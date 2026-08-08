Here's the live share price of NRB Industrial Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|2.86
|13.67
|12.39
|16.13
|53.21
|15.66
|12.08
|Schaeffler India
|-1.23
|-1.81
|-5.24
|0.84
|0.60
|9.82
|24.61
|Timken India
|6.14
|2.56
|-3.46
|1.73
|15.39
|-0.18
|17.55
|SKF India (Industrial)
|-0.68
|-4.66
|26.07
|9.83
|2.44
|0.81
|0.48
|SKF India
|2.89
|-3.72
|-12.09
|-12.86
|-66.59
|-33.44
|-12.02
|NRB Bearings
|12.69
|6.73
|53.93
|65.07
|62.60
|21.00
|28.53
|Menon Bearings
|11.80
|40.12
|74.23
|94.89
|85.63
|20.57
|23.99
|Satani Bearings
|0
|3.03
|-0.50
|-6.01
|168.41
|76.79
|115.71
|Galaxy Bearings
|12.80
|-14.52
|94.96
|67.86
|1.64
|-18.02
|26.36
|Bimetal Bearings
|0.45
|-0.49
|9.42
|16.03
|15.62
|5.16
|9.52
|Vishal Bearings
|-3.50
|-16.58
|-19.17
|-22.65
|-41.37
|-32.37
|7.39
|Austin Engineering Company
|7.08
|3.36
|7.80
|17.53
|-3.18
|-6.90
|15.66
|Benara Bearings & Pistons
|-0.48
|4.50
|10.12
|-3.42
|-38.09
|-13.15
|-3.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NRB Industrial Bearings has gained 53.21% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, NRB Industrial Bearings has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.83
|35.75
|10
|35.77
|35.52
|20
|34.01
|34.63
|50
|31.87
|32.95
|100
|31.15
|31.9
|200
|30.91
|30.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NRB Industrial Bearings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|NRB Indl. Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:38 PM IST IST
|NRB Indl. Bearings - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|NRB Indl. Bearings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|NRB Indl. Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for Interalia Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financials Results Fo
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|NRB Indl. Bearings - Intimation Of Book Closure For The 15Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253MH2011PLC213963 and registration number is 213963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NRB Industrial Bearings is ₹34.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NRB Industrial Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NRB Industrial Bearings is ₹84.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NRB Industrial Bearings are ₹35.17 and ₹34.34.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NRB Industrial Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NRB Industrial Bearings is ₹43.99 and 52-week low of NRB Industrial Bearings is ₹21.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NRB Industrial Bearings has shown returns of 1.46% over the past day, 13.67% for the past month, 12.39% over 3 months, 53.21% over 1 year, 15.66% across 3 years, and 12.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NRB Industrial Bearings are -2.73 and -1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global