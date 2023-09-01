Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TATIA GLOBAL VENNTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.18 Closed
-1.8-0.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:36 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.18₹2.18
₹2.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.86₹2.42
₹2.18
Open Price
₹2.18
Prev. Close
₹2.22
Volume
1,56,384

Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.18
  • R22.18
  • R32.18
  • Pivot
    2.18
  • S12.18
  • S22.18
  • S32.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.292.27
  • 101.452.22
  • 201.662.07
  • 501.761.79
  • 1001.811.6
  • 2002.721.57

Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.4041.5689.5770.3125.29489.19560.61
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. Share Holdings

Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tatia Global Vennture Ltd.

Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TN1994PLC026546 and registration number is 026546. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S P Bharat Jain Tatia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tatia Jain Pannalal Sampathlal
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Bafna
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shobhaa Sankaranarayanan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tatia Global Vennture Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tatia Global Vennture Ltd.?

The market cap of Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. is ₹33.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tatia Global Vennture Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. is 7.49 and PB ratio of Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. is 1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tatia Global Vennture Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. is ₹2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tatia Global Vennture Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. is ₹2.42 and 52-week low of Tatia Global Vennture Ltd. is ₹.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data