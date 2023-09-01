Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MP2011PLC025622 and registration number is 025622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,177.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is 36.14 and PB ratio of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is 4.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is ₹484.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is ₹669.00 and 52-week low of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is ₹401.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.