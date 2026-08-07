Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Gini Silk Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

GINI SILK MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Gini Silk Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.99 Closed
5.11₹ 2.82
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gini Silk Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.00₹57.99
₹57.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.51₹92.96
₹57.99
Open Price
₹56.00
Prev. Close
₹55.17
Volume
12

Source: Dion Global

Gini Silk Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.50-5.4317.9317.04-24.0320.8032.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gini Silk Mills has declined 32.08% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Gini Silk Mills has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Gini Silk Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gini Silk Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.8655.5
1055.6455.52
2055.7155.51
5055.8255.88
10056.4657.36
20060.5862.67

Source: Dion Global

Gini Silk Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gini Silk Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Gini Silk Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTGini Silk Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2
Aug 05, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTGini Silk Mills - Notice Of The 46Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company For Financial Year 2025-26.
Aug 05, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTGini Silk Mills - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 28, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTGini Silk Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 28, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTGini Silk Mills - Intimation Of Book Closure For 46Th Annual General Meeting.

Source: Dion Global

About Gini Silk Mills

Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17300MH1981PLC024184 and registration number is 024184. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of man-made and blended man-made textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Harlalka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav Harlalka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ruchir Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramakant Gaggar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Jajodia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Harlalka
    Director

FAQs on Gini Silk Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Gini Silk Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gini Silk Mills is ₹57.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gini Silk Mills?

The Gini Silk Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gini Silk Mills?

The market cap of Gini Silk Mills is ₹32.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gini Silk Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gini Silk Mills are ₹57.99 and ₹56.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gini Silk Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gini Silk Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gini Silk Mills is ₹92.96 and 52-week low of Gini Silk Mills is ₹42.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gini Silk Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gini Silk Mills has shown returns of 5.11% over the past day, 1.81% for the past month, -7.29% over 3 months, -32.08% over 1 year, 10.06% across 3 years, and 0.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gini Silk Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gini Silk Mills are 20.46 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gini Silk Mills News

More Gini Silk Mills News
Market Pulse