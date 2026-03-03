Facebook Pixel Code
Vibhor Steel Tubes Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIBHOR STEEL TUBES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Vibhor Steel Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹113.15 Closed
-1.74₹ -2.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Vibhor Steel Tubes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.30₹115.15
₹113.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.30₹207.00
₹113.15
Open Price
₹115.15
Prev. Close
₹115.15
Volume
681

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vibhor Steel Tubes has declined 23.85% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.48%.

Vibhor Steel Tubes’s current P/E of 20.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Vibhor Steel Tubes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vibhor Steel Tubes		-2.46-3.29-15.40-30.33-20.51-36.50-23.85
APL Apollo Tubes		1.244.0226.9732.7855.5121.8829.04
Welspun Corp		5.701.35-1.57-3.7617.5960.3143.90
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-3.9313.590.70-0.77-2.382.9112.73
Jindal Saw		1.65-4.978.57-14.77-23.7434.2634.88
Surya Roshni		-0.34-13.07-15.68-28.09-1.628.9019.24
Goodluck India		-4.81-0.690.35-4.2881.8939.0472.38
Man Industries (India)		4.0024.68-1.397.20111.0271.8741.29
Sambhv Steel Tubes		0.086.42-2.16-22.84-0.13-0.04-0.03
Venus Pipes & Tubes		1.67-2.42-15.00-17.11-15.2613.5324.87
JTL Industries		-12.63-25.92-9.67-28.66-29.10-10.8929.10
Rajratan Global Wire		0.15-4.02-5.3030.7127.33-16.6526.80
Hi-Tech Pipes		-2.763.58-13.18-7.85-19.690.138.03
Hariom Pipe Industries		-1.80-12.34-1.97-28.075.87-7.079.89
Rama Steel Tubes		-8.31-13.16-32.16-36.21-30.11-14.4646.09
Gandhi Special Tubes		-6.6013.6411.82-2.4934.2118.0323.42
Aeroflex Enterprises		-2.08-5.91-10.45-15.16-3.773.7631.03
Scoda Tubes		-2.311.12-20.56-29.19-10.85-3.76-2.27
Suraj		1.21-0.86-14.22-26.11-31.9049.4648.46
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-0.1115.59134.21351.72150.32102.9797.74

Over the last one year, Vibhor Steel Tubes has declined 20.51% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (55.51%), Welspun Corp (17.59%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-2.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Vibhor Steel Tubes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (29.04%) and Welspun Corp (43.90%).

Vibhor Steel Tubes Financials

Vibhor Steel Tubes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5115.35115.47
10116.19116.17
20117.34117.62
50123.84122.93
100131.95131.11
200145.9146.21

Vibhor Steel Tubes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vibhor Steel Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vibhor Steel Tubes Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 21, 2026, 4:00 PM ISTVibhor Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 19, 2026, 9:42 PM ISTVibhor Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 18, 2026, 5:18 PM ISTVibhor Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 14, 2026, 9:02 PM ISTVibhor Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 13, 2026, 10:57 PM ISTVibhor Steel Tubes - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

About Vibhor Steel Tubes

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109HR2003PLC035091 and registration number is 035091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 996.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kaushik
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Vibhor Kaushik
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Rai
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Vijay Laxmi Kaushik
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Pratima Sandhir
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shiv Kumar Singhal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhiram Tayal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikram Grover
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vibhor Steel Tubes Share Price

What is the share price of Vibhor Steel Tubes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vibhor Steel Tubes is ₹113.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vibhor Steel Tubes?

The Vibhor Steel Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vibhor Steel Tubes?

The market cap of Vibhor Steel Tubes is ₹214.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vibhor Steel Tubes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vibhor Steel Tubes are ₹115.15 and ₹106.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vibhor Steel Tubes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vibhor Steel Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vibhor Steel Tubes is ₹207.00 and 52-week low of Vibhor Steel Tubes is ₹106.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Vibhor Steel Tubes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vibhor Steel Tubes has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -4.8% for the past month, -15.81% over 3 months, -26.48% over 1 year, -36.5% across 3 years, and -23.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vibhor Steel Tubes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vibhor Steel Tubes are 20.14 and 1.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Vibhor Steel Tubes News

