Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Frontier Capital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FRONTIER CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.50 Closed
-0.85-0.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Frontier Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.46₹3.60
₹3.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.16₹5.98
₹3.50
Open Price
₹3.60
Prev. Close
₹3.53
Volume
2,311

Frontier Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.58
  • R23.66
  • R33.72
  • Pivot
    3.52
  • S13.44
  • S23.38
  • S33.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.233.55
  • 104.123.56
  • 203.83.62
  • 502.763.71
  • 1001.383.65
  • 2000.690

Frontier Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.632.34-15.05-32.56-10.26-10.26-10.26
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Frontier Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Frontier Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Frontier Capital Ltd.

Frontier Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC033128 and registration number is 033128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H N Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sonali Sasane
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ashok Katra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayur Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Khanolkar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Frontier Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Frontier Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Frontier Capital Ltd. is ₹5.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Frontier Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Frontier Capital Ltd. is 15.56 and PB ratio of Frontier Capital Ltd. is 2.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Frontier Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontier Capital Ltd. is ₹3.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Frontier Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontier Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontier Capital Ltd. is ₹5.98 and 52-week low of Frontier Capital Ltd. is ₹2.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data