NORRIS MEDICINES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.19 Closed
-8.05-0.98
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Norris Medicines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.96₹12.25
₹11.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.85₹18.00
₹11.19
Open Price
₹12.25
Prev. Close
₹12.17
Volume
17,257

Norris Medicines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.17
  • R212.85
  • R313.46
  • Pivot
    11.56
  • S110.88
  • S210.27
  • S39.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.2111.96
  • 1013.3711.94
  • 2013.9111.92
  • 5012.1311.85
  • 10011.4211.94
  • 20013.6512.19

Norris Medicines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.04-8.31-4.33-7.0418.11129.60102.83
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Norris Medicines Ltd. Share Holdings

Norris Medicines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Norris Medicines Ltd.

Norris Medicines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1990PLC086581 and registration number is 086581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vimal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Susmita Mahapatra
    Woman Director
  • Dr. Hiten Parikh
    Director
  • Mr. Shaikh Amanullah Mohamed Azmathullah
    Director

FAQs on Norris Medicines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Norris Medicines Ltd.?

The market cap of Norris Medicines Ltd. is ₹11.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Norris Medicines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Norris Medicines Ltd. is -5.82 and PB ratio of Norris Medicines Ltd. is -0.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Norris Medicines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Norris Medicines Ltd. is ₹11.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Norris Medicines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Norris Medicines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Norris Medicines Ltd. is ₹18.00 and 52-week low of Norris Medicines Ltd. is ₹8.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

