Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ceinsys Tech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CEINSYS TECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹224.90 Closed
1.884.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ceinsys Tech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹219.00₹229.00
₹224.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.25₹249.40
₹224.90
Open Price
₹221.05
Prev. Close
₹220.75
Volume
1,13,449

Ceinsys Tech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1229.67
  • R2234.33
  • R3239.67
  • Pivot
    224.33
  • S1219.67
  • S2214.33
  • S3209.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5155.92218.51
  • 10155.44214.01
  • 20154.83208.97
  • 50159.25200.98
  • 100153.84188.6
  • 200161.67175.19

Ceinsys Tech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.9218.6232.8465.1934.9560.41149.89
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Ceinsys Tech Ltd. Share Holdings

Ceinsys Tech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQtr Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ceinsys Tech Ltd.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300MH1998PLC114790 and registration number is 114790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sagar Meghe
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Prashant Kamat
    Vice Chairman & CEO
  • Dr. Abhay Kimmatkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Joharapurkar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Dr. Satish Wate
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishore Dewani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • CA. Dhruv Kaji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Renu Challu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ceinsys Tech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ceinsys Tech Ltd.?

The market cap of Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is ₹347.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ceinsys Tech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is 32.82 and PB ratio of Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is 2.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ceinsys Tech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is ₹224.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceinsys Tech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceinsys Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is ₹249.40 and 52-week low of Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is ₹116.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data