Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.39
|3.27
|48.90
|29.63
|18.26
|380.66
|901.46
|6.00
|14.73
|21.99
|59.06
|67.19
|253.23
|106.69
|7.94
|1.84
|8.43
|18.33
|20.40
|284.82
|17.41
|-1.40
|-3.47
|-2.97
|31.06
|205.85
|631.08
|571.24
|1.14
|9.47
|5.98
|-17.39
|-44.43
|12.28
|-58.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
|20 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Creative Newtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52392MH2004PLC148754 and registration number is 148754. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers and computer peripheral equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 919.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Creative Newtech Ltd. is ₹817.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Creative Newtech Ltd. is 38.45 and PB ratio of Creative Newtech Ltd. is 8.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Newtech Ltd. is ₹581.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Newtech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Newtech Ltd. is ₹648.80 and 52-week low of Creative Newtech Ltd. is ₹358.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.