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TGV SRAAC Share Price

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BSE

TGV SRAAC

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of TGV SRAAC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹107.90 Closed
0.42₹ 0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TGV SRAAC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.60₹109.00
₹107.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.10₹142.25
₹107.90
Open Price
₹109.00
Prev. Close
₹107.45
Volume
91,802

Source: Dion Global

TGV SRAAC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TGV SRAAC		4.814.30-3.7919.09-1.553.1721.92
Tata Chemicals		-0.35-6.49-16.61-5.46-30.09-13.57-4.53
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		0.2213.03-14.7641.9517.420.195.82
GHCL		-0.482.16-17.40-16.43-21.79-7.123.20
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers		1.14-1.506.4218.59-23.91-2.1337.74
Primo Chemicals		-5.88-1.54-5.505.80-12.12-27.650.72
Chemfab Alkalis		-3.30-1.26-12.42-7.87-45.174.8818.70
Lords Chloro Alkali		1.852.86-0.75-3.42-27.45-1.7621.15
Caprolactam Chemicals		2.34-1.51-7.88-32.6916.64-6.09-6.51
Jayshree Chemicals		-1.991.55-11.66-12.18-24.62-3.90-3.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TGV SRAAC has declined 1.55% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), GHCL (-21.79%). From a 5 year perspective, TGV SRAAC has outperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).

TGV SRAAC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TGV SRAAC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5104.15105.65
10103.43104.74
20102.72104.03
50104.92103.97
100102103.46
200103.76103.85

Source: Dion Global

TGV SRAAC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TGV SRAAC saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.24%, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TGV SRAAC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTTGV SRAAC - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval For The Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 13, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTTGV SRAAC - Announcement Under Reg. 30 - Intimation Regarding Addition Of 2.5 Mwp Solar Power Capacity Addition.
Jul 09, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTTGV SRAAC - Announcement Under Reg.30 - Report On Relodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares.
Jul 07, 2026, 04:45 PM IST ISTTGV SRAAC - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTTGV SRAAC - Announcement Under Reg. 30 - Intimation Regarding Addition Of 2.5 Mwp Solar Power Capacity Addition

Source: Dion Global

About TGV SRAAC

TGV SRAAC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP1981PLC003077 and registration number is 003077. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1950.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 107.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Karunakar Rao
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. N Jesvanth Reddy
    Executive Director -Technical
  • Mr. C Srinivasa Babu
    Executive Director -Technical
  • Ms. M Sridevi
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Geetha Ramesh Serwani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. S Hima Bindu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. M Asha Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on TGV SRAAC Share Price

What is the share price of TGV SRAAC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TGV SRAAC is ₹107.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TGV SRAAC?

The TGV SRAAC is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TGV SRAAC?

The market cap of TGV SRAAC is ₹1,155.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TGV SRAAC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TGV SRAAC are ₹109.00 and ₹106.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TGV SRAAC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TGV SRAAC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TGV SRAAC is ₹142.25 and 52-week low of TGV SRAAC is ₹78.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TGV SRAAC performed historically in terms of returns?

The TGV SRAAC has shown returns of 0.42% over the past day, 4.3% for the past month, -3.79% over 3 months, -1.55% over 1 year, 3.17% across 3 years, and 21.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TGV SRAAC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TGV SRAAC are 8.76 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.93 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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