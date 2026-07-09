Laser Power and Infra Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14220WB1988PLC043591 and registration number is 043591. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2438.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.