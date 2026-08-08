Here's the live share price of Mahindra EPC Irrigation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|2.89
|-7.54
|-10.70
|-10.59
|-21.03
|-3.34
|-4.78
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|3.93
|-5.63
|-13.49
|-16.75
|-33.69
|-13.28
|0.27
|R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems
|-4.56
|-7.36
|-9.95
|-72.51
|-53.97
|-22.52
|-14.20
|Rungta Irrigation
|5.83
|-5.97
|-10.38
|-12.43
|-18.14
|0.01
|26.43
|Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems
|0.05
|-12.43
|-13.56
|-17.59
|-1.28
|191.36
|103.74
|Sprayking
|1.52
|1.52
|-4.29
|-26.37
|-46.51
|-48.49
|9.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mahindra EPC Irrigation has declined 21.03% compared to peers like Jain Irrigation Systems (-33.69%), R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-53.97%), Rungta Irrigation (-18.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahindra EPC Irrigation has underperformed peers relative to Jain Irrigation Systems (0.27%) and R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-14.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|106.58
|107.45
|10
|106.73
|107.99
|20
|112.16
|110.11
|50
|114.32
|113.16
|100
|114.58
|115.84
|200
|121.52
|120.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mahindra EPC Irrigation saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.18%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Mahindra EPC Irrigat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Mahindra EPC Irrigat - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Mahindra EPC Irrigat - Board Meeting Outcome For The Meeting Held On July 16, 2026 (Resubmitting Due To An Inadvertent Typogr
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Mahindra EPC Irrigat - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Meeting Held Today I.E., July 07, 2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Mahindra EPC Irrigat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1981PLC025731 and registration number is 025731. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Micro Irrigation Systems. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra EPC Irrigation is ₹108.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahindra EPC Irrigation is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahindra EPC Irrigation is ₹303.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra EPC Irrigation are ₹110.00 and ₹107.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra EPC Irrigation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra EPC Irrigation is ₹184.10 and 52-week low of Mahindra EPC Irrigation is ₹92.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahindra EPC Irrigation has shown returns of 0.65% over the past day, -7.54% for the past month, -10.7% over 3 months, -21.03% over 1 year, -3.34% across 3 years, and -4.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra EPC Irrigation are 31.70 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global