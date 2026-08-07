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Amin Tannery Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMIN TANNERY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Amin Tannery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.49 Closed
0.68₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amin Tannery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.41₹1.50
₹1.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.16₹2.40
₹1.49
Open Price
₹1.50
Prev. Close
₹1.48
Volume
50,680

Source: Dion Global

Amin Tannery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amin Tannery has declined 27.67% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Amin Tannery has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Amin Tannery Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amin Tannery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.461.45
101.471.46
201.521.5
501.61.57
1001.631.62
2001.711.73

Source: Dion Global

Amin Tannery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amin Tannery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Amin Tannery Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTAmin Tannery - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results And Approve AGM Notice ,Directors Report Etc.
Jul 06, 2026, 04:52 PM IST ISTAmin Tannery - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTAmin Tannery - Board Meeting Outcome for AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
May 26, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTAmin Tannery - Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 14, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTAmin Tannery - Board Meeting Intimation for Annual Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended On 31-03-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Amin Tannery

Amin Tannery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19115UP2013PLC055834 and registration number is 055834. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Veqarul Amin
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Iqbal Ahsan
    Director
  • Mr. Iftikharul Amin
    Director
  • Mr. Aftab Ahmad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Iqbal Akhtar Soleja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sadia Kamal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Amin Tannery Share Price

What is the share price of Amin Tannery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amin Tannery is ₹1.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amin Tannery?

The Amin Tannery is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amin Tannery?

The market cap of Amin Tannery is ₹16.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amin Tannery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amin Tannery are ₹1.50 and ₹1.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amin Tannery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amin Tannery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amin Tannery is ₹2.40 and 52-week low of Amin Tannery is ₹1.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Amin Tannery performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amin Tannery has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, -8.02% for the past month, -13.37% over 3 months, -27.67% over 1 year, -11.09% across 3 years, and -6.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amin Tannery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amin Tannery are 71.98 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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