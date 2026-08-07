What is the share price of Amin Tannery? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amin Tannery is ₹1.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Amin Tannery? The Amin Tannery is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amin Tannery? The market cap of Amin Tannery is ₹16.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amin Tannery? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amin Tannery are ₹1.50 and ₹1.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amin Tannery? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amin Tannery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amin Tannery is ₹2.40 and 52-week low of Amin Tannery is ₹1.16 as on .

How has the Amin Tannery performed historically in terms of returns? The Amin Tannery has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, -8.02% for the past month, -13.37% over 3 months, -27.67% over 1 year, -11.09% across 3 years, and -6.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amin Tannery? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amin Tannery are 71.98 and 1.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global