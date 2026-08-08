What is the share price of SC Agrotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SC Agrotech is ₹34.54 as on .

What kind of stock is SC Agrotech? The SC Agrotech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SC Agrotech? The market cap of SC Agrotech is ₹262.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SC Agrotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of SC Agrotech are ₹34.54 and ₹34.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SC Agrotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SC Agrotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SC Agrotech is ₹43.80 and 52-week low of SC Agrotech is ₹13.15 as on .

How has the SC Agrotech performed historically in terms of returns? The SC Agrotech has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 54.96% for the past month, 32.9% over 3 months, 130.27% over 1 year, 34.49% across 3 years, and 18.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SC Agrotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SC Agrotech are 78.86 and 2.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global