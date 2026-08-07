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Ceinsys Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

CEINSYS TECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Ceinsys Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹838.00 Closed
-1.09₹ -9.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ceinsys Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹835.25₹861.95
₹838.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹796.75₹1,952.00
₹838.00
Open Price
₹861.95
Prev. Close
₹847.20
Volume
7,334

Source: Dion Global

Ceinsys Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ceinsys Tech		-0.11-8.98-15.83-31.76-50.3760.0639.97
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ceinsys Tech has declined 50.37% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Ceinsys Tech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Ceinsys Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ceinsys Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5841.96851.96
10856.45857.55
20885.63873.48
50913.08909.36
100963.59956.88
2001,031.781,048.51

Source: Dion Global

Ceinsys Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ceinsys Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.24%, FII holding fell to 10.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ceinsys Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTCeinsys Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 05, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTCeinsys Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Tuesday, Augus
Aug 04, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTCeinsys Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 20, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTCeinsys Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 20, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTCeinsys Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Ceinsys Tech

Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300MH1998PLC114790 and registration number is 114790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 635.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sagar Meghe
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Prashant Kamat
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. Kaushik Khona
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Abhay Kimmatkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. KP Surej
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Dr. Satish Wate
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishore Dewani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Kaji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Maya Swaminathan Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Phaneesh Murthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ceinsys Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Ceinsys Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceinsys Tech is ₹838.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ceinsys Tech?

The Ceinsys Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ceinsys Tech?

The market cap of Ceinsys Tech is ₹1,754.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ceinsys Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceinsys Tech are ₹861.95 and ₹835.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceinsys Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceinsys Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceinsys Tech is ₹1,952.00 and 52-week low of Ceinsys Tech is ₹796.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ceinsys Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ceinsys Tech has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, -8.98% for the past month, -15.83% over 3 months, -50.37% over 1 year, 60.06% across 3 years, and 39.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ceinsys Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceinsys Tech are 13.15 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.42 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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