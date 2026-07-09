Here's the live share price of Midwest Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Midwest Energy
|-7.43
|5.50
|-12.65
|-4.15
|304.47
|399.67
|215.89
|Midwest
|2.34
|4.10
|-2.42
|-24.00
|13.22
|4.23
|2.52
|Pokarna
|-2.87
|23.39
|7.65
|26.91
|-4.43
|33.92
|23.94
|Marble City India
|-1.63
|45.25
|29.17
|-23.05
|-28.18
|86.35
|91.86
|Nidhi Granites
|-0.01
|-9.90
|72.88
|-7.41
|108.02
|114.38
|69.41
|Global Surfaces
|-2.05
|-26.97
|-25.22
|-60.28
|-65.61
|-41.85
|-25.55
|Glittek Granites
|10.36
|3.73
|-2.25
|217.57
|473.58
|148.98
|83.72
|Pacific Industries
|-3.08
|-5.25
|-3.50
|-10.20
|-41.04
|-0.37
|-12.57
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-1.01
|-1.84
|0.59
|-8.10
|-25.30
|5.32
|6.71
|Ravileela Granites
|-8.02
|-15.72
|30.41
|3.54
|29.19
|13.64
|32.13
|Divyashakti
|-1.37
|9.49
|-3.08
|-6.51
|-23.73
|-9.37
|-3.68
|Oriental Trimex
|0.71
|-13.34
|-22.81
|-30.42
|-60.16
|6.26
|-9.28
|Aro Granite Industries
|-3.82
|-0.68
|1.27
|-16.72
|-38.22
|-15.30
|-19.29
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-0.41
|-1.32
|5.83
|-12.02
|-19.92
|-4.83
|-8.76
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|-5.89
|66.92
|114.77
|144.20
|185.68
|57.35
|40.39
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|-4.37
|-2.14
|10.05
|-43.06
|-43.06
|-18.31
|-11.26
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|-3.53
|16.64
|-38.17
|16.47
|33.82
|Solid Stone Company
|-6.92
|-10.64
|-12.65
|-18.34
|-30.62
|-4.98
|-0.56
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|-0.96
|5.50
|9.98
|-44.12
|-61.60
|-45.34
|-23.21
|Milestone Global
|0
|-4.55
|3.05
|-27.54
|-38.32
|8.16
|12.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Midwest Energy has gained 304.47% compared to peers like Midwest (13.22%), Pokarna (-4.43%), Marble City India (-28.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Midwest Energy has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (2.52%) and Pokarna (23.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,304.44
|4,216.74
|10
|4,297.14
|4,231.41
|20
|4,103.26
|4,208.18
|50
|4,209.37
|4,242.78
|100
|4,404.14
|4,206.4
|200
|3,915.27
|3,721.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Midwest Energy saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.78%, while DII stake decreased to 1.58%, FII holding rose to 12.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 04:53 PM IST IST
|Midwest Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 30, 2026, 07:32 PM IST IST
|Midwest Gold - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Sub-Division (Stock Split) Of Equity Shares From Face Value Of Rs. 10/-
|Jun 27, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Midwest Gold - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On June 27, 2026 - Appointment Of Mrs. Soumya Kukr
|Jun 24, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Midwest Gold - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 30Th June 2026 To Consider And Approve T
|Jun 12, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Midwest Gold - Audited Financial Results(Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Midwest Gold Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13200TG1990PLC163511 and registration number is 011396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cutting, shaping and finishing of stone. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Midwest Energy is ₹4,114.45 as on Jul 08, 2026.
The Midwest Energy is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Midwest Energy is ₹5,337.35 Cr as on Jul 08, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Midwest Energy are ₹4,262.50 and ₹4,085.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Midwest Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Midwest Energy is ₹5,900.00 and 52-week low of Midwest Energy is ₹997.35 as on Jul 08, 2026.
The Midwest Energy has shown returns of -1.41% over the past day, 5.5% for the past month, -12.65% over 3 months, 304.47% over 1 year, 399.67% across 3 years, and 215.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Midwest Energy are -390.25 and 13.32 on Jul 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global