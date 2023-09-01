Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nikki Global Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NIKKI GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.25 Closed
-1.88-0.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nikki Global Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.25₹6.37
₹6.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.51₹9.54
₹6.25
Open Price
₹6.37
Prev. Close
₹6.37
Volume
780

Nikki Global Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.33
  • R26.41
  • R36.45
  • Pivot
    6.29
  • S16.21
  • S26.17
  • S36.09

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.436.45
  • 105.26.54
  • 204.916.67
  • 505.47
  • 1006.747.22
  • 2007.087.59

Nikki Global Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.58-9.42-9.68-17.4422.5523.76-28.98
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Nikki Global Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Nikki Global Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nikki Global Finance Ltd.

Nikki Global Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL1986PLC024493 and registration number is 024493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Pandey
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shashwat Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Awasthi
    Director
  • Mr. Gyan Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Bahukhandi
    Director

FAQs on Nikki Global Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nikki Global Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Nikki Global Finance Ltd. is ₹2.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nikki Global Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nikki Global Finance Ltd. is -122.55 and PB ratio of Nikki Global Finance Ltd. is 1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nikki Global Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nikki Global Finance Ltd. is ₹6.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nikki Global Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nikki Global Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nikki Global Finance Ltd. is ₹9.54 and 52-week low of Nikki Global Finance Ltd. is ₹4.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data