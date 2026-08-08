What is the share price of Tirupati Sarjan? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Sarjan is ₹8.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Tirupati Sarjan? The Tirupati Sarjan is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Sarjan? The market cap of Tirupati Sarjan is ₹29.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tirupati Sarjan? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirupati Sarjan are ₹8.90 and ₹8.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirupati Sarjan? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Sarjan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Sarjan is ₹15.49 and 52-week low of Tirupati Sarjan is ₹6.45 as on .

How has the Tirupati Sarjan performed historically in terms of returns? The Tirupati Sarjan has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, -5.27% for the past month, -7.07% over 3 months, -31.68% over 1 year, -2.76% across 3 years, and 0.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tirupati Sarjan? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirupati Sarjan are 0.00 and 0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global