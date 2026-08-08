What is the share price of Shahi Shipping? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shahi Shipping is ₹12.11 as on .

What kind of stock is Shahi Shipping? The Shahi Shipping is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shahi Shipping? The market cap of Shahi Shipping is ₹17.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shahi Shipping? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shahi Shipping are ₹12.50 and ₹12.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shahi Shipping? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shahi Shipping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shahi Shipping is ₹25.94 and 52-week low of Shahi Shipping is ₹11.50 as on .

How has the Shahi Shipping performed historically in terms of returns? The Shahi Shipping has shown returns of -1.78% over the past day, -9.36% for the past month, -12.56% over 3 months, -24.83% over 1 year, 39.09% across 3 years, and 20.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shahi Shipping? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shahi Shipping are -9.64 and 36.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global