MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SC Agrotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122DL1990PLC042207 and registration number is 042207. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of flowers, plants, pet animals and pet food. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹8.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SC Agrotech Ltd. is 6.79 and PB ratio of SC Agrotech Ltd. is 3.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹14.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SC Agrotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹18.96 and 52-week low of SC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹8.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.