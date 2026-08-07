What is the share price of Ceinsys Tech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceinsys Tech is ₹838.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ceinsys Tech? The Ceinsys Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ceinsys Tech? The market cap of Ceinsys Tech is ₹1,754.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ceinsys Tech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceinsys Tech are ₹861.95 and ₹835.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceinsys Tech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceinsys Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceinsys Tech is ₹1,952.00 and 52-week low of Ceinsys Tech is ₹796.75 as on .

How has the Ceinsys Tech performed historically in terms of returns? The Ceinsys Tech has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, -8.98% for the past month, -15.83% over 3 months, -50.37% over 1 year, 60.06% across 3 years, and 39.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ceinsys Tech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceinsys Tech are 13.15 and 2.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.42 per annum.

Source: Dion Global