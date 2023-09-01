Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.09
|1.56
|8.50
|21.47
|12.31
|-20.90
|-58.10
|1.44
|20.31
|64.27
|104.95
|39.95
|103.03
|-48.35
|-9.55
|-7.31
|-22.05
|-49.23
|115.68
|21,978.95
|21,978.95
|0.99
|0.75
|7.91
|20.57
|64.62
|298.31
|200.14
|4.59
|-2.00
|21.71
|25.86
|-17.27
|177.03
|23.13
|4.15
|1.69
|-10.19
|15.92
|-20.70
|165.04
|81.70
|8.73
|1.11
|-3.46
|-10.91
|-31.41
|-71.60
|-84.95
|14.95
|23.17
|44.72
|34.89
|27.08
|1,721.67
|3,282.79
|-5.17
|-4.09
|-11.16
|-6.72
|18.27
|166.47
|55.19
|-9.51
|-28.96
|-50.29
|-55.40
|-58.28
|2,100.18
|450.78
|-1.54
|0.44
|41.63
|54.00
|104.42
|431.91
|241.06
|2.66
|-4.59
|4.97
|-14.55
|-7.48
|-42.17
|-53.62
|6.95
|-0.83
|7.48
|30.43
|-46.91
|18.05
|37.69
|-2.75
|-5.50
|7.30
|3.60
|-10.02
|133.17
|47.27
|3.98
|8.81
|31.89
|18.46
|-15.52
|224.07
|67.53
|-7.79
|-15.23
|65.30
|55.87
|117.66
|504.00
|422.94
|0.45
|2.89
|6.19
|8.72
|12.32
|71.59
|-21.84
|0
|0.95
|3.86
|20.07
|63.22
|507.99
|507.99
|21.18
|28.04
|44.03
|18.71
|-2.76
|85.60
|-15.46
|2.42
|9.63
|0.39
|13.46
|-24.08
|323.89
|44.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17300MH1981PLC024184 and registration number is 024184. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of man-made and blended man-made textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹25.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is 10.73 and PB ratio of Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹44.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gini Silk Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹29.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.