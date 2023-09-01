Follow Us

SC AGROTECH LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.38 Closed
1.840.26
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SC Agrotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.42₹14.75
₹14.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.49₹18.96
₹14.38
Open Price
₹14.75
Prev. Close
₹14.12
Volume
10,614

SC Agrotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.95
  • R215.51
  • R316.28
  • Pivot
    14.18
  • S113.62
  • S212.85
  • S312.29

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.2813.75
  • 1011.8413.58
  • 2011.6213.38
  • 5010.8512.84
  • 1009.4812.31
  • 2009.411.79

SC Agrotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3615.0445.2531.9331.321,338.00282.45
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

SC Agrotech Ltd. Share Holdings

SC Agrotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SC Agrotech Ltd.

SC Agrotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122DL1990PLC042207 and registration number is 042207. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of flowers, plants, pet animals and pet food. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Shankar Thakur
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Ratan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Netrapal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hemlata Rajora
    Woman Director

FAQs on SC Agrotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SC Agrotech Ltd.?

The market cap of SC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹8.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SC Agrotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SC Agrotech Ltd. is 6.79 and PB ratio of SC Agrotech Ltd. is 3.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SC Agrotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹14.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SC Agrotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SC Agrotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹18.96 and 52-week low of SC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹8.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

