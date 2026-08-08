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Tatia Global Vennture Share Price

NSE
BSE

TATIA GLOBAL VENNTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Tatia Global Vennture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.29 Closed
-0.87₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tatia Global Vennture Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.27₹2.34
₹2.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.90₹3.15
₹2.29
Open Price
₹2.30
Prev. Close
₹2.31
Volume
16,355

Source: Dion Global

Tatia Global Vennture Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tatia Global Vennture		1.33-3.78-12.26-11.24-24.4212.701.36
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tatia Global Vennture has declined 24.42% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Tatia Global Vennture has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Tatia Global Vennture Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tatia Global Vennture Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.32.29
102.332.31
202.352.33
502.382.37
1002.412.42
2002.522.52

Source: Dion Global

Tatia Global Vennture Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tatia Global Vennture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tatia Global Vennture Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTTatia Global Venntur - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Finan
Aug 02, 2026, 05:14 AM IST ISTTatia Global Venntur - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 01, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTTatia Global Venntur - Notice Of 32Nd AGM Of The Company
Jul 31, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTTatia Global Venntur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 31, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTTatia Global Venntur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Tatia Global Vennture

Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TN1994PLC026546 and registration number is 026546. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S P Bharat Jain Tatia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sampathlal Pannalal Jain Tatia
    Director
  • Mrs. Shobhaa Sankaranarayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishnan Manikandan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tatia Global Vennture Share Price

What is the share price of Tatia Global Vennture?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tatia Global Vennture is ₹2.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tatia Global Vennture?

The Tatia Global Vennture is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tatia Global Vennture?

The market cap of Tatia Global Vennture is ₹34.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tatia Global Vennture?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tatia Global Vennture are ₹2.34 and ₹2.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tatia Global Vennture?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tatia Global Vennture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tatia Global Vennture is ₹3.15 and 52-week low of Tatia Global Vennture is ₹1.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tatia Global Vennture performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tatia Global Vennture has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, -3.78% for the past month, -12.26% over 3 months, -24.42% over 1 year, 12.7% across 3 years, and 1.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tatia Global Vennture?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tatia Global Vennture are 6.10 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tatia Global Vennture News

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