Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

TGV SRAAC Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TGV SRAAC LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash | Smallcap | BSE
₹105.30 Closed
2.292.36
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TGV SRAAC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹103.45₹105.70
₹105.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.16₹182.00
₹105.30
Open Price
₹103.45
Prev. Close
₹102.94
Volume
4,32,622

TGV SRAAC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1106.32
  • R2107.13
  • R3108.57
  • Pivot
    104.88
  • S1104.07
  • S2102.63
  • S3101.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5155.4299.19
  • 10159.2396.04
  • 20162.2295
  • 50151.8197.15
  • 100115.31101.62
  • 20094.7105.58

TGV SRAAC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.976.356.03-2.36-27.20308.14204.34
6.00-0.0810.577.65-5.89245.5639.81
16.4211.3825.2616.551.45272.83135.92
11.908.8612.2814.82-19.05109.5627.75
8.245.823.06-2.51-21.5290.1351.73
10.040.58-4.47-13.12-14.68504.91365.31
18.693.4010.7631.1729.87840.681,537.88
6.6110.9312.0437.1512.71146.74124.80
4.6018.1519.234.30-32.55291.66104.12
1.572.39-9.59-17.565.27142.4146.48
0.699.8310.76-1.7018.63264.09533.65
22.1834.1142.7441.8028.1552.83-29.45

TGV SRAAC Ltd. Share Holdings

TGV SRAAC Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TGV SRAAC Ltd.

TGV SRAAC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP1981PLC003077 and registration number is 003077. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1525.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 107.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Karunakar Rao
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. N Jesvanth Reddy
    Executive Director -Technical
  • Ms. M Sridevi
    Director
  • Mr. P N Vedanarayanan
    Director
  • Ms. Geetha R Serwani
    Director
  • Mr. J Nagabhushanam
    Director
  • Ms. S Hima Bindu
    Director
  • Mr. C Srinivasa Babu
    Executive Director -Technical

FAQs on TGV SRAAC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TGV SRAAC Ltd.?

The market cap of TGV SRAAC Ltd. is ₹1,127.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TGV SRAAC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TGV SRAAC Ltd. is 4.83 and PB ratio of TGV SRAAC Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TGV SRAAC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TGV SRAAC Ltd. is ₹105.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TGV SRAAC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TGV SRAAC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TGV SRAAC Ltd. is ₹182.00 and 52-week low of TGV SRAAC Ltd. is ₹86.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data