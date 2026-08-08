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Shyam Telecom Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHYAM TELECOM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications
Theme
Space

Here's the live share price of Shyam Telecom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.79 Closed
-0.38₹ -0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shyam Telecom Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.11₹15.79
₹15.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.50₹25.50
₹15.79
Open Price
₹15.11
Prev. Close
₹15.85
Volume
36

Source: Dion Global

Shyam Telecom Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shyam Telecom		-3.25-13.43-35.5551.398.9033.753.21
Indus Towers		-1.550.60-4.47-15.6214.8730.4112.84
HFCL		7.05-8.1541.88187.73180.6341.6724.68
ITI		2.15-3.52-7.02-4.00-11.9132.9817.56
Tejas Networks		1.96-4.18-1.8347.38-8.32-14.328.64
Optiemus Infracom		-11.868.6527.5429.35-3.6930.8130.16
Pace Digitek		-11.57-13.19-1.86-5.26-16.37-5.78-3.51
Nelco		-5.334.8430.8340.919.986.3521.32
GTL Infrastructure		1.63-4.58-11.3510.62-17.2218.04-15.84
Valiant Communications		25.0513.4625.5314.13105.7997.0292.61
Suyog Telematics		-0.63-4.438.0741.165.1714.7813.78
ADC India Communications		-2.14-8.933.7154.0152.4037.9453.03
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		0.68-8.34-14.71-16.160.2192.7175.17
Precision Electronics		-0.95-12.9142.1613.41-1.8465.2948.25
Umiya Buildcon		0.18-0.722.92-2.709.7815.0422.92
Mehul Telecom		-3.962.71-20.35-20.59-20.59-7.40-4.51
Steelman Telecom		11.057.58-1.64-9.47-48.96-23.03-16.44
Telogica		3.830.32-26.07-9.70-5.4714.8628.33
Punjab Communications		-0.61-6.35-3.79-16.62-6.8914.897.97
Munoth Communication		3.99-6.60-15.67-21.18-64.52-17.336.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shyam Telecom has gained 8.90% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Shyam Telecom has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).

Shyam Telecom Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shyam Telecom Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.2916.25
1015.9816.25
2016.4816.6
5018.1617.14
10015.8516.36
20014.0115.31

Source: Dion Global

Shyam Telecom Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shyam Telecom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shyam Telecom Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTShyam Telecom - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 09, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTShyam Telecom - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTShyam Telecom - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 202
May 26, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTShyam Telecom - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 19, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTShyam Telecom - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Fina

Source: Dion Global

About Shyam Telecom

Shyam Telecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202RJ1992PLC017750 and registration number is 017750. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of telephone, mobile phone and communications equipment and parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Mehrotra
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Ajay Khanna
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Alok Tandon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devesh Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chhavi Prabhakar
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Sunil Rai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shyam Telecom Share Price

What is the share price of Shyam Telecom?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Telecom is ₹15.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shyam Telecom?

The Shyam Telecom is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shyam Telecom?

The market cap of Shyam Telecom is ₹17.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shyam Telecom?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shyam Telecom are ₹15.79 and ₹15.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shyam Telecom?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Telecom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Telecom is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of Shyam Telecom is ₹7.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shyam Telecom performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shyam Telecom has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -13.43% for the past month, -35.55% over 3 months, 8.9% over 1 year, 33.75% across 3 years, and 3.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shyam Telecom?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shyam Telecom are -3.55 and -0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shyam Telecom News

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