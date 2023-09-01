Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.89
|3.51
|3.74
|29.32
|-18.34
|-41.80
|1.14
|-2.58
|12.74
|35.26
|34.04
|196.89
|153.83
|3.89
|25.73
|35.04
|7.87
|8.55
|122.13
|139.59
|0.60
|-11.29
|-4.17
|7.84
|-40.33
|59.55
|135.17
|-2.18
|-6.02
|5.15
|34.52
|-9.94
|384.29
|13.97
|-3.03
|29.20
|50.00
|54.45
|29.32
|45.50
|-5.06
|-21.53
|-23.12
|-8.68
|7.84
|-41.38
|23.58
|141.20
|11.14
|8.41
|-0.38
|12.86
|-20.19
|364.84
|151.04
|0.07
|1.56
|0.07
|30.18
|31.67
|229.89
|62.80
|-1.18
|-16.00
|-30.00
|-38.69
|-63.64
|44.83
|-97.55
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Shahi Shipping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100MH1990PLC058680 and registration number is 058680. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shahi Shipping Ltd. is ₹6.84 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shahi Shipping Ltd. is 7.92 and PB ratio of Shahi Shipping Ltd. is 2.08 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shahi Shipping Ltd. is ₹4.72 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shahi Shipping Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shahi Shipping Ltd. is ₹5.18 and 52-week low of Shahi Shipping Ltd. is ₹3.65 as on Aug 28, 2023.