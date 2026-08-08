Here's the live share price of Tirupati Sarjan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tirupati Sarjan
|0.46
|-5.27
|-7.07
|-13.89
|-31.68
|-2.76
|0.32
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tirupati Sarjan has declined 31.68% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Tirupati Sarjan has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.7
|8.74
|10
|8.68
|8.73
|20
|8.84
|8.74
|50
|8.74
|8.77
|100
|8.67
|9.03
|200
|9.91
|9.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tirupati Sarjan remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Sarjan - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Sarjan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 28, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Sarjan - Results- Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2026.
|May 28, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Sarjan - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results For
|May 25, 2026, 04:06 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Sarjan - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat
Source: Dion Global
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ1995PLC024091 and registration number is 024091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 217.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Sarjan is ₹8.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tirupati Sarjan is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tirupati Sarjan is ₹29.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirupati Sarjan are ₹8.90 and ₹8.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Sarjan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Sarjan is ₹15.49 and 52-week low of Tirupati Sarjan is ₹6.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tirupati Sarjan has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, -5.27% for the past month, -7.07% over 3 months, -31.68% over 1 year, -2.76% across 3 years, and 0.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirupati Sarjan are 0.00 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global