Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.80
|13.28
|16.34
|10.71
|16.97
|93.35
|-37.68
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ1995PLC024091 and registration number is 024091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is ₹35.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is 11.35 and PB ratio of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is ₹10.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is ₹15.00 and 52-week low of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is ₹7.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.