Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shahi Shipping Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHAHI SHIPPING LTD.

Sector : Shipping | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.72 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shahi Shipping Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.70₹4.72
₹4.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.65₹5.18
₹4.72
Open Price
₹4.71
Prev. Close
₹4.72
Volume
0

Shahi Shipping Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.73
  • R24.73
  • R34.75
  • Pivot
    4.71
  • S14.71
  • S24.69
  • S34.69

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.074.61
  • 103.964.62
  • 204.24.59
  • 504.634.54
  • 1004.744.68
  • 2005.95.31

Shahi Shipping Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.893.513.7429.32-18.34-41.80
1.14-2.5812.7435.2634.04196.89153.83
3.8925.7335.047.878.55122.13139.59
0.60-11.29-4.177.84-40.3359.55135.17
-2.18-6.025.1534.52-9.94384.2913.97
-3.0329.2050.0054.4529.3245.50-5.06
-21.53-23.12-8.687.84-41.3823.58141.20
11.148.41-0.3812.86-20.19364.84151.04
0.071.560.0730.1831.67229.8962.80
-1.18-16.00-30.00-38.69-63.6444.83-97.55

Shahi Shipping Ltd. Share Holdings

Shahi Shipping Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Shahi Shipping Ltd.

Shahi Shipping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100MH1990PLC058680 and registration number is 058680. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sarvesh Kumar Shahi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Anjali Shahi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Omprakash Ramdhin Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shahi Shipping Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shahi Shipping Ltd.?

The market cap of Shahi Shipping Ltd. is ₹6.84 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shahi Shipping Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shahi Shipping Ltd. is 7.92 and PB ratio of Shahi Shipping Ltd. is 2.08 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Shahi Shipping Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shahi Shipping Ltd. is ₹4.72 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shahi Shipping Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shahi Shipping Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shahi Shipping Ltd. is ₹5.18 and 52-week low of Shahi Shipping Ltd. is ₹3.65 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data