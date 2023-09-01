Follow Us

NRB INDUSTRIAL BEARINGS LTD.

Sector : Bearings | Smallcap | NSE
₹26.05 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.05₹26.05
₹26.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.05₹29.90
₹26.05
Open Price
₹26.05
Prev. Close
₹26.05
Volume
15,599

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.05
  • R226.05
  • R326.05
  • Pivot
    26.05
  • S126.05
  • S226.05
  • S326.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.9225.12
  • 1021.1524.35
  • 2022.5123.6
  • 5023.3922.59
  • 10022.0221.63
  • 20022.9721.13

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.8712.0445.9438.9313.51307.03-8.76
4.781.967.062.43-0.69301.99185.13
1.80-3.7415.3014.775.75220.44188.13
-0.30-9.53-3.879.073.52189.65385.35
6.032.9054.8794.9165.89216.2255.36
13.0511.139.1653.1964.93265.7671.75
-3.612.9722.0017.5159.71182.06182.06

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. Share Holdings

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253MH2011PLC213963 and registration number is 213963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devesh Singh Sahney
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Aarti Devesh Sahney
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Samrat Zaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Chhugani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sejal Dinesh Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Toshniwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd.?

The market cap of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is ₹63.12 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is -4.43 and PB ratio of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is -4.67 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is ₹26.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is ₹29.90 and 52-week low of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd. is ₹15.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

