What is the share price of Kkalpana Plastick? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kkalpana Plastick is ₹51.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Kkalpana Plastick? The Kkalpana Plastick is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kkalpana Plastick? The market cap of Kkalpana Plastick is ₹28.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kkalpana Plastick? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kkalpana Plastick are ₹51.81 and ₹51.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kkalpana Plastick? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kkalpana Plastick stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kkalpana Plastick is ₹51.81 and 52-week low of Kkalpana Plastick is ₹22.61 as on .

How has the Kkalpana Plastick performed historically in terms of returns? The Kkalpana Plastick has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 97.22% for the past month, 87.85% over 3 months, 99.27% over 1 year, 42.65% across 3 years, and 43.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kkalpana Plastick? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kkalpana Plastick are -1,523.82 and 4.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global