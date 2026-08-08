Here's the live share price of SC Agrotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
|JK Agri Genetics
|-1.07
|0.31
|-15.24
|-6.79
|-32.32
|-13.11
|-18.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SC Agrotech has gained 130.27% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, SC Agrotech has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.22
|36.6
|10
|32.47
|34.71
|20
|29.46
|31.63
|50
|24.65
|28.09
|100
|27.06
|27.27
|200
|26.73
|25.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SC Agrotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|SC Agrotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|SC Agrotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|SC Agrotech - Reply In Respect Of Query Raised By Your Good Office Dated June 29, 2026
|Jun 29, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|SC Agrotech - Clarification sought from SC Agrotech Ltd
|May 30, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|SC Agrotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Result For The Period Ended March 31,2026
Source: Dion Global
SC Agrotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122DL1990PLC042207 and registration number is 042207. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of flowers, plants, pet animals and pet food. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SC Agrotech is ₹34.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SC Agrotech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SC Agrotech is ₹262.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SC Agrotech are ₹34.54 and ₹34.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SC Agrotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SC Agrotech is ₹43.80 and 52-week low of SC Agrotech is ₹13.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SC Agrotech has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 54.96% for the past month, 32.9% over 3 months, 130.27% over 1 year, 34.49% across 3 years, and 18.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SC Agrotech are 78.86 and 2.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global