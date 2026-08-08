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Tirupati Sarjan Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIRUPATI SARJAN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Tirupati Sarjan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.80 Closed
0.80₹ 0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tirupati Sarjan Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.50₹8.90
₹8.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.45₹15.49
₹8.80
Open Price
₹8.58
Prev. Close
₹8.73
Volume
8,386

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Sarjan Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tirupati Sarjan		0.46-5.27-7.07-13.89-31.68-2.760.32
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tirupati Sarjan has declined 31.68% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Tirupati Sarjan has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Tirupati Sarjan Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Sarjan Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.78.74
108.688.73
208.848.74
508.748.77
1008.679.03
2009.919.94

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Sarjan Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tirupati Sarjan remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tirupati Sarjan Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 10, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTTirupati Sarjan - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTTirupati Sarjan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 28, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTTirupati Sarjan - Results- Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2026.
May 28, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTTirupati Sarjan - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results For
May 25, 2026, 04:06 PM IST ISTTirupati Sarjan - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat

Source: Dion Global

About Tirupati Sarjan

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ1995PLC024091 and registration number is 024091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 217.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitendrakumar Ishvarlal Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jashwantbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ruchir Rushikeshbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ankit Rajesh Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayraj Purushottamdas Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shivangi Hitendrakumar Gor
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Pratikkumar Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaydeep Prajapati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tirupati Sarjan Share Price

What is the share price of Tirupati Sarjan?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Sarjan is ₹8.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tirupati Sarjan?

The Tirupati Sarjan is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Sarjan?

The market cap of Tirupati Sarjan is ₹29.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tirupati Sarjan?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirupati Sarjan are ₹8.90 and ₹8.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirupati Sarjan?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Sarjan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Sarjan is ₹15.49 and 52-week low of Tirupati Sarjan is ₹6.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tirupati Sarjan performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tirupati Sarjan has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, -5.27% for the past month, -7.07% over 3 months, -31.68% over 1 year, -2.76% across 3 years, and 0.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tirupati Sarjan?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirupati Sarjan are 0.00 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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