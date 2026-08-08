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Morgan Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

MORGAN VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Morgan Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.50 Closed
1.51₹ 0.69
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Morgan Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.20₹47.15
₹46.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.00₹111.60
₹46.50
Open Price
₹46.60
Prev. Close
₹45.81
Volume
1,764

Source: Dion Global

Morgan Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Morgan Ventures		2.605.71-12.43-34.31-55.7610.7523.40
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Morgan Ventures has declined 55.76% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Morgan Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Morgan Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Morgan Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.2445.93
1046.1145.86
2045.0145.89
5047.2847.16
10048.4750.68
20059.8258.3

Source: Dion Global

Morgan Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Morgan Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Morgan Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTMorgan Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTMorgan Ventures - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 07, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTMorgan Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 04:42 PM IST ISTMorgan Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
Jul 03, 2026, 03:44 PM IST ISTMorgan Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Morgan Ventures

Morgan Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109DL1986PLC025841 and registration number is 025841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar Dhar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Madhu
    Woman Director

FAQs on Morgan Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Morgan Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morgan Ventures is ₹46.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Morgan Ventures?

The Morgan Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Morgan Ventures?

The market cap of Morgan Ventures is ₹46.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Morgan Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Morgan Ventures are ₹47.15 and ₹45.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Morgan Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morgan Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morgan Ventures is ₹111.60 and 52-week low of Morgan Ventures is ₹35.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Morgan Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Morgan Ventures has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, 5.71% for the past month, -12.43% over 3 months, -55.76% over 1 year, 10.75% across 3 years, and 23.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Morgan Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Morgan Ventures are 0.00 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Morgan Ventures News

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