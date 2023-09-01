Follow Us

Gini Silk Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GINI SILK MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹44.81 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gini Silk Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.20₹44.81
₹44.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.05₹62.00
₹44.81
Open Price
₹44.20
Prev. Close
₹44.81
Volume
1,337

Gini Silk Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.01
  • R245.22
  • R345.62
  • Pivot
    44.61
  • S144.4
  • S244
  • S343.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.0545.67
  • 1036.0445.42
  • 2036.9945.24
  • 5038.7945.34
  • 10040.0844.35
  • 20044.8943.24

Gini Silk Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46
2.429.630.3913.46-24.08323.8944.51

Gini Silk Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Gini Silk Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gini Silk Mills Ltd.

Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17300MH1981PLC024184 and registration number is 024184. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of man-made and blended man-made textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Harlalka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Suresh Gaggar
    Director
  • Mr. Pankajkumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Harlalka
    Director
  • Mr. Ruchir Jalan
    Director
  • Mr. Pranav Harlalka
    Director

FAQs on Gini Silk Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gini Silk Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹25.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gini Silk Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is 10.73 and PB ratio of Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gini Silk Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹44.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gini Silk Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gini Silk Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹29.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

