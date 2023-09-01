What is the Market Cap of Norris Medicines Ltd.? The market cap of Norris Medicines Ltd. is ₹11.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Norris Medicines Ltd.? P/E ratio of Norris Medicines Ltd. is -5.82 and PB ratio of Norris Medicines Ltd. is -0.9 as on .

What is the share price of Norris Medicines Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Norris Medicines Ltd. is ₹11.19 as on .