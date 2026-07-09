Laser Power and Infra has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 9, 2026 and will close on Jul 13, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹203.00-214.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polycab India
|-4.94
|-2.75
|21.49
|19.14
|36.83
|37.57
|36.27
|KEI Industries
|-4.14
|-2.28
|11.61
|14.22
|33.4
|29.81
|47.1
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|-0.9
|8.75
|5.13
|-16.26
|-5.38
|1.85
|6.67
|R R Kabel
|-8.11
|1.57
|56.34
|44
|63.09
|22.24
|12.81
|Finolex Cables
|-10.1
|0.91
|21.32
|32.64
|6.79
|8.41
|14.98
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|10.83
|16.69
|73.02
|66.16
|56.88
|363.05
|386.37
|V-Marc India
|2.76
|18.63
|128.52
|145.25
|300.07
|174.67
|124.28
|Universal Cables
|-12.65
|-6.65
|42.15
|24.99
|36.12
|40.24
|41.03
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-9.43
|-2.8
|14.22
|50.01
|50.01
|14.47
|8.45
|Paramount Communications
|-12.44
|2.49
|74.44
|76.96
|10.64
|23.51
|32.41
|Vidya Wires
|-3.43
|0.66
|68.93
|87.82
|77.22
|21.02
|12.13
|Dynamic Cables
|-3.77
|12.12
|18.58
|7.92
|-29.66
|25.78
|38.73
|Quadrant Future Tek
|-4.93
|22.71
|38.81
|33.69
|-9.67
|-1.8
|-1.08
|Divine Power Energy
|17.06
|12.63
|19.22
|68.3
|268.48
|54.01
|29.58
|Cords Cable Industries
|-3.94
|-4.93
|25.98
|14.96
|5.16
|33.13
|24.72
|Prime Cable Industries
|17.2
|29.57
|64.81
|76.67
|81.86
|22.06
|12.71
|Plaza Wires
|-0.27
|-5.01
|23.67
|11.32
|-25.42
|-17.56
|-10.94
|Bhadora Industries
|5.97
|56.01
|41.05
|25.2
|-11.14
|-3.86
|-2.33
|DCG Cables & Wires
|-6.72
|-11.5
|-20.38
|-20.57
|-25.09
|-16.38
|-10.17
Source: Dion Global
Laser Power and Infra Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14220WB1988PLC043591 and registration number is 043591. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2438.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global