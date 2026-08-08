Here's the live share price of Tatia Global Vennture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tatia Global Vennture
|1.33
|-3.78
|-12.26
|-11.24
|-24.42
|12.70
|1.36
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tatia Global Vennture has declined 24.42% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Tatia Global Vennture has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.3
|2.29
|10
|2.33
|2.31
|20
|2.35
|2.33
|50
|2.38
|2.37
|100
|2.41
|2.42
|200
|2.52
|2.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tatia Global Vennture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Tatia Global Venntur - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Finan
|Aug 02, 2026, 05:14 AM IST IST
|Tatia Global Venntur - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Tatia Global Venntur - Notice Of 32Nd AGM Of The Company
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Tatia Global Venntur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Tatia Global Venntur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TN1994PLC026546 and registration number is 026546. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tatia Global Vennture is ₹2.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tatia Global Vennture is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tatia Global Vennture is ₹34.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tatia Global Vennture are ₹2.34 and ₹2.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tatia Global Vennture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tatia Global Vennture is ₹3.15 and 52-week low of Tatia Global Vennture is ₹1.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tatia Global Vennture has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, -3.78% for the past month, -12.26% over 3 months, -24.42% over 1 year, 12.7% across 3 years, and 1.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tatia Global Vennture are 6.10 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global