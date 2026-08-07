Here's the live share price of Frontier Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Frontier Capital
|-0.77
|13.31
|30.38
|25.15
|-32.68
|37.64
|21.44
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Frontier Capital has declined 32.68% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Frontier Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.08
|10.57
|10
|9.26
|10.04
|20
|8.97
|9.49
|50
|8.25
|8.79
|100
|8.22
|8.48
|200
|7.88
|9.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Frontier Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Frontier Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Frontier Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Frontier Capital - Clarification On Significant Movement In The Price/Volume Of The Company''s Securities Under Regulation 30
|Jun 24, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Frontier Capital - Clarification sought from Frontier Capital Ltd
|May 26, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Frontier Capital - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Frontier Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC033128 and registration number is 033128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontier Capital is ₹10.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Frontier Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Frontier Capital is ₹17.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Frontier Capital are ₹10.85 and ₹10.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontier Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontier Capital is ₹17.55 and 52-week low of Frontier Capital is ₹5.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Frontier Capital has shown returns of -2.18% over the past day, 13.31% for the past month, 30.38% over 3 months, -32.68% over 1 year, 37.64% across 3 years, and 21.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Frontier Capital are 367.86 and 6.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global