What is the share price of Tatia Global Vennture? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tatia Global Vennture is ₹2.29 as on .

What kind of stock is Tatia Global Vennture? The Tatia Global Vennture is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tatia Global Vennture? The market cap of Tatia Global Vennture is ₹34.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tatia Global Vennture? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tatia Global Vennture are ₹2.34 and ₹2.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tatia Global Vennture? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tatia Global Vennture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tatia Global Vennture is ₹3.15 and 52-week low of Tatia Global Vennture is ₹1.90 as on .

How has the Tatia Global Vennture performed historically in terms of returns? The Tatia Global Vennture has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, -3.78% for the past month, -12.26% over 3 months, -24.42% over 1 year, 12.7% across 3 years, and 1.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tatia Global Vennture? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tatia Global Vennture are 6.10 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global