Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kkalpana Plastick Share Price

NSE
BSE

KKALPANA PLASTICK

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Kkalpana Plastick along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹51.81 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kkalpana Plastick Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.81₹51.81
₹51.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.61₹51.81
₹51.81
Open Price
₹51.81
Prev. Close
₹51.81
Volume
1,873

Source: Dion Global

Kkalpana Plastick Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kkalpana Plastick		097.2287.8590.1399.2742.6543.96
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kkalpana Plastick has gained 99.27% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Kkalpana Plastick has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Kkalpana Plastick Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kkalpana Plastick Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.9548.82
1043.8644.61
2036.1639.35
5031.633.78
10029.5431.09
20028.4529.06

Source: Dion Global

Kkalpana Plastick Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kkalpana Plastick remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Kkalpana Plastick Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTKkalpana Plastick - Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTKkalpana Plastick - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 2Nd Of 2026-2027 Board Meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTKkalpana Plastick - Submission Of Newspaper Publication For Fourth Bi-Monthly Period I.E. From August 05, 2026 To October 04,
Jul 27, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTKkalpana Plastick - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of 2Nd Of 2026-2027 Board Meeting
Jul 22, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTKkalpana Plastick - Draft Letter of Offer

Source: Dion Global

About Kkalpana Plastick

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200WB1989PLC047702 and registration number is 047702. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sajjan Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rashi Nagori Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shampa Paul
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ananya Dey
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Kkalpana Plastick Share Price

What is the share price of Kkalpana Plastick?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kkalpana Plastick is ₹51.81 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kkalpana Plastick?

The Kkalpana Plastick is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kkalpana Plastick?

The market cap of Kkalpana Plastick is ₹28.64 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kkalpana Plastick?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kkalpana Plastick are ₹51.81 and ₹51.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kkalpana Plastick?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kkalpana Plastick stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kkalpana Plastick is ₹51.81 and 52-week low of Kkalpana Plastick is ₹22.61 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Kkalpana Plastick performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kkalpana Plastick has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 97.22% for the past month, 87.85% over 3 months, 99.27% over 1 year, 42.65% across 3 years, and 43.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kkalpana Plastick?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kkalpana Plastick are -1,523.82 and 4.51 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kkalpana Plastick News

More Kkalpana Plastick News
Market Pulse