Here's the live share price of Creative Newtech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
|iStreet Network
|1.51
|-5.78
|-0.82
|-1.07
|203.48
|196.88
|81.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Creative Newtech has gained 51.12% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Creative Newtech has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,005.75
|1,056.01
|10
|977.45
|1,017.09
|20
|926.85
|958.44
|50
|788.82
|847.56
|100
|700.54
|775.88
|200
|543.06
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Creative Newtech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.28%, FII holding rose to 0.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Creative Newtech - Newspaper Publication Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 In Marathi Newspa
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Creative Newtech - Newspaper Publication Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 In English Newspa
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Creative Newtech - Investors Presentation On Unaudited Financial Results Of Q1 FY27
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Creative Newtech - Media Release On Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results Of Q1 FY27
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Creative Newtech - Media Release On Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of Q1 FY27
Source: Dion Global
Creative Newtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52392MH2004PLC148754 and registration number is 148754. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2556.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Newtech is ₹1,120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Creative Newtech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Creative Newtech is ₹1,681.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Creative Newtech are ₹1,140.15 and ₹1,094.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Newtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Newtech is ₹1,147.65 and 52-week low of Creative Newtech is ₹524.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Creative Newtech has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 42.38% for the past month, 75.93% over 3 months, 51.12% over 1 year, 14.75% across 3 years, and 8.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Creative Newtech are 22.84 and 4.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.
Source: Dion Global