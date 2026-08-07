What is the share price of Frontier Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontier Capital is ₹10.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Frontier Capital? The Frontier Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Frontier Capital? The market cap of Frontier Capital is ₹17.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Frontier Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Frontier Capital are ₹10.85 and ₹10.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Frontier Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontier Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontier Capital is ₹17.55 and 52-week low of Frontier Capital is ₹5.30 as on .

How has the Frontier Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Frontier Capital has shown returns of -2.18% over the past day, 13.31% for the past month, 30.38% over 3 months, -32.68% over 1 year, 37.64% across 3 years, and 21.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Frontier Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Frontier Capital are 367.86 and 6.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global