Here's the live share price of Croissance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Croissance
|-6.00
|24.78
|-9.03
|-59.37
|-45.56
|-37.66
|-28.72
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Croissance has declined 45.56% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Croissance has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.44
|1.3
|10
|1.37
|1.32
|20
|1.27
|1.3
|50
|1.26
|1.37
|100
|1.73
|1.72
|200
|2.64
|2.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Croissance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Croissance - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30/06/2026.
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Croissance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Croissance - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quart
|May 26, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Croissance - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31/03/2026.
|May 21, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Croissance - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ende
Source: Dion Global
Croissance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11010KA1994PLC103470 and registration number is 103470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Croissance is ₹1.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Croissance is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Croissance is ₹9.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Croissance are ₹1.42 and ₹1.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Croissance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Croissance is ₹4.32 and 52-week low of Croissance is ₹1.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Croissance has shown returns of 14.63% over the past day, 24.78% for the past month, -9.03% over 3 months, -45.56% over 1 year, -37.66% across 3 years, and -28.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Croissance are 231.15 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global