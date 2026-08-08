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NRB Industrial Bearings Share Price

NSE
BSE

NRB INDUSTRIAL BEARINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of NRB Industrial Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.84 Closed
1.46₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NRB Industrial Bearings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.34₹35.17
₹34.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.66₹43.99
₹34.84
Open Price
₹34.34
Prev. Close
₹34.34
Volume
1,289

Source: Dion Global

NRB Industrial Bearings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NRB Industrial Bearings		2.8613.6712.3916.1353.2115.6612.08
Schaeffler India		-1.23-1.81-5.240.840.609.8224.61
Timken India		6.142.56-3.461.7315.39-0.1817.55
SKF India (Industrial)		-0.68-4.6626.079.832.440.810.48
SKF India		2.89-3.72-12.09-12.86-66.59-33.44-12.02
NRB Bearings		12.696.7353.9365.0762.6021.0028.53
Menon Bearings		11.8040.1274.2394.8985.6320.5723.99
Satani Bearings		03.03-0.50-6.01168.4176.79115.71
Galaxy Bearings		12.80-14.5294.9667.861.64-18.0226.36
Bimetal Bearings		0.45-0.499.4216.0315.625.169.52
Vishal Bearings		-3.50-16.58-19.17-22.65-41.37-32.377.39
Austin Engineering Company		7.083.367.8017.53-3.18-6.9015.66
Benara Bearings & Pistons		-0.484.5010.12-3.42-38.09-13.15-3.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NRB Industrial Bearings has gained 53.21% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, NRB Industrial Bearings has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).

NRB Industrial Bearings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NRB Industrial Bearings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.8335.75
1035.7735.52
2034.0134.63
5031.8732.95
10031.1531.9
20030.9130.88

Source: Dion Global

NRB Industrial Bearings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NRB Industrial Bearings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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NRB Industrial Bearings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTNRB Indl. Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 05, 2026, 07:38 PM IST ISTNRB Indl. Bearings - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTNRB Indl. Bearings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTNRB Indl. Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for Interalia Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financials Results Fo
Jul 22, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTNRB Indl. Bearings - Intimation Of Book Closure For The 15Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About NRB Industrial Bearings

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253MH2011PLC213963 and registration number is 213963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devesh Singh Sahney
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Aarti Devesh Sahney
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Sejal Dinesh Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Toshniwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Samrat Zaveri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Sadashiv Deshpande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on NRB Industrial Bearings Share Price

What is the share price of NRB Industrial Bearings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NRB Industrial Bearings is ₹34.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NRB Industrial Bearings?

The NRB Industrial Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NRB Industrial Bearings?

The market cap of NRB Industrial Bearings is ₹84.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NRB Industrial Bearings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NRB Industrial Bearings are ₹35.17 and ₹34.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NRB Industrial Bearings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NRB Industrial Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NRB Industrial Bearings is ₹43.99 and 52-week low of NRB Industrial Bearings is ₹21.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NRB Industrial Bearings performed historically in terms of returns?

The NRB Industrial Bearings has shown returns of 1.46% over the past day, 13.67% for the past month, 12.39% over 3 months, 53.21% over 1 year, 15.66% across 3 years, and 12.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NRB Industrial Bearings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NRB Industrial Bearings are -2.73 and -1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

NRB Industrial Bearings News

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