Here's the live share price of Gini Silk Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|-2.50
|-5.43
|17.93
|17.04
|-24.03
|20.80
|32.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gini Silk Mills has declined 32.08% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Gini Silk Mills has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.86
|55.5
|10
|55.64
|55.52
|20
|55.71
|55.51
|50
|55.82
|55.88
|100
|56.46
|57.36
|200
|60.58
|62.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gini Silk Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Gini Silk Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Gini Silk Mills - Notice Of The 46Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company For Financial Year 2025-26.
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Gini Silk Mills - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Gini Silk Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Gini Silk Mills - Intimation Of Book Closure For 46Th Annual General Meeting.
Source: Dion Global
Gini Silk Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17300MH1981PLC024184 and registration number is 024184. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of man-made and blended man-made textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gini Silk Mills is ₹57.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gini Silk Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gini Silk Mills is ₹32.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gini Silk Mills are ₹57.99 and ₹56.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gini Silk Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gini Silk Mills is ₹92.96 and 52-week low of Gini Silk Mills is ₹42.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gini Silk Mills has shown returns of 5.11% over the past day, 1.81% for the past month, -7.29% over 3 months, -32.08% over 1 year, 10.06% across 3 years, and 0.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gini Silk Mills are 20.46 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global