart Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21093MH1991PLC064085 and registration number is 064085. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 164.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. V Priya Darshini Lakshmi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mounika Pammi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kuntala Rani Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivashankar Reddy Gopavarapu
    Independent Director

FAQs on KS Smart Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of KS Smart Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KS Smart Technologies is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KS Smart Technologies?

The KS Smart Technologies is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KS Smart Technologies?

The market cap of KS Smart Technologies is ₹1,739.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KS Smart Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KS Smart Technologies are ₹113.50 and ₹106.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KS Smart Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KS Smart Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KS Smart Technologies is ₹290.95 and 52-week low of KS Smart Technologies is ₹65.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KS Smart Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The KS Smart Technologies has shown returns of -3.24% over the past day, -12.79% for the past month, -57.36% over 3 months, 54.7% over 1 year, 62.22% across 3 years, and 33.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KS Smart Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KS Smart Technologies are 0.00 and 5.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

KS Smart Technologies News

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