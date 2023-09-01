What is the Market Cap of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd.? The market cap of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is ₹8.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is -15.92 and PB ratio of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is 1.3 as on .

What is the share price of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is ₹14.66 as on .