Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.04
|-8.31
|-4.33
|-7.04
|18.11
|129.60
|102.83
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Norris Medicines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1990PLC086581 and registration number is 086581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Norris Medicines Ltd. is ₹11.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Norris Medicines Ltd. is -5.82 and PB ratio of Norris Medicines Ltd. is -0.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Norris Medicines Ltd. is ₹11.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Norris Medicines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Norris Medicines Ltd. is ₹18.00 and 52-week low of Norris Medicines Ltd. is ₹8.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.