Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.44
|17.06
|30.52
|29.92
|9.57
|-22.66
|-13.13
|-5.25
|34.70
|50.85
|129.89
|50.48
|432.48
|-27.98
|-4.91
|-10.28
|-8.72
|39.50
|162.54
|-23.93
|-9.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1981PLC025731 and registration number is 025731. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Micro Irrigation Systems. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is ₹356.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is -53.43 and PB ratio of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is ₹127.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is ₹133.50 and 52-week low of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is ₹83.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.