Here's the live share price of InfoBeans Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|InfoBeans Technologies
|0.45
|2.26
|-3.88
|-20.44
|17.35
|11.98
|4.66
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, InfoBeans Technologies has gained 17.35% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, InfoBeans Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|168.76
|169.43
|10
|164.1
|167.66
|20
|164.05
|165.86
|50
|163.46
|164.81
|100
|160.12
|165.89
|200
|170.57
|161.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, InfoBeans Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.81%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|InfoBeans Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|InfoBeans Tech - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|InfoBeans Tech - Corporate Action - Revised Record Date For Dividend
|Jul 24, 2026, 03:18 AM IST IST
|InfoBeans Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|InfoBeans Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MP2011PLC025622 and registration number is 025622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 381.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for InfoBeans Technologies is ₹167.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The InfoBeans Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of InfoBeans Technologies is ₹1,623.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of InfoBeans Technologies are ₹171.20 and ₹166.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which InfoBeans Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of InfoBeans Technologies is ₹257.50 and 52-week low of InfoBeans Technologies is ₹116.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The InfoBeans Technologies has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, 2.26% for the past month, -3.88% over 3 months, 17.35% over 1 year, 11.98% across 3 years, and 4.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of InfoBeans Technologies are 19.11 and 3.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.
Source: Dion Global