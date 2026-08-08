Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nikki Global Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIKKI GLOBAL FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Nikki Global Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.00 Closed
4.99₹ 0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nikki Global Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.00₹20.00
₹20.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.27₹22.80
₹20.00
Open Price
₹20.00
Prev. Close
₹19.05
Volume
49

Source: Dion Global

Nikki Global Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nikki Global Finance		11.176.67-9.09-6.85-10.2743.4934.17
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nikki Global Finance has declined 10.27% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Nikki Global Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Nikki Global Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nikki Global Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.7718.46
1017.5718.16
2017.8718.3
5019.8618.8
10018.3318.89
20019.6718.1

Source: Dion Global

Nikki Global Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nikki Global Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 7.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 92.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nikki Global Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTNikki Global Finance - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 29(2) OF SEBI (SAST) REGULATIONS, 2011.
Jul 30, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTNikki Global Finance - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 7(2) OF SEBI (PIT) REGULATIONS, 2015.
Jul 28, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTNikki Global Finance - DISCLOSURE IN FORM C UNDER REGULATION 7(2) OF SEBI (PIT) REGULATIONS, 2015.
Jul 28, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTNikki Global Finance - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 29(2) OF SEBI (SAST) REGULATIONS, 2011.
Jul 24, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTNikki Global Finance - NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Nikki Global Finance

Nikki Global Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL1986PLC024493 and registration number is 024493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Bahukhandi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Pandey
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shashwat Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Sushila Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gyan Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yugank Gadi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nikki Global Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Nikki Global Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nikki Global Finance is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nikki Global Finance?

The Nikki Global Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nikki Global Finance?

The market cap of Nikki Global Finance is ₹6.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nikki Global Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nikki Global Finance are ₹20.00 and ₹20.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nikki Global Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nikki Global Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nikki Global Finance is ₹22.80 and 52-week low of Nikki Global Finance is ₹14.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nikki Global Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nikki Global Finance has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 6.67% for the past month, -9.09% over 3 months, -10.27% over 1 year, 43.49% across 3 years, and 34.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nikki Global Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nikki Global Finance are 14.15 and 4.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nikki Global Finance News

More Nikki Global Finance News
Market Pulse