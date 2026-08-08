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InfoBeans Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

INFOBEANS TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of InfoBeans Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹167.40 Closed
-0.21₹ -0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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InfoBeans Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹166.75₹171.20
₹167.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.58₹257.50
₹167.40
Open Price
₹166.75
Prev. Close
₹167.75
Volume
10,478

Source: Dion Global

InfoBeans Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
InfoBeans Technologies		0.452.26-3.88-20.4417.3511.984.66
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, InfoBeans Technologies has gained 17.35% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, InfoBeans Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

InfoBeans Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

InfoBeans Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5168.76169.43
10164.1167.66
20164.05165.86
50163.46164.81
100160.12165.89
200170.57161.64

Source: Dion Global

InfoBeans Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, InfoBeans Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.81%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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InfoBeans Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTInfoBeans Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 01, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTInfoBeans Tech - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
Aug 01, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTInfoBeans Tech - Corporate Action - Revised Record Date For Dividend
Jul 24, 2026, 03:18 AM IST ISTInfoBeans Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 22, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTInfoBeans Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About InfoBeans Technologies

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MP2011PLC025622 and registration number is 025622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 381.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth Sethi
    Co-Founder & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Bohra
    Executive Director & President
  • Mr. Avinash Sethi
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Mayuri Mukherjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumer Bahadur Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Opal Perry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on InfoBeans Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of InfoBeans Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for InfoBeans Technologies is ₹167.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is InfoBeans Technologies?

The InfoBeans Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of InfoBeans Technologies?

The market cap of InfoBeans Technologies is ₹1,623.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of InfoBeans Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of InfoBeans Technologies are ₹171.20 and ₹166.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of InfoBeans Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which InfoBeans Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of InfoBeans Technologies is ₹257.50 and 52-week low of InfoBeans Technologies is ₹116.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the InfoBeans Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The InfoBeans Technologies has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, 2.26% for the past month, -3.88% over 3 months, 17.35% over 1 year, 11.98% across 3 years, and 4.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of InfoBeans Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of InfoBeans Technologies are 19.11 and 3.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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