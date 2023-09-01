Follow Us

VIJI FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.05 Closed
-2.38-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Viji Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.05₹2.15
₹2.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.50₹3.55
₹2.05
Open Price
₹2.10
Prev. Close
₹2.10
Volume
1,67,613

Viji Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.12
  • R22.18
  • R32.22
  • Pivot
    2.08
  • S12.02
  • S21.98
  • S31.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.582.14
  • 102.552.1
  • 202.522
  • 502.71.91
  • 1002.832
  • 2003.332.24

Viji Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
023.537.69-17.65-27.59250.00-26.32
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Viji Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Viji Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingRight issue of Equity Shares

About Viji Finance Ltd.

Viji Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65192MP1994PLC008715 and registration number is 008715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kothari
    Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Suresh Singh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sakshi Chourasiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aryaman Kothari
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Viji Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Viji Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Viji Finance Ltd. is ₹16.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Viji Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Viji Finance Ltd. is 70.21 and PB ratio of Viji Finance Ltd. is 1.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Viji Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viji Finance Ltd. is ₹2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viji Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viji Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viji Finance Ltd. is ₹3.55 and 52-week low of Viji Finance Ltd. is ₹1.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

