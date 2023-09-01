What is the Market Cap of SC Agrotech Ltd.? The market cap of SC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹8.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SC Agrotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of SC Agrotech Ltd. is 6.79 and PB ratio of SC Agrotech Ltd. is 3.57 as on .

What is the share price of SC Agrotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹14.38 as on .