Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TIRUPATI SARJAN LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.75 Closed
1.320.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.30₹10.76
₹10.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.21₹15.00
₹10.75
Open Price
₹10.75
Prev. Close
₹10.61
Volume
9,360

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.91
  • R211.06
  • R311.37
  • Pivot
    10.6
  • S110.45
  • S210.14
  • S39.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.3210.59
  • 108.3510.46
  • 208.310.22
  • 508.559.93
  • 1008.449.85
  • 2008.569.79

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.8013.2816.3410.7116.9793.35-37.68
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. Share Holdings

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tirupati Sarjan Ltd.

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ1995PLC024091 and registration number is 024091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jitendrakumar Ishvarlal Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jashwantbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ruchir Rushikeshbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ankit Rajesh Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayraj Purushottamdas Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milap Rajendrakumar Modi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratikkumar Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Samip Shah
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Tirupati Sarjan Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd.?

The market cap of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is ₹35.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is 11.35 and PB ratio of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is ₹10.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is ₹15.00 and 52-week low of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. is ₹7.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data