Here's the live share price of Shyam Telecom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shyam Telecom
|-3.25
|-13.43
|-35.55
|51.39
|8.90
|33.75
|3.21
|Indus Towers
|-1.55
|0.60
|-4.47
|-15.62
|14.87
|30.41
|12.84
|HFCL
|7.05
|-8.15
|41.88
|187.73
|180.63
|41.67
|24.68
|ITI
|2.15
|-3.52
|-7.02
|-4.00
|-11.91
|32.98
|17.56
|Tejas Networks
|1.96
|-4.18
|-1.83
|47.38
|-8.32
|-14.32
|8.64
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.86
|8.65
|27.54
|29.35
|-3.69
|30.81
|30.16
|Pace Digitek
|-11.57
|-13.19
|-1.86
|-5.26
|-16.37
|-5.78
|-3.51
|Nelco
|-5.33
|4.84
|30.83
|40.91
|9.98
|6.35
|21.32
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.63
|-4.58
|-11.35
|10.62
|-17.22
|18.04
|-15.84
|Valiant Communications
|25.05
|13.46
|25.53
|14.13
|105.79
|97.02
|92.61
|Suyog Telematics
|-0.63
|-4.43
|8.07
|41.16
|5.17
|14.78
|13.78
|ADC India Communications
|-2.14
|-8.93
|3.71
|54.01
|52.40
|37.94
|53.03
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|0.68
|-8.34
|-14.71
|-16.16
|0.21
|92.71
|75.17
|Precision Electronics
|-0.95
|-12.91
|42.16
|13.41
|-1.84
|65.29
|48.25
|Umiya Buildcon
|0.18
|-0.72
|2.92
|-2.70
|9.78
|15.04
|22.92
|Mehul Telecom
|-3.96
|2.71
|-20.35
|-20.59
|-20.59
|-7.40
|-4.51
|Steelman Telecom
|11.05
|7.58
|-1.64
|-9.47
|-48.96
|-23.03
|-16.44
|Telogica
|3.83
|0.32
|-26.07
|-9.70
|-5.47
|14.86
|28.33
|Punjab Communications
|-0.61
|-6.35
|-3.79
|-16.62
|-6.89
|14.89
|7.97
|Munoth Communication
|3.99
|-6.60
|-15.67
|-21.18
|-64.52
|-17.33
|6.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shyam Telecom has gained 8.90% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Shyam Telecom has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.29
|16.25
|10
|15.98
|16.25
|20
|16.48
|16.6
|50
|18.16
|17.14
|100
|15.85
|16.36
|200
|14.01
|15.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shyam Telecom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Shyam Telecom - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Shyam Telecom - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Shyam Telecom - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 202
|May 26, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Shyam Telecom - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 19, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|Shyam Telecom - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Fina
Source: Dion Global
Shyam Telecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202RJ1992PLC017750 and registration number is 017750. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of telephone, mobile phone and communications equipment and parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Telecom is ₹15.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shyam Telecom is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shyam Telecom is ₹17.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shyam Telecom are ₹15.79 and ₹15.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Telecom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Telecom is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of Shyam Telecom is ₹7.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shyam Telecom has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -13.43% for the past month, -35.55% over 3 months, 8.9% over 1 year, 33.75% across 3 years, and 3.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shyam Telecom are -3.55 and -0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global