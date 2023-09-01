What is the Market Cap of Gini Silk Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹25.06 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gini Silk Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is 10.73 and PB ratio of Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is 0.59 as on .

What is the share price of Gini Silk Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹44.81 as on .