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Norris Medicines Share Price

NSE
BSE

NORRIS MEDICINES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Norris Medicines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.80 Closed
0.61₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Norris Medicines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.80₹15.25
₹14.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.00₹19.63
₹14.80
Open Price
₹14.80
Prev. Close
₹14.71
Volume
91

Source: Dion Global

Norris Medicines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Norris Medicines		3.79-17.097.643.86-12.586.3310.63
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Norris Medicines has declined 12.58% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Norris Medicines has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Norris Medicines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Norris Medicines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.7714.26
1015.2814.75
2016.2315.15
5014.8215
10014.3714.77
20014.7815.03

Source: Dion Global

Norris Medicines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Norris Medicines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Norris Medicines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTNorris Medicines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTNorris Medicines - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 30Th July, 2026.
Jul 03, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTNorris Medicines - Certificate Under Reg. 74 (5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTNorris Medicines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTNorris Medicines - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 30Th May, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Norris Medicines

Norris Medicines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1990PLC086581 and registration number is 086581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vimal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Bafna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A Vadivel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sathya Venkatachalam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Norris Medicines Share Price

What is the share price of Norris Medicines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Norris Medicines is ₹14.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Norris Medicines?

The Norris Medicines is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Norris Medicines?

The market cap of Norris Medicines is ₹14.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Norris Medicines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Norris Medicines are ₹15.25 and ₹14.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Norris Medicines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Norris Medicines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Norris Medicines is ₹19.63 and 52-week low of Norris Medicines is ₹12.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Norris Medicines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Norris Medicines has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, -17.09% for the past month, 7.64% over 3 months, -12.58% over 1 year, 6.33% across 3 years, and 10.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Norris Medicines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Norris Medicines are -52.86 and -0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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