What is the share price of TGV SRAAC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TGV SRAAC is ₹107.90 as on .

What kind of stock is TGV SRAAC? The TGV SRAAC is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TGV SRAAC? The market cap of TGV SRAAC is ₹1,155.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TGV SRAAC? Today’s highest and lowest price of TGV SRAAC are ₹109.00 and ₹106.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TGV SRAAC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TGV SRAAC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TGV SRAAC is ₹142.25 and 52-week low of TGV SRAAC is ₹78.10 as on .

How has the TGV SRAAC performed historically in terms of returns? The TGV SRAAC has shown returns of 0.42% over the past day, 4.3% for the past month, -3.79% over 3 months, -1.55% over 1 year, 3.17% across 3 years, and 21.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TGV SRAAC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TGV SRAAC are 8.76 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.93 per annum.

Source: Dion Global