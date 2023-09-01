Follow Us

CREATIVE NEWTECH LTD.

Sector : Computers - Accessories/Peripherals | Smallcap | NSE
₹581.95 Closed
-1.33-7.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Creative Newtech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹580.80₹593.90
₹581.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹358.30₹648.80
₹581.95
Open Price
₹586.00
Prev. Close
₹589.80
Volume
81,767

Creative Newtech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1590.07
  • R2598.43
  • R3602.97
  • Pivot
    585.53
  • S1577.17
  • S2572.63
  • S3564.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5452.53591.44
  • 10457.9587.86
  • 20459.78573.82
  • 50479.14536.24
  • 100494.83504.99
  • 200553.51489.35

Creative Newtech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.393.2748.9029.6318.26380.66901.46
6.0014.7321.9959.0667.19253.23106.69
7.941.848.4318.3320.40284.8217.41
-1.40-3.47-2.9731.06205.85631.08571.24
1.149.475.98-17.39-44.4312.28-58.51

Creative Newtech Ltd. Share Holdings

Creative Newtech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend
20 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Creative Newtech Ltd.

Creative Newtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52392MH2004PLC148754 and registration number is 148754. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers and computer peripheral equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 919.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ketan Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Purvi Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Advani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mihir Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kurian Chandy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Bhagavatula
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Prachi Kamlesh Jain
    Director

FAQs on Creative Newtech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Creative Newtech Ltd.?

The market cap of Creative Newtech Ltd. is ₹817.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Creative Newtech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Creative Newtech Ltd. is 38.45 and PB ratio of Creative Newtech Ltd. is 8.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Creative Newtech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Newtech Ltd. is ₹581.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Creative Newtech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Newtech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Newtech Ltd. is ₹648.80 and 52-week low of Creative Newtech Ltd. is ₹358.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

