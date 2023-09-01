Follow Us

Morgan Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MORGAN VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹37.94 Closed
9.463.28
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Morgan Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.95₹38.98
₹37.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.43₹73.30
₹37.94
Open Price
₹38.98
Prev. Close
₹34.66
Volume
58,501

Morgan Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.96
  • R241.99
  • R344.99
  • Pivot
    36.96
  • S134.93
  • S231.93
  • S329.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.3433.85
  • 104033.67
  • 2042.433.4
  • 5043.6533.32
  • 10032.7435.08
  • 20031.3337.16

Morgan Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.5215.2821.680.342.26362.12183.13
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Morgan Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Morgan Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Morgan Ventures Ltd.

Morgan Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109DL1986PLC025841 and registration number is 025841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar Dhar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Madhu
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Morgan Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Morgan Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Morgan Ventures Ltd. is ₹37.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Morgan Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Morgan Ventures Ltd. is 20.56 and PB ratio of Morgan Ventures Ltd. is 0.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Morgan Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morgan Ventures Ltd. is ₹37.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Morgan Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morgan Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morgan Ventures Ltd. is ₹73.30 and 52-week low of Morgan Ventures Ltd. is ₹28.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

