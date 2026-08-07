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Creative Newtech Share Price

NSE
BSE

CREATIVE NEWTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Creative Newtech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,120.00 Closed
3.03₹ 32.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Creative Newtech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,094.80₹1,140.15
₹1,120.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹524.10₹1,147.65
₹1,120.00
Open Price
₹1,105.10
Prev. Close
₹1,087.05
Volume
4,302

Source: Dion Global

Creative Newtech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14
iStreet Network		1.51-5.78-0.82-1.07203.48196.8881.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Creative Newtech has gained 51.12% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Creative Newtech has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Creative Newtech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Creative Newtech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,005.751,056.01
10977.451,017.09
20926.85958.44
50788.82847.56
100700.54775.88
200543.060

Source: Dion Global

Creative Newtech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Creative Newtech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.28%, FII holding rose to 0.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Creative Newtech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTCreative Newtech - Newspaper Publication Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 In Marathi Newspa
Aug 05, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTCreative Newtech - Newspaper Publication Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 In English Newspa
Aug 04, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTCreative Newtech - Investors Presentation On Unaudited Financial Results Of Q1 FY27
Aug 04, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTCreative Newtech - Media Release On Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results Of Q1 FY27
Aug 04, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTCreative Newtech - Media Release On Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of Q1 FY27

Source: Dion Global

About Creative Newtech

Creative Newtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52392MH2004PLC148754 and registration number is 148754. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2556.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ketan Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Purvi Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Advani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mihir Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kurian Chandy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Bhagavatula
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Prachi Kamlesh Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Creative Newtech Share Price

What is the share price of Creative Newtech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Newtech is ₹1,120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Creative Newtech?

The Creative Newtech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Creative Newtech?

The market cap of Creative Newtech is ₹1,681.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Creative Newtech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Creative Newtech are ₹1,140.15 and ₹1,094.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Creative Newtech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Newtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Newtech is ₹1,147.65 and 52-week low of Creative Newtech is ₹524.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Creative Newtech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Creative Newtech has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 42.38% for the past month, 75.93% over 3 months, 51.12% over 1 year, 14.75% across 3 years, and 8.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Creative Newtech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Creative Newtech are 22.84 and 4.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Creative Newtech News

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