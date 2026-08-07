Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Croissance Share Price

NSE
BSE

CROISSANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction
Theme
Restaurant

Here's the live share price of Croissance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.41 Closed
14.63₹ 0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Croissance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.24₹1.42
₹1.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.10₹4.32
₹1.41
Open Price
₹1.26
Prev. Close
₹1.23
Volume
1,55,976

Source: Dion Global

Croissance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Croissance		-6.0024.78-9.03-59.37-45.56-37.66-28.72
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Croissance has declined 45.56% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Croissance has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Croissance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Croissance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.441.3
101.371.32
201.271.3
501.261.37
1001.731.72
2002.642.2

Source: Dion Global

Croissance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Croissance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Croissance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTCroissance - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30/06/2026.
Aug 01, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTCroissance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Aug 01, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTCroissance - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quart
May 26, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTCroissance - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31/03/2026.
May 21, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTCroissance - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ende

Source: Dion Global

About Croissance

Croissance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11010KA1994PLC103470 and registration number is 103470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sravan Prabhakar Veledandi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amaresh Rao Gaikwad
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hriday Bahri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bahri
    Director
  • Ms. Sowmya Ranganath
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shivani Marda
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Croissance Share Price

What is the share price of Croissance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Croissance is ₹1.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Croissance?

The Croissance is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Croissance?

The market cap of Croissance is ₹9.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Croissance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Croissance are ₹1.42 and ₹1.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Croissance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Croissance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Croissance is ₹4.32 and 52-week low of Croissance is ₹1.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Croissance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Croissance has shown returns of 14.63% over the past day, 24.78% for the past month, -9.03% over 3 months, -45.56% over 1 year, -37.66% across 3 years, and -28.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Croissance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Croissance are 231.15 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Croissance News

More Croissance News
Market Pulse