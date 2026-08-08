Here's the live share price of TechNVision Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TechNVision Ventures
|27.45
|56.51
|3.46
|-3.54
|40.47
|222.28
|86.69
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TechNVision Ventures has gained 40.47% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, TechNVision Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,616.01
|4,581.94
|10
|4,442.65
|4,472.64
|20
|3,961.69
|4,348.03
|50
|4,620.63
|4,575.26
|100
|5,235.56
|4,995.88
|200
|5,679.33
|5,227.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TechNVision Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|TechNVision Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:32 AM IST IST
|TechNVision Ventures - Solix Technologies Announces General Availability Of Data Sense And Data Ask, The Bridge From AI-Ready
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|TechNVision Ventures - Reply To The Query Raised In Respect Of Price Movement Vide Email Dated July 24, 2026.
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|TechNVision Ventures - Clarification sought from TechNVision Ventures Ltd
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|TechNVision Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/02/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900TG1980PLC054066 and registration number is 054066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TechNVision Ventures is ₹5,690.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TechNVision Ventures is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TechNVision Ventures is ₹3,570.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TechNVision Ventures are ₹5,800.00 and ₹5,074.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TechNVision Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TechNVision Ventures is ₹8,123.90 and 52-week low of TechNVision Ventures is ₹3,200.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TechNVision Ventures has shown returns of 7.11% over the past day, 56.51% for the past month, 3.46% over 3 months, 40.47% over 1 year, 222.28% across 3 years, and 86.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TechNVision Ventures are 16,687.68 and 253.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global