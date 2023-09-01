Follow Us

MAHINDRA EPC IRRIGATION LTD.

Sector : Micro Irrigation Systems | Smallcap | NSE
₹127.65 Closed
0.310.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.00₹131.50
₹127.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.80₹133.50
₹127.65
Open Price
₹128.25
Prev. Close
₹127.25
Volume
1,13,988

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1130.67
  • R2132.83
  • R3134.17
  • Pivot
    129.33
  • S1127.17
  • S2125.83
  • S3123.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5101.15126.13
  • 10101.39125.22
  • 20103.25122.58
  • 50107.86116.05
  • 100103.69110.1
  • 200104.79106.5

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.4417.0630.5229.929.57-22.66-13.13
-5.2534.7050.85129.8950.48432.48-27.98
-4.91-10.28-8.7239.50162.54-23.93-9.18

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1981PLC025731 and registration number is 025731. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Micro Irrigation Systems. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shriprakash Shukla
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashok Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Sudhir Kumar Goel
    Director
  • Mrs. Aruna Bhinge
    Director
  • Mr. S Durgashankar
    Director
  • Mr. Anand Daga
    Director

FAQs on Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is ₹356.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is -53.43 and PB ratio of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is ₹127.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is ₹133.50 and 52-week low of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is ₹83.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

