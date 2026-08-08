Here's the live share price of Morgan Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Morgan Ventures
|2.60
|5.71
|-12.43
|-34.31
|-55.76
|10.75
|23.40
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Morgan Ventures has declined 55.76% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Morgan Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.24
|45.93
|10
|46.11
|45.86
|20
|45.01
|45.89
|50
|47.28
|47.16
|100
|48.47
|50.68
|200
|59.82
|58.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Morgan Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Morgan Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Morgan Ventures - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Morgan Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:42 PM IST IST
|Morgan Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
|Jul 03, 2026, 03:44 PM IST IST
|Morgan Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Morgan Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109DL1986PLC025841 and registration number is 025841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morgan Ventures is ₹46.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Morgan Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Morgan Ventures is ₹46.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Morgan Ventures are ₹47.15 and ₹45.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morgan Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morgan Ventures is ₹111.60 and 52-week low of Morgan Ventures is ₹35.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Morgan Ventures has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, 5.71% for the past month, -12.43% over 3 months, -55.76% over 1 year, 10.75% across 3 years, and 23.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Morgan Ventures are 0.00 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global