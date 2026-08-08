Here's the live share price of Pervasive Commodities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|7.82
|0.28
|24.13
|-10.33
|19.33
|17.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pervasive Commodities has gained 372.22% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Pervasive Commodities has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.31
|5.52
|10
|5.07
|5.28
|20
|4.64
|4.85
|50
|3.49
|3.66
|100
|1.96
|0
|200
|1.35
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pervasive Commodities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Pervasive Commoditie - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Pervasive Commoditie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 09, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Pervasive Commoditie - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Jun 04, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Pervasive Commoditie - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jun 04, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Pervasive Commoditie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome The Board Meeting Held Today And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of S
Source: Dion Global
Pervasive Commodities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1986PLC008539 and registration number is 008539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pervasive Commodities is ₹5.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pervasive Commodities is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pervasive Commodities is ₹536.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pervasive Commodities are ₹5.95 and ₹5.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pervasive Commodities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pervasive Commodities is ₹5.95 and 52-week low of Pervasive Commodities is ₹1.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pervasive Commodities has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, 54.15% for the past month, 372.22% over 3 months, 372.22% over 1 year, 67.77% across 3 years, and 36.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pervasive Commodities are -14,875.00 and 5.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global