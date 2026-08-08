What is the share price of Mahindra EPC Irrigation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra EPC Irrigation is ₹108.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Mahindra EPC Irrigation? The Mahindra EPC Irrigation is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra EPC Irrigation? The market cap of Mahindra EPC Irrigation is ₹303.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahindra EPC Irrigation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra EPC Irrigation are ₹110.00 and ₹107.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra EPC Irrigation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra EPC Irrigation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra EPC Irrigation is ₹184.10 and 52-week low of Mahindra EPC Irrigation is ₹92.15 as on .

How has the Mahindra EPC Irrigation performed historically in terms of returns? The Mahindra EPC Irrigation has shown returns of 0.65% over the past day, -7.54% for the past month, -10.7% over 3 months, -21.03% over 1 year, -3.34% across 3 years, and -4.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahindra EPC Irrigation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra EPC Irrigation are 31.70 and 1.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global