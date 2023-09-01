Follow Us

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INFOBEANS TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹484.80 Closed
0.582.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹482.05₹488.40
₹484.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹401.10₹669.00
₹484.80
Open Price
₹485.00
Prev. Close
₹482.00
Volume
24,104

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1488.18
  • R2491.47
  • R3494.53
  • Pivot
    485.12
  • S1481.83
  • S2478.77
  • S3475.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5557.79476.07
  • 10558.12472.5
  • 20559.09471.67
  • 50604.81473.52
  • 100641.36479.09
  • 200640.72497.31

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.976.655.54-3.59-25.02296.07714.13
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About InfoBeans Technologies Ltd.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MP2011PLC025622 and registration number is 025622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth Sethi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Bohra
    Executive Director & President
  • Mr. Avinash Sethi
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sumer Bahadur Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Muchhal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Saboo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mayuri Mukherjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on InfoBeans Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,177.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is 36.14 and PB ratio of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is 4.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is ₹484.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is ₹669.00 and 52-week low of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is ₹401.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

