What is the share price of Nikki Global Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nikki Global Finance is ₹20.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Nikki Global Finance? The Nikki Global Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nikki Global Finance? The market cap of Nikki Global Finance is ₹6.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nikki Global Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nikki Global Finance are ₹20.00 and ₹20.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nikki Global Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nikki Global Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nikki Global Finance is ₹22.80 and 52-week low of Nikki Global Finance is ₹14.27 as on .

How has the Nikki Global Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Nikki Global Finance has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 6.67% for the past month, -9.09% over 3 months, -10.27% over 1 year, 43.49% across 3 years, and 34.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nikki Global Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nikki Global Finance are 14.15 and 4.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global