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Laser Power and Infra Share Price

Sector
Cables

Laser Power and Infra has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 9, 2026 and will close on Jul 13, 2026. The price band has been set at 203.00-214.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Laser Power and Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
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Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Laser Power and Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polycab India		-4.94-2.7521.4919.1436.8337.5736.27
KEI Industries		-4.14-2.2811.6114.2233.429.8147.1
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		-0.98.755.13-16.26-5.381.856.67
R R Kabel		-8.111.5756.344463.0922.2412.81
Finolex Cables		-10.10.9121.3232.646.798.4114.98
Diamond Power Infrastructure		10.8316.6973.0266.1656.88363.05386.37
V-Marc India		2.7618.63128.52145.25300.07174.67124.28
Universal Cables		-12.65-6.6542.1524.9936.1240.2441.03
Advait Energy Transitions		-9.43-2.814.2250.0150.0114.478.45
Paramount Communications		-12.442.4974.4476.9610.6423.5132.41
Vidya Wires		-3.430.6668.9387.8277.2221.0212.13
Dynamic Cables		-3.7712.1218.587.92-29.6625.7838.73
Quadrant Future Tek		-4.9322.7138.8133.69-9.67-1.8-1.08
Divine Power Energy		17.0612.6319.2268.3268.4854.0129.58
Cords Cable Industries		-3.94-4.9325.9814.965.1633.1324.72
Prime Cable Industries		17.229.5764.8176.6781.8622.0612.71
Plaza Wires		-0.27-5.0123.6711.32-25.42-17.56-10.94
Bhadora Industries		5.9756.0141.0525.2-11.14-3.86-2.33
DCG Cables & Wires		-6.72-11.5-20.38-20.57-25.09-16.38-10.17

Source: Dion Global

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Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
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About Laser Power and Infra

Laser Power and Infra Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14220WB1988PLC043591 and registration number is 043591. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2438.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Goel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Devesh Goel
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Akshat Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Rikhy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ratnabali Kakkar
    Independent Director

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