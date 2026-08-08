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SC Agrotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

SC AGROTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of SC Agrotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.54 Closed
-1.99₹ -0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SC Agrotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.54₹34.54
₹34.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.15₹43.80
₹34.54
Open Price
₹34.54
Prev. Close
₹35.24
Volume
1,036

Source: Dion Global

SC Agrotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28
JK Agri Genetics		-1.070.31-15.24-6.79-32.32-13.11-18.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SC Agrotech has gained 130.27% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, SC Agrotech has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

SC Agrotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SC Agrotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.2236.6
1032.4734.71
2029.4631.63
5024.6528.09
10027.0627.27
20026.7325.96

Source: Dion Global

SC Agrotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SC Agrotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SC Agrotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTSC Agrotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Jul 15, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTSC Agrotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTSC Agrotech - Reply In Respect Of Query Raised By Your Good Office Dated June 29, 2026
Jun 29, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTSC Agrotech - Clarification sought from SC Agrotech Ltd
May 30, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTSC Agrotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Result For The Period Ended March 31,2026

Source: Dion Global

About SC Agrotech

SC Agrotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122DL1990PLC042207 and registration number is 042207. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of flowers, plants, pet animals and pet food. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pratikkumar Bharatbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suchitkumar Bipinchandra Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Singhadiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajat Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Richa Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on SC Agrotech Share Price

What is the share price of SC Agrotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SC Agrotech is ₹34.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SC Agrotech?

The SC Agrotech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SC Agrotech?

The market cap of SC Agrotech is ₹262.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SC Agrotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SC Agrotech are ₹34.54 and ₹34.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SC Agrotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SC Agrotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SC Agrotech is ₹43.80 and 52-week low of SC Agrotech is ₹13.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SC Agrotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The SC Agrotech has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 54.96% for the past month, 32.9% over 3 months, 130.27% over 1 year, 34.49% across 3 years, and 18.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SC Agrotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SC Agrotech are 78.86 and 2.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SC Agrotech News

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