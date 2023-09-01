Follow Us

SHYAM TELECOM LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹7.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shyam Telecom Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.10₹7.10
₹7.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.30₹13.00
₹7.10
Open Price
₹7.10
Prev. Close
₹7.10
Volume
587

Shyam Telecom Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.1
  • R27.1
  • R37.1
  • Pivot
    7.1
  • S17.1
  • S27.1
  • S37.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.727.06
  • 109.77.03
  • 2010.047
  • 5010.717.15
  • 10010.257.59
  • 20010.778.3

Shyam Telecom Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.714.41-17.44-19.77-33.6416.39-31.73
3.936.4513.8026.275.89-8.797.84
4.6913.1515.9613.671.08386.04192.38
36.6772.3754.3241.6945.09587.50186.37
-0.370.6130.9339.15-21.57299.93140.06
00-6.25-11.76-42.310-50.00
-16.1661.1877.9270.4014.93300.58155.60
0.822.4316.136.34-6.35122.5534.21
-1.6528.0154.7354.7354.7354.7354.73
2.472.4771.1344.35-6.74388.24-8.29

Shyam Telecom Ltd. Share Holdings

Shyam Telecom Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shyam Telecom Ltd.

Shyam Telecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202RJ1992PLC017750 and registration number is 017750. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of telephone, mobile phone and communications equipment and parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Mehrotra
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Ajay Khanna
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Alok Tandon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Khanna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chhavi Prabhakar
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Vinod Juneja
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nishi Sabharwal
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Shyam Telecom Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shyam Telecom Ltd.?

The market cap of Shyam Telecom Ltd. is ₹8.00 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shyam Telecom Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shyam Telecom Ltd. is -2.45 and PB ratio of Shyam Telecom Ltd. is -0.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Shyam Telecom Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Telecom Ltd. is ₹7.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shyam Telecom Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Telecom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Telecom Ltd. is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Shyam Telecom Ltd. is ₹6.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.

