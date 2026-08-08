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Shahi Shipping Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHAHI SHIPPING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Shipping

Here's the live share price of Shahi Shipping along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.11 Closed
-1.78₹ -0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shahi Shipping Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.01₹12.50
₹12.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.50₹25.94
₹12.11
Open Price
₹12.50
Prev. Close
₹12.33
Volume
2,043

Source: Dion Global

Shahi Shipping Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shahi Shipping		-3.51-9.36-12.56-26.29-24.8339.0920.18
Great Eastern Shipping Company		-0.67-3.11-13.602.0742.9820.1133.30
Shipping Corporation of India		4.414.71-4.8214.7447.0444.8923.00
Shreeji Shipping Global		4.0329.1759.7778.80164.3838.2721.46
Seamec		5.597.86-1.1619.3492.1429.9917.06
Essar Shipping		0-12.18-22.84-32.61-20.1121.6613.09
Transworld Shipping Lines		-4.232.89-3.14-12.99-37.30-23.20-6.39
Garware Offshore Services		20.111.051.62-4.45-37.668.417.38
Chowgule Steamships		-1.68-3.52-16.876.97-8.7014.6016.92
Datiware Maritime Infra		12.0957.5699.24119.51179.7476.5923.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shahi Shipping has declined 24.83% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (42.98%), Shipping Corporation of India (47.04%), Shreeji Shipping Global (164.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Shahi Shipping has outperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (33.30%) and Shipping Corporation of India (23.00%).

Shahi Shipping Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shahi Shipping Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.4412.44
1012.3212.42
2012.4712.47
5012.7912.76
10013.1813.33
20014.8414.29

Source: Dion Global

Shahi Shipping Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shahi Shipping remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shahi Shipping Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTShahi Shipping - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For 30.06.2026
Jul 15, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTShahi Shipping - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTShahi Shipping - General Announcement
Jul 02, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTShahi Shipping - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jun 12, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTShahi Shipping - Resignation Of Secretarial Auditor Of Company

Source: Dion Global

About Shahi Shipping

Shahi Shipping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100MH1990PLC058680 and registration number is 058680. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sarvesh Kumar Shahi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Anjali Shahi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Omprakash Ramdhin Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shahi Shipping Share Price

What is the share price of Shahi Shipping?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shahi Shipping is ₹12.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shahi Shipping?

The Shahi Shipping is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shahi Shipping?

The market cap of Shahi Shipping is ₹17.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shahi Shipping?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shahi Shipping are ₹12.50 and ₹12.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shahi Shipping?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shahi Shipping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shahi Shipping is ₹25.94 and 52-week low of Shahi Shipping is ₹11.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shahi Shipping performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shahi Shipping has shown returns of -1.78% over the past day, -9.36% for the past month, -12.56% over 3 months, -24.83% over 1 year, 39.09% across 3 years, and 20.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shahi Shipping?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shahi Shipping are -9.64 and 36.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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