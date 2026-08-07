What is the share price of Croissance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Croissance is ₹1.41 as on .

What kind of stock is Croissance? The Croissance is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Croissance? The market cap of Croissance is ₹9.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Croissance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Croissance are ₹1.42 and ₹1.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Croissance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Croissance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Croissance is ₹4.32 and 52-week low of Croissance is ₹1.10 as on .

How has the Croissance performed historically in terms of returns? The Croissance has shown returns of 14.63% over the past day, 24.78% for the past month, -9.03% over 3 months, -45.56% over 1 year, -37.66% across 3 years, and -28.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Croissance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Croissance are 231.15 and 1.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global