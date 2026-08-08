What is the share price of InfoBeans Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for InfoBeans Technologies is ₹167.40 as on .

What kind of stock is InfoBeans Technologies? The InfoBeans Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of InfoBeans Technologies? The market cap of InfoBeans Technologies is ₹1,623.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of InfoBeans Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of InfoBeans Technologies are ₹171.20 and ₹166.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of InfoBeans Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which InfoBeans Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of InfoBeans Technologies is ₹257.50 and 52-week low of InfoBeans Technologies is ₹116.58 as on .

How has the InfoBeans Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The InfoBeans Technologies has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, 2.26% for the past month, -3.88% over 3 months, 17.35% over 1 year, 11.98% across 3 years, and 4.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of InfoBeans Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of InfoBeans Technologies are 19.11 and 3.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global