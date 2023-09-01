Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Morgan Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109DL1986PLC025841 and registration number is 025841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Morgan Ventures Ltd. is ₹37.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Morgan Ventures Ltd. is 20.56 and PB ratio of Morgan Ventures Ltd. is 0.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morgan Ventures Ltd. is ₹37.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morgan Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morgan Ventures Ltd. is ₹73.30 and 52-week low of Morgan Ventures Ltd. is ₹28.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.