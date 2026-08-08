Here's the live share price of Norris Medicines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Norris Medicines
|3.79
|-17.09
|7.64
|3.86
|-12.58
|6.33
|10.63
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Norris Medicines has declined 12.58% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Norris Medicines has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.77
|14.26
|10
|15.28
|14.75
|20
|16.23
|15.15
|50
|14.82
|15
|100
|14.37
|14.77
|200
|14.78
|15.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Norris Medicines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Norris Medicines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Norris Medicines - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 30Th July, 2026.
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Norris Medicines - Certificate Under Reg. 74 (5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Norris Medicines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Norris Medicines - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 30Th May, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Norris Medicines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1990PLC086581 and registration number is 086581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Norris Medicines is ₹14.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Norris Medicines is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Norris Medicines is ₹14.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Norris Medicines are ₹15.25 and ₹14.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Norris Medicines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Norris Medicines is ₹19.63 and 52-week low of Norris Medicines is ₹12.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Norris Medicines has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, -17.09% for the past month, 7.64% over 3 months, -12.58% over 1 year, 6.33% across 3 years, and 10.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Norris Medicines are -52.86 and -0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global