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Mahindra EPC Irrigation Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHINDRA EPC IRRIGATION

Mahindra Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Mahindra EPC Irrigation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹108.50 Closed
0.65₹ 0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mahindra EPC Irrigation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.10₹110.00
₹108.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.15₹184.10
₹108.50
Open Price
₹110.00
Prev. Close
₹107.80
Volume
3,449

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahindra EPC Irrigation		2.89-7.54-10.70-10.59-21.03-3.34-4.78
Jain Irrigation Systems		3.93-5.63-13.49-16.75-33.69-13.280.27
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems		-4.56-7.36-9.95-72.51-53.97-22.52-14.20
Rungta Irrigation		5.83-5.97-10.38-12.43-18.140.0126.43
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems		0.05-12.43-13.56-17.59-1.28191.36103.74
Sprayking		1.521.52-4.29-26.37-46.51-48.499.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mahindra EPC Irrigation has declined 21.03% compared to peers like Jain Irrigation Systems (-33.69%), R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-53.97%), Rungta Irrigation (-18.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahindra EPC Irrigation has underperformed peers relative to Jain Irrigation Systems (0.27%) and R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-14.20%).

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5106.58107.45
10106.73107.99
20112.16110.11
50114.32113.16
100114.58115.84
200121.52120.83

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahindra EPC Irrigation saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.18%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mahindra EPC Irrigation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTMahindra EPC Irrigat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 16, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTMahindra EPC Irrigat - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 16, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTMahindra EPC Irrigat - Board Meeting Outcome For The Meeting Held On July 16, 2026 (Resubmitting Due To An Inadvertent Typogr
Jul 16, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTMahindra EPC Irrigat - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Meeting Held Today I.E., July 07, 2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTMahindra EPC Irrigat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Mahindra EPC Irrigation

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1981PLC025731 and registration number is 025731. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Micro Irrigation Systems. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shriprakash Shukla
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ramesh Ramachandran
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Aruna Bhinge
    Director
  • Ms. Ami Goda
    Director
  • Mr. Viswanathan Kapilanandan
    Director
  • Mr. Balram Singh Yadav
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Goyal
    Director
  • Dr. Purvi Mehta Bhatt
    Director

FAQs on Mahindra EPC Irrigation Share Price

What is the share price of Mahindra EPC Irrigation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra EPC Irrigation is ₹108.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahindra EPC Irrigation?

The Mahindra EPC Irrigation is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra EPC Irrigation?

The market cap of Mahindra EPC Irrigation is ₹303.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahindra EPC Irrigation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra EPC Irrigation are ₹110.00 and ₹107.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra EPC Irrigation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra EPC Irrigation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra EPC Irrigation is ₹184.10 and 52-week low of Mahindra EPC Irrigation is ₹92.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mahindra EPC Irrigation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahindra EPC Irrigation has shown returns of 0.65% over the past day, -7.54% for the past month, -10.7% over 3 months, -21.03% over 1 year, -3.34% across 3 years, and -4.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahindra EPC Irrigation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra EPC Irrigation are 31.70 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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