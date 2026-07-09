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Midwest Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

MIDWEST ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Midwest Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,114.45 Closed
-1.41₹ -58.65
As on Jul 08, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Midwest Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,085.10₹4,262.50
₹4,114.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹997.35₹5,900.00
₹4,114.45
Open Price
₹4,179.00
Prev. Close
₹4,173.10
Volume
976

Source: Dion Global

Midwest Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Midwest Energy		-7.435.50-12.65-4.15304.47399.67215.89
Midwest		2.344.10-2.42-24.0013.224.232.52
Pokarna		-2.8723.397.6526.91-4.4333.9223.94
Marble City India		-1.6345.2529.17-23.05-28.1886.3591.86
Nidhi Granites		-0.01-9.9072.88-7.41108.02114.3869.41
Global Surfaces		-2.05-26.97-25.22-60.28-65.61-41.85-25.55
Glittek Granites		10.363.73-2.25217.57473.58148.9883.72
Pacific Industries		-3.08-5.25-3.50-10.20-41.04-0.37-12.57
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-1.01-1.840.59-8.10-25.305.326.71
Ravileela Granites		-8.02-15.7230.413.5429.1913.6432.13
Divyashakti		-1.379.49-3.08-6.51-23.73-9.37-3.68
Oriental Trimex		0.71-13.34-22.81-30.42-60.166.26-9.28
Aro Granite Industries		-3.82-0.681.27-16.72-38.22-15.30-19.29
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-0.41-1.325.83-12.02-19.92-4.83-8.76
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		-5.8966.92114.77144.20185.6857.3540.39
Inani Marbles & Industries		-4.37-2.1410.05-43.06-43.06-18.31-11.26
Shiva Granito Export		00-3.5316.64-38.1716.4733.82
Solid Stone Company		-6.92-10.64-12.65-18.34-30.62-4.98-0.56
Dhyaani Tradeventures		-0.965.509.98-44.12-61.60-45.34-23.21
Milestone Global		0-4.553.05-27.54-38.328.1612.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Midwest Energy has gained 304.47% compared to peers like Midwest (13.22%), Pokarna (-4.43%), Marble City India (-28.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Midwest Energy has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (2.52%) and Pokarna (23.94%).

Midwest Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Midwest Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,304.444,216.74
104,297.144,231.41
204,103.264,208.18
504,209.374,242.78
1004,404.144,206.4
2003,915.273,721.47

Source: Dion Global

Midwest Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Midwest Energy saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.78%, while DII stake decreased to 1.58%, FII holding rose to 12.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Midwest Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 04:53 PM IST ISTMidwest Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 30, 2026, 07:32 PM IST ISTMidwest Gold - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Sub-Division (Stock Split) Of Equity Shares From Face Value Of Rs. 10/-
Jun 27, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTMidwest Gold - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On June 27, 2026 - Appointment Of Mrs. Soumya Kukr
Jun 24, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTMidwest Gold - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 30Th June 2026 To Consider And Approve T
Jun 12, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTMidwest Gold - Audited Financial Results(Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Midwest Energy

Midwest Gold Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13200TG1990PLC163511 and registration number is 011396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cutting, shaping and finishing of stone. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhaskararao Gadipudi
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Satyanarayana Raju Baladari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kukreti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sasikanth Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rajyalakshmi Ankireddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kothamasu Sri Surya Pratap
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Somasekhar Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Midwest Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Midwest Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Midwest Energy is ₹4,114.45 as on Jul 08, 2026.

What kind of stock is Midwest Energy?

The Midwest Energy is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Midwest Energy?

The market cap of Midwest Energy is ₹5,337.35 Cr as on Jul 08, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Midwest Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Midwest Energy are ₹4,262.50 and ₹4,085.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Midwest Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Midwest Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Midwest Energy is ₹5,900.00 and 52-week low of Midwest Energy is ₹997.35 as on Jul 08, 2026.

How has the Midwest Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Midwest Energy has shown returns of -1.41% over the past day, 5.5% for the past month, -12.65% over 3 months, 304.47% over 1 year, 399.67% across 3 years, and 215.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Midwest Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Midwest Energy are -390.25 and 13.32 on Jul 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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