What is the share price of Pervasive Commodities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pervasive Commodities is ₹5.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Pervasive Commodities? The Pervasive Commodities is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pervasive Commodities? The market cap of Pervasive Commodities is ₹536.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pervasive Commodities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pervasive Commodities are ₹5.95 and ₹5.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pervasive Commodities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pervasive Commodities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pervasive Commodities is ₹5.95 and 52-week low of Pervasive Commodities is ₹1.26 as on .

How has the Pervasive Commodities performed historically in terms of returns? The Pervasive Commodities has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, 54.15% for the past month, 372.22% over 3 months, 372.22% over 1 year, 67.77% across 3 years, and 36.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pervasive Commodities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pervasive Commodities are -14,875.00 and 5.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global