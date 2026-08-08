Here's the live share price of Nikki Global Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nikki Global Finance
|11.17
|6.67
|-9.09
|-6.85
|-10.27
|43.49
|34.17
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nikki Global Finance has declined 10.27% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Nikki Global Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.77
|18.46
|10
|17.57
|18.16
|20
|17.87
|18.3
|50
|19.86
|18.8
|100
|18.33
|18.89
|200
|19.67
|18.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nikki Global Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 7.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 92.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Nikki Global Finance - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 29(2) OF SEBI (SAST) REGULATIONS, 2011.
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Nikki Global Finance - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 7(2) OF SEBI (PIT) REGULATIONS, 2015.
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Nikki Global Finance - DISCLOSURE IN FORM C UNDER REGULATION 7(2) OF SEBI (PIT) REGULATIONS, 2015.
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Nikki Global Finance - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 29(2) OF SEBI (SAST) REGULATIONS, 2011.
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Nikki Global Finance - NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Nikki Global Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL1986PLC024493 and registration number is 024493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nikki Global Finance is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nikki Global Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nikki Global Finance is ₹6.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nikki Global Finance are ₹20.00 and ₹20.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nikki Global Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nikki Global Finance is ₹22.80 and 52-week low of Nikki Global Finance is ₹14.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nikki Global Finance has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 6.67% for the past month, -9.09% over 3 months, -10.27% over 1 year, 43.49% across 3 years, and 34.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nikki Global Finance are 14.15 and 4.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global