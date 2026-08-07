What is the share price of Gini Silk Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gini Silk Mills is ₹57.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Gini Silk Mills? The Gini Silk Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gini Silk Mills? The market cap of Gini Silk Mills is ₹32.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gini Silk Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gini Silk Mills are ₹57.99 and ₹56.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gini Silk Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gini Silk Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gini Silk Mills is ₹92.96 and 52-week low of Gini Silk Mills is ₹42.51 as on .

How has the Gini Silk Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Gini Silk Mills has shown returns of 5.11% over the past day, 1.81% for the past month, -7.29% over 3 months, -32.08% over 1 year, 10.06% across 3 years, and 0.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gini Silk Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gini Silk Mills are 20.46 and 0.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global