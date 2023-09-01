What is the Market Cap of Creative Newtech Ltd.? The market cap of Creative Newtech Ltd. is ₹817.86 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Creative Newtech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Creative Newtech Ltd. is 38.45 and PB ratio of Creative Newtech Ltd. is 8.02 as on .

What is the share price of Creative Newtech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Newtech Ltd. is ₹581.95 as on .