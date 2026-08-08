What is the share price of Viji Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viji Finance is ₹11.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Viji Finance? The Viji Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Viji Finance? The market cap of Viji Finance is ₹161.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Viji Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Viji Finance are ₹11.32 and ₹11.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viji Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viji Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viji Finance is ₹11.32 and 52-week low of Viji Finance is ₹1.97 as on .

How has the Viji Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Viji Finance has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 55.71% for the past month, 154.95% over 3 months, 161.43% over 1 year, 111.81% across 3 years, and 55.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Viji Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viji Finance are 1,179.17 and 8.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global