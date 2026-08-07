What is the share price of Creative Newtech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Newtech is ₹1,120.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Creative Newtech? The Creative Newtech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Creative Newtech? The market cap of Creative Newtech is ₹1,681.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Creative Newtech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Creative Newtech are ₹1,140.15 and ₹1,094.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Creative Newtech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Newtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Newtech is ₹1,147.65 and 52-week low of Creative Newtech is ₹524.10 as on .

How has the Creative Newtech performed historically in terms of returns? The Creative Newtech has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 42.38% for the past month, 75.93% over 3 months, 51.12% over 1 year, 14.75% across 3 years, and 8.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Creative Newtech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Creative Newtech are 22.84 and 4.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global