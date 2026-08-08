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Pervasive Commodities Share Price

NSE
BSE

PERVASIVE COMMODITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Pervasive Commodities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.95 Closed
1.88₹ 0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pervasive Commodities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.95₹5.95
₹5.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.26₹5.95
₹5.95
Open Price
₹5.95
Prev. Close
₹5.84
Volume
111

Source: Dion Global

Pervasive Commodities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.247.820.2824.13-10.3319.3317.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pervasive Commodities has gained 372.22% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Pervasive Commodities has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Pervasive Commodities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pervasive Commodities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.315.52
105.075.28
204.644.85
503.493.66
1001.960
2001.350

Source: Dion Global

Pervasive Commodities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pervasive Commodities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pervasive Commodities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTPervasive Commoditie - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
Jul 06, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTPervasive Commoditie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 09, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTPervasive Commoditie - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Jun 04, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTPervasive Commoditie - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jun 04, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTPervasive Commoditie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome The Board Meeting Held Today And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of S

Source: Dion Global

About Pervasive Commodities

Pervasive Commodities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1986PLC008539 and registration number is 008539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Fagun Chandrakant Soni
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Parulben Dharmeshkumar Dataniya
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Hetal Neel Pathak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pervasive Commodities Share Price

What is the share price of Pervasive Commodities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pervasive Commodities is ₹5.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pervasive Commodities?

The Pervasive Commodities is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pervasive Commodities?

The market cap of Pervasive Commodities is ₹536.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pervasive Commodities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pervasive Commodities are ₹5.95 and ₹5.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pervasive Commodities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pervasive Commodities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pervasive Commodities is ₹5.95 and 52-week low of Pervasive Commodities is ₹1.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pervasive Commodities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pervasive Commodities has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, 54.15% for the past month, 372.22% over 3 months, 372.22% over 1 year, 67.77% across 3 years, and 36.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pervasive Commodities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pervasive Commodities are -14,875.00 and 5.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pervasive Commodities News

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