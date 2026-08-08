What is the share price of Norris Medicines? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Norris Medicines is ₹14.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Norris Medicines? The Norris Medicines is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Norris Medicines? The market cap of Norris Medicines is ₹14.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Norris Medicines? Today’s highest and lowest price of Norris Medicines are ₹15.25 and ₹14.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Norris Medicines? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Norris Medicines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Norris Medicines is ₹19.63 and 52-week low of Norris Medicines is ₹12.00 as on .

How has the Norris Medicines performed historically in terms of returns? The Norris Medicines has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, -17.09% for the past month, 7.64% over 3 months, -12.58% over 1 year, 6.33% across 3 years, and 10.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Norris Medicines? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Norris Medicines are -52.86 and -0.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global