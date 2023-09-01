Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.45
|11.93
|-5.74
|-3.90
|-17.92
|19.87
|208.54
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.50
|6.54
|6.73
|11.85
|16.94
|114.38
|199.39
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.71
|6.10
|23.24
|18.08
|16.06
|115.92
|95.11
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.98
|-19.01
|24.41
|46.15
|34.00
|343.83
|2,282.02
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/02/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900TG1980PLC054066 and registration number is 054066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is ₹123.62 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is 488.83 and PB ratio of TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is 8.04 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is ₹197.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TechNVision Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is ₹296.65 and 52-week low of TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is ₹165.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.