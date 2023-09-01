Follow Us

Croissance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CROISSANCE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.27 Closed
2.890.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Croissance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.00₹4.30
₹4.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.06₹9.95
₹4.27
Open Price
₹4.30
Prev. Close
₹4.15
Volume
1,00,405

Croissance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.38
  • R24.49
  • R34.68
  • Pivot
    4.19
  • S14.08
  • S23.89
  • S33.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.274.28
  • 105.374.53
  • 205.755
  • 506.55.8
  • 1006.916.39
  • 2007.476.79

Croissance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.95-32.33-44.55-45.05-37.94-4.47-38.12
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Croissance Ltd. Share Holdings

Croissance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Croissance Ltd.

Croissance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100KA1994PLC103470 and registration number is 017327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sravan Prabhakar Veledandi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bahri
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Hriday Bahri
    Director
  • Mr. Amaresh Rao Gaikwad
    Director
  • Mr. M Sridhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chitmi Srinivasa Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sowmya Ranganath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Croissance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Croissance Ltd.?

The market cap of Croissance Ltd. is ₹29.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Croissance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Croissance Ltd. is 58.82 and PB ratio of Croissance Ltd. is 3.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Croissance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Croissance Ltd. is ₹4.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Croissance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Croissance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Croissance Ltd. is ₹9.95 and 52-week low of Croissance Ltd. is ₹4.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

