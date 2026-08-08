What is the share price of Shyam Telecom? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Telecom is ₹15.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Shyam Telecom? The Shyam Telecom is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shyam Telecom? The market cap of Shyam Telecom is ₹17.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shyam Telecom? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shyam Telecom are ₹15.79 and ₹15.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shyam Telecom? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Telecom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Telecom is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of Shyam Telecom is ₹7.50 as on .

How has the Shyam Telecom performed historically in terms of returns? The Shyam Telecom has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -13.43% for the past month, -35.55% over 3 months, 8.9% over 1 year, 33.75% across 3 years, and 3.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shyam Telecom? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shyam Telecom are -3.55 and -0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global