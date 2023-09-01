Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

TechNVision Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TECHNVISION VENTURES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹197.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TechNVision Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹197.00₹197.00
₹197.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹165.50₹296.65
₹197.00
Open Price
₹197.00
Prev. Close
₹197.00
Volume
0

TechNVision Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1197
  • R2197
  • R3197
  • Pivot
    197
  • S1197
  • S2197
  • S3197

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5269.18196.98
  • 10268.62193.87
  • 20252.02190.9
  • 50258.83192.18
  • 100275.31199.52
  • 200242.87211.86

TechNVision Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.4511.93-5.74-3.90-17.9219.87208.54
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.506.546.7311.8516.94114.38199.39
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

TechNVision Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

TechNVision Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TechNVision Ventures Ltd.

TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/02/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900TG1980PLC054066 and registration number is 054066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sai Gundavelli
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Veena Gundavelli
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Rafiq K Dossani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jnana Ranjan Dash
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ananda Prabhu Valaboju Kesari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Geetanjali Toopran
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Venkata Satya Surya Narayana Raju Chiluvuri
    Independent Director

FAQs on TechNVision Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TechNVision Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is ₹123.62 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TechNVision Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is 488.83 and PB ratio of TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is 8.04 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of TechNVision Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is ₹197.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TechNVision Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TechNVision Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is ₹296.65 and 52-week low of TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is ₹165.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data