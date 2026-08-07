Here's the live share price of Amin Tannery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amin Tannery has declined 27.67% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Amin Tannery has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.46
|1.45
|10
|1.47
|1.46
|20
|1.52
|1.5
|50
|1.6
|1.57
|100
|1.63
|1.62
|200
|1.71
|1.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amin Tannery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Amin Tannery - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results And Approve AGM Notice ,Directors Report Etc.
|Jul 06, 2026, 04:52 PM IST IST
|Amin Tannery - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Amin Tannery - Board Meeting Outcome for AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
|May 26, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Amin Tannery - Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 14, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Amin Tannery - Board Meeting Intimation for Annual Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended On 31-03-2026
Source: Dion Global
Amin Tannery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19115UP2013PLC055834 and registration number is 055834. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amin Tannery is ₹1.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amin Tannery is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amin Tannery is ₹16.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amin Tannery are ₹1.50 and ₹1.41.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amin Tannery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amin Tannery is ₹2.40 and 52-week low of Amin Tannery is ₹1.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amin Tannery has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, -8.02% for the past month, -13.37% over 3 months, -27.67% over 1 year, -11.09% across 3 years, and -6.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amin Tannery are 71.98 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global