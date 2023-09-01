Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.92
|18.62
|32.84
|65.19
|34.95
|60.41
|149.89
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Qtr Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|07 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300MH1998PLC114790 and registration number is 114790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is ₹347.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is 32.82 and PB ratio of Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is 2.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is ₹224.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceinsys Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is ₹249.40 and 52-week low of Ceinsys Tech Ltd. is ₹116.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.