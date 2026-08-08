Here's the live share price of Viji Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Viji Finance
|10.12
|55.71
|154.95
|379.66
|161.43
|111.81
|55.01
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Viji Finance has gained 161.43% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Viji Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.09
|10.49
|10
|9.62
|10.02
|20
|8.78
|9.15
|50
|6.3
|7.28
|100
|4.84
|5.77
|200
|3.77
|4.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Viji Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.99%, while DII stake decreased to 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Viji Finance - Intimation Of Receipt Of Listing Approval From BSE & NSE For Listing Of 4,90,00,000 Equity Shares Issued To No
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Viji Finance - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Viji Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Viji Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Preferential Allotment Committee Meeting Held On Friday, 24ThJuly, 20
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Viji Finance - Information Under Regulation 44 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 And
Source: Dion Global
Viji Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65192MP1994PLC008715 and registration number is 008715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viji Finance is ₹11.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Viji Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Viji Finance is ₹161.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Viji Finance are ₹11.32 and ₹11.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viji Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viji Finance is ₹11.32 and 52-week low of Viji Finance is ₹1.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Viji Finance has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 55.71% for the past month, 154.95% over 3 months, 161.43% over 1 year, 111.81% across 3 years, and 55.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viji Finance are 1,179.17 and 8.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global