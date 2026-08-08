Here's the live share price of TGV SRAAC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TGV SRAAC
|4.81
|4.30
|-3.79
|19.09
|-1.55
|3.17
|21.92
|Tata Chemicals
|-0.35
|-6.49
|-16.61
|-5.46
|-30.09
|-13.57
|-4.53
|Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
|0.22
|13.03
|-14.76
|41.95
|17.42
|0.19
|5.82
|GHCL
|-0.48
|2.16
|-17.40
|-16.43
|-21.79
|-7.12
|3.20
|Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers
|1.14
|-1.50
|6.42
|18.59
|-23.91
|-2.13
|37.74
|Primo Chemicals
|-5.88
|-1.54
|-5.50
|5.80
|-12.12
|-27.65
|0.72
|Chemfab Alkalis
|-3.30
|-1.26
|-12.42
|-7.87
|-45.17
|4.88
|18.70
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|1.85
|2.86
|-0.75
|-3.42
|-27.45
|-1.76
|21.15
|Caprolactam Chemicals
|2.34
|-1.51
|-7.88
|-32.69
|16.64
|-6.09
|-6.51
|Jayshree Chemicals
|-1.99
|1.55
|-11.66
|-12.18
|-24.62
|-3.90
|-3.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TGV SRAAC has declined 1.55% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), GHCL (-21.79%). From a 5 year perspective, TGV SRAAC has outperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|104.15
|105.65
|10
|103.43
|104.74
|20
|102.72
|104.03
|50
|104.92
|103.97
|100
|102
|103.46
|200
|103.76
|103.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TGV SRAAC saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.24%, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|TGV SRAAC - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval For The Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|TGV SRAAC - Announcement Under Reg. 30 - Intimation Regarding Addition Of 2.5 Mwp Solar Power Capacity Addition.
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|TGV SRAAC - Announcement Under Reg.30 - Report On Relodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares.
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:45 PM IST IST
|TGV SRAAC - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|TGV SRAAC - Announcement Under Reg. 30 - Intimation Regarding Addition Of 2.5 Mwp Solar Power Capacity Addition
Source: Dion Global
TGV SRAAC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP1981PLC003077 and registration number is 003077. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1950.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 107.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TGV SRAAC is ₹107.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TGV SRAAC is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TGV SRAAC is ₹1,155.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TGV SRAAC are ₹109.00 and ₹106.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TGV SRAAC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TGV SRAAC is ₹142.25 and 52-week low of TGV SRAAC is ₹78.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TGV SRAAC has shown returns of 0.42% over the past day, 4.3% for the past month, -3.79% over 3 months, -1.55% over 1 year, 3.17% across 3 years, and 21.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TGV SRAAC are 8.76 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.93 per annum.
Source: Dion Global