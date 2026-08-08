What is the share price of NRB Industrial Bearings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NRB Industrial Bearings is ₹34.84 as on .

What kind of stock is NRB Industrial Bearings? The NRB Industrial Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NRB Industrial Bearings? The market cap of NRB Industrial Bearings is ₹84.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NRB Industrial Bearings? Today’s highest and lowest price of NRB Industrial Bearings are ₹35.17 and ₹34.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NRB Industrial Bearings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NRB Industrial Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NRB Industrial Bearings is ₹43.99 and 52-week low of NRB Industrial Bearings is ₹21.66 as on .

How has the NRB Industrial Bearings performed historically in terms of returns? The NRB Industrial Bearings has shown returns of 1.46% over the past day, 13.67% for the past month, 12.39% over 3 months, 53.21% over 1 year, 15.66% across 3 years, and 12.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NRB Industrial Bearings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NRB Industrial Bearings are -2.73 and -1.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global