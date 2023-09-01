Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shyam Telecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202RJ1992PLC017750 and registration number is 017750. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of telephone, mobile phone and communications equipment and parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shyam Telecom Ltd. is ₹8.00 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shyam Telecom Ltd. is -2.45 and PB ratio of Shyam Telecom Ltd. is -0.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Telecom Ltd. is ₹7.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Telecom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Telecom Ltd. is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Shyam Telecom Ltd. is ₹6.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.