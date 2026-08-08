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TechNVision Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

TECHNVISION VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of TechNVision Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,690.50 Closed
7.11₹ 377.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TechNVision Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,074.20₹5,800.00
₹5,690.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,200.55₹8,123.90
₹5,690.50
Open Price
₹5,419.95
Prev. Close
₹5,312.70
Volume
640

Source: Dion Global

TechNVision Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TechNVision Ventures		27.4556.513.46-3.5440.47222.2886.69
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TechNVision Ventures has gained 40.47% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, TechNVision Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

TechNVision Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TechNVision Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,616.014,581.94
104,442.654,472.64
203,961.694,348.03
504,620.634,575.26
1005,235.564,995.88
2005,679.335,227.47

Source: Dion Global

TechNVision Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TechNVision Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TechNVision Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTTechNVision Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 01, 2026, 02:32 AM IST ISTTechNVision Ventures - Solix Technologies Announces General Availability Of Data Sense And Data Ask, The Bridge From AI-Ready
Jul 25, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTTechNVision Ventures - Reply To The Query Raised In Respect Of Price Movement Vide Email Dated July 24, 2026.
Jul 24, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTTechNVision Ventures - Clarification sought from TechNVision Ventures Ltd
Jul 15, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTTechNVision Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About TechNVision Ventures

TechNVision Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/02/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900TG1980PLC054066 and registration number is 054066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sai Gundavelli
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Veena Gundavelli
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Geetanjali Toopran
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Dr. Ananda Prabhu Valaboju Kesari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Satya Surya Narayana Raju Chiluvuri
    Independent Director

FAQs on TechNVision Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of TechNVision Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TechNVision Ventures is ₹5,690.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TechNVision Ventures?

The TechNVision Ventures is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TechNVision Ventures?

The market cap of TechNVision Ventures is ₹3,570.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TechNVision Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TechNVision Ventures are ₹5,800.00 and ₹5,074.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TechNVision Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TechNVision Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TechNVision Ventures is ₹8,123.90 and 52-week low of TechNVision Ventures is ₹3,200.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TechNVision Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The TechNVision Ventures has shown returns of 7.11% over the past day, 56.51% for the past month, 3.46% over 3 months, 40.47% over 1 year, 222.28% across 3 years, and 86.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TechNVision Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TechNVision Ventures are 16,687.68 and 253.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

TechNVision Ventures News

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