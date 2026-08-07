Here's the live share price of Ceinsys Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ceinsys Tech
|-0.11
|-8.98
|-15.83
|-31.76
|-50.37
|60.06
|39.97
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ceinsys Tech has declined 50.37% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Ceinsys Tech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|841.96
|851.96
|10
|856.45
|857.55
|20
|885.63
|873.48
|50
|913.08
|909.36
|100
|963.59
|956.88
|200
|1,031.78
|1,048.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ceinsys Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.24%, FII holding fell to 10.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Ceinsys Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Ceinsys Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Tuesday, Augus
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Ceinsys Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Ceinsys Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Ceinsys Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300MH1998PLC114790 and registration number is 114790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 635.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceinsys Tech is ₹838.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ceinsys Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ceinsys Tech is ₹1,754.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceinsys Tech are ₹861.95 and ₹835.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceinsys Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceinsys Tech is ₹1,952.00 and 52-week low of Ceinsys Tech is ₹796.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ceinsys Tech has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, -8.98% for the past month, -15.83% over 3 months, -50.37% over 1 year, 60.06% across 3 years, and 39.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceinsys Tech are 13.15 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.42 per annum.
Source: Dion Global