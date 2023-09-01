Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.00
|2.26
|13.00
|14.14
|-26.14
|162.79
|15.31
|3.07
|1.43
|8.90
|30.24
|35.53
|113.97
|113.97
|-0.74
|-0.74
|2.65
|18.88
|-8.62
|43.54
|118.08
|-0.94
|-4.34
|6.72
|18.89
|-12.15
|30.17
|58.13
|-0.26
|0.43
|-1.47
|-25.85
|-37.21
|-19.66
|-19.66
|-0.99
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-1.43
|-4.61
|14.94
|44.50
|46.78
|316.36
|278.23
|-1.38
|-5.51
|-6.71
|-83.65
|-85.91
|-13.98
|-53.97
|-0.39
|3.70
|6.83
|22.09
|15.30
|55.90
|-15.86
|-2.62
|21.40
|21.67
|37.71
|4.13
|136.49
|-63.73
|4.40
|11.66
|11.28
|20.38
|51.72
|75.41
|27.57
|5.31
|25.96
|42.76
|111.12
|198.21
|783.29
|425.45
|15.62
|11.55
|-5.42
|13.82
|12.14
|28.95
|-41.43
|11.33
|2.30
|4.07
|-12.26
|6.77
|128.13
|51.83
|-9.38
|-33.15
|-28.67
|-20.99
|-13.91
|643.28
|743.04
|8.33
|9.40
|6.41
|14.87
|10.95
|161.74
|99.49
|2.46
|-2.91
|13.33
|16.44
|6.80
|115.15
|50.00
|3.80
|-0.49
|-23.24
|-39.68
|29.09
|94.52
|-26.04
|0.20
|-13.79
|19.62
|23.46
|118.82
|25.16
|34.77
|1.55
|3.21
|-4.33
|-15.97
|26.68
|-15.97
|-0.05
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Amin Tannery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U19115UP2013PLC055834 and registration number is 055834. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Amin Tannery Ltd. is ₹24.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Amin Tannery Ltd. is 60.27 and PB ratio of Amin Tannery Ltd. is 2.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amin Tannery Ltd. is ₹2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amin Tannery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amin Tannery Ltd. is ₹3.29 and 52-week low of Amin Tannery Ltd. is ₹1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.