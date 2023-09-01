Follow Us

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KKALPANA PLASTICK LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.66 Closed
-1.94-0.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.66₹14.66
₹14.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹30.50
₹14.66
Open Price
₹14.66
Prev. Close
₹14.95
Volume
256

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.66
  • R214.66
  • R314.66
  • Pivot
    14.66
  • S114.66
  • S214.66
  • S314.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.5515.55
  • 1016.3916.04
  • 2016.2716.26
  • 5015.2615.96
  • 10016.1415.77
  • 20020.5516.04

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.45-16.080.6915.898.19714.44104.75
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. Share Holdings

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kkalpana Plastick Ltd.

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200WB1989PLC047702 and registration number is 047702. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

    FAQs on Kkalpana Plastick Ltd.

    What is the Market Cap of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd.?

    The market cap of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is ₹8.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

    What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd.?

    P/E ratio of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is -15.92 and PB ratio of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is 1.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

    What is the share price of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd.?

    The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is ₹14.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

    What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd.?

    The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is ₹30.50 and 52-week low of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

