Here's the live share price of Vibhor Steel Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vibhor Steel Tubes has declined 23.85% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.48%.
Vibhor Steel Tubes’s current P/E of 20.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vibhor Steel Tubes
|-2.46
|-3.29
|-15.40
|-30.33
|-20.51
|-36.50
|-23.85
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1.24
|4.02
|26.97
|32.78
|55.51
|21.88
|29.04
|Welspun Corp
|5.70
|1.35
|-1.57
|-3.76
|17.59
|60.31
|43.90
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-3.93
|13.59
|0.70
|-0.77
|-2.38
|2.91
|12.73
|Jindal Saw
|1.65
|-4.97
|8.57
|-14.77
|-23.74
|34.26
|34.88
|Surya Roshni
|-0.34
|-13.07
|-15.68
|-28.09
|-1.62
|8.90
|19.24
|Goodluck India
|-4.81
|-0.69
|0.35
|-4.28
|81.89
|39.04
|72.38
|Man Industries (India)
|4.00
|24.68
|-1.39
|7.20
|111.02
|71.87
|41.29
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|0.08
|6.42
|-2.16
|-22.84
|-0.13
|-0.04
|-0.03
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|1.67
|-2.42
|-15.00
|-17.11
|-15.26
|13.53
|24.87
|JTL Industries
|-12.63
|-25.92
|-9.67
|-28.66
|-29.10
|-10.89
|29.10
|Rajratan Global Wire
|0.15
|-4.02
|-5.30
|30.71
|27.33
|-16.65
|26.80
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-2.76
|3.58
|-13.18
|-7.85
|-19.69
|0.13
|8.03
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|-1.80
|-12.34
|-1.97
|-28.07
|5.87
|-7.07
|9.89
|Rama Steel Tubes
|-8.31
|-13.16
|-32.16
|-36.21
|-30.11
|-14.46
|46.09
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|-6.60
|13.64
|11.82
|-2.49
|34.21
|18.03
|23.42
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|-2.08
|-5.91
|-10.45
|-15.16
|-3.77
|3.76
|31.03
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.31
|1.12
|-20.56
|-29.19
|-10.85
|-3.76
|-2.27
|Suraj
|1.21
|-0.86
|-14.22
|-26.11
|-31.90
|49.46
|48.46
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-0.11
|15.59
|134.21
|351.72
|150.32
|102.97
|97.74
Over the last one year, Vibhor Steel Tubes has declined 20.51% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (55.51%), Welspun Corp (17.59%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-2.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Vibhor Steel Tubes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (29.04%) and Welspun Corp (43.90%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|115.35
|115.47
|10
|116.19
|116.17
|20
|117.34
|117.62
|50
|123.84
|122.93
|100
|131.95
|131.11
|200
|145.9
|146.21
In the latest quarter, Vibhor Steel Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 21, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
|Vibhor Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 19, 2026, 9:42 PM IST
|Vibhor Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 18, 2026, 5:18 PM IST
|Vibhor Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 14, 2026, 9:02 PM IST
|Vibhor Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
|Vibhor Steel Tubes - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109HR2003PLC035091 and registration number is 035091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 996.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vibhor Steel Tubes is ₹113.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vibhor Steel Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vibhor Steel Tubes is ₹214.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vibhor Steel Tubes are ₹115.15 and ₹106.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vibhor Steel Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vibhor Steel Tubes is ₹207.00 and 52-week low of Vibhor Steel Tubes is ₹106.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vibhor Steel Tubes has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -4.8% for the past month, -15.81% over 3 months, -26.48% over 1 year, -36.5% across 3 years, and -23.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vibhor Steel Tubes are 20.14 and 1.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.