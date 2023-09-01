What is the Market Cap of Nikki Global Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Nikki Global Finance Ltd. is ₹2.14 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nikki Global Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nikki Global Finance Ltd. is -122.55 and PB ratio of Nikki Global Finance Ltd. is 1.45 as on .

What is the share price of Nikki Global Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nikki Global Finance Ltd. is ₹6.25 as on .