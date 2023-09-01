Croissance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100KA1994PLC103470 and registration number is 017327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.