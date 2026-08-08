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Viji Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIJI FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Viji Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.32 Closed
1.98₹ 0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Viji Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.31₹11.32
₹11.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.97₹11.32
₹11.32
Open Price
₹11.31
Prev. Close
₹11.10
Volume
15,17,258

Source: Dion Global

Viji Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Viji Finance		10.1255.71154.95379.66161.43111.8155.01
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Viji Finance has gained 161.43% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Viji Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Viji Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Viji Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.0910.49
109.6210.02
208.789.15
506.37.28
1004.845.77
2003.774.57

Source: Dion Global

Viji Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Viji Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.99%, while DII stake decreased to 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Viji Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTViji Finance - Intimation Of Receipt Of Listing Approval From BSE & NSE For Listing Of 4,90,00,000 Equity Shares Issued To No
Jul 30, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTViji Finance - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Jul 24, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTViji Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 24, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTViji Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Preferential Allotment Committee Meeting Held On Friday, 24ThJuly, 20
Jul 22, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTViji Finance - Information Under Regulation 44 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 And

Source: Dion Global

About Viji Finance

Viji Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65192MP1994PLC008715 and registration number is 008715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aryaman Kothari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Verma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Palak Malviya
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Sakshi Chourasiya
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Prakash Muksiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Viji Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Viji Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viji Finance is ₹11.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Viji Finance?

The Viji Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Viji Finance?

The market cap of Viji Finance is ₹161.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Viji Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Viji Finance are ₹11.32 and ₹11.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viji Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viji Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viji Finance is ₹11.32 and 52-week low of Viji Finance is ₹1.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Viji Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Viji Finance has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 55.71% for the past month, 154.95% over 3 months, 161.43% over 1 year, 111.81% across 3 years, and 55.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Viji Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viji Finance are 1,179.17 and 8.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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