MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253MH2011PLC213963 and registration number is 213963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is ₹63.12 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is -4.43 and PB ratio of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is -4.67 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is ₹26.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is ₹29.90 and 52-week low of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is ₹15.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.