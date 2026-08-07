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Frontier Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

FRONTIER CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Frontier Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.30 Closed
-2.18₹ -0.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Frontier Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.01₹10.85
₹10.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.30₹17.55
₹10.30
Open Price
₹10.12
Prev. Close
₹10.53
Volume
31,819

Source: Dion Global

Frontier Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Frontier Capital		-0.7713.3130.3825.15-32.6837.6421.44
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Frontier Capital has declined 32.68% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Frontier Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Frontier Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Frontier Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.0810.57
109.2610.04
208.979.49
508.258.79
1008.228.48
2007.889.19

Source: Dion Global

Frontier Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Frontier Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Frontier Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTFrontier Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jul 13, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTFrontier Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTFrontier Capital - Clarification On Significant Movement In The Price/Volume Of The Company''s Securities Under Regulation 30
Jun 24, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTFrontier Capital - Clarification sought from Frontier Capital Ltd
May 26, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTFrontier Capital - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Frontier Capital

Frontier Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC033128 and registration number is 033128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mayur Doshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemendranath Choudhary
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonali Sasane Patil
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. George Sundersingh John Davis
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prodyut Banerjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Frontier Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Frontier Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontier Capital is ₹10.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Frontier Capital?

The Frontier Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Frontier Capital?

The market cap of Frontier Capital is ₹17.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Frontier Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Frontier Capital are ₹10.85 and ₹10.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Frontier Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontier Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontier Capital is ₹17.55 and 52-week low of Frontier Capital is ₹5.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Frontier Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Frontier Capital has shown returns of -2.18% over the past day, 13.31% for the past month, 30.38% over 3 months, -32.68% over 1 year, 37.64% across 3 years, and 21.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Frontier Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Frontier Capital are 367.86 and 6.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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