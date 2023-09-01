Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TGV SRAAC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP1981PLC003077 and registration number is 003077. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1525.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 107.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TGV SRAAC Ltd. is ₹1,127.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TGV SRAAC Ltd. is 4.83 and PB ratio of TGV SRAAC Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TGV SRAAC Ltd. is ₹105.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TGV SRAAC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TGV SRAAC Ltd. is ₹182.00 and 52-week low of TGV SRAAC Ltd. is ₹86.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.