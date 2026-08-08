Here's the live share price of Shahi Shipping along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shahi Shipping
|-3.51
|-9.36
|-12.56
|-26.29
|-24.83
|39.09
|20.18
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|-0.67
|-3.11
|-13.60
|2.07
|42.98
|20.11
|33.30
|Shipping Corporation of India
|4.41
|4.71
|-4.82
|14.74
|47.04
|44.89
|23.00
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|4.03
|29.17
|59.77
|78.80
|164.38
|38.27
|21.46
|Seamec
|5.59
|7.86
|-1.16
|19.34
|92.14
|29.99
|17.06
|Essar Shipping
|0
|-12.18
|-22.84
|-32.61
|-20.11
|21.66
|13.09
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|-4.23
|2.89
|-3.14
|-12.99
|-37.30
|-23.20
|-6.39
|Garware Offshore Services
|20.11
|1.05
|1.62
|-4.45
|-37.66
|8.41
|7.38
|Chowgule Steamships
|-1.68
|-3.52
|-16.87
|6.97
|-8.70
|14.60
|16.92
|Datiware Maritime Infra
|12.09
|57.56
|99.24
|119.51
|179.74
|76.59
|23.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shahi Shipping has declined 24.83% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (42.98%), Shipping Corporation of India (47.04%), Shreeji Shipping Global (164.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Shahi Shipping has outperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (33.30%) and Shipping Corporation of India (23.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.44
|12.44
|10
|12.32
|12.42
|20
|12.47
|12.47
|50
|12.79
|12.76
|100
|13.18
|13.33
|200
|14.84
|14.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shahi Shipping remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Shahi Shipping - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For 30.06.2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Shahi Shipping - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Shahi Shipping - General Announcement
|Jul 02, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Shahi Shipping - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jun 12, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Shahi Shipping - Resignation Of Secretarial Auditor Of Company
Source: Dion Global
Shahi Shipping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100MH1990PLC058680 and registration number is 058680. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shahi Shipping is ₹12.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shahi Shipping is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shahi Shipping is ₹17.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shahi Shipping are ₹12.50 and ₹12.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shahi Shipping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shahi Shipping is ₹25.94 and 52-week low of Shahi Shipping is ₹11.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shahi Shipping has shown returns of -1.78% over the past day, -9.36% for the past month, -12.56% over 3 months, -24.83% over 1 year, 39.09% across 3 years, and 20.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shahi Shipping are -9.64 and 36.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global