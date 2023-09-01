Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200WB1989PLC047702 and registration number is 047702. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is ₹8.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is -15.92 and PB ratio of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is 1.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is ₹14.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is ₹30.50 and 52-week low of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.