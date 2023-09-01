Follow Us

AMIN TANNERY LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.26 Closed
3.20.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amin Tannery Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.15₹2.29
₹2.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.48₹3.29
₹2.26
Open Price
₹2.23
Prev. Close
₹2.19
Volume
80,711

Amin Tannery Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.32
  • R22.38
  • R32.46
  • Pivot
    2.24
  • S12.18
  • S22.1
  • S32.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.592.3
  • 102.612.33
  • 202.632.3
  • 502.752.2
  • 1002.512.14
  • 2003.012.19

Amin Tannery Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-0.99-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.38-5.51-6.71-83.65-85.91-13.98-53.97
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6221.4021.6737.714.13136.49-63.73
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77
1.553.21-4.33-15.9726.68-15.97-0.05

Amin Tannery Ltd. Share Holdings

Amin Tannery Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Amin Tannery Ltd.

Amin Tannery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U19115UP2013PLC055834 and registration number is 055834. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Veqarul Amin
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Iqbal Ahsan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Iftikharul Amin
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aftab Ahmad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Iqbal Akhtar Soleja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sadia Kamal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Amin Tannery Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amin Tannery Ltd.?

The market cap of Amin Tannery Ltd. is ₹24.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amin Tannery Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amin Tannery Ltd. is 60.27 and PB ratio of Amin Tannery Ltd. is 2.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amin Tannery Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amin Tannery Ltd. is ₹2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amin Tannery Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amin Tannery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amin Tannery Ltd. is ₹3.29 and 52-week low of Amin Tannery Ltd. is ₹1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

