Here's the live share price of Kkalpana Plastick along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kkalpana Plastick
|0
|97.22
|87.85
|90.13
|99.27
|42.65
|43.96
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kkalpana Plastick has gained 99.27% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Kkalpana Plastick has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.95
|48.82
|10
|43.86
|44.61
|20
|36.16
|39.35
|50
|31.6
|33.78
|100
|29.54
|31.09
|200
|28.45
|29.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kkalpana Plastick remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Kkalpana Plastick - Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|Kkalpana Plastick - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 2Nd Of 2026-2027 Board Meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Kkalpana Plastick - Submission Of Newspaper Publication For Fourth Bi-Monthly Period I.E. From August 05, 2026 To October 04,
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Kkalpana Plastick - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of 2Nd Of 2026-2027 Board Meeting
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Kkalpana Plastick - Draft Letter of Offer
Source: Dion Global
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200WB1989PLC047702 and registration number is 047702. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kkalpana Plastick is ₹51.81 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Kkalpana Plastick is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kkalpana Plastick is ₹28.64 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kkalpana Plastick are ₹51.81 and ₹51.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kkalpana Plastick stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kkalpana Plastick is ₹51.81 and 52-week low of Kkalpana Plastick is ₹22.61 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Kkalpana Plastick has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 97.22% for the past month, 87.85% over 3 months, 99.27% over 1 year, 42.65% across 3 years, and 43.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kkalpana Plastick are -1,523.82 and 4.51 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global